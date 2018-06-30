"Families Belong Together" March, Pasadena

|
|
printable version
- js reader version
- view hidden posts
- tags and related articles
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:08 PM
Report back on the march in Pasadena, one of at least 70 in California and 400+ in the US.
march4familiesshameonus.jpgplkr9k.jpg, image/jpeg, 2248x2872
Originally I was planning to attend the march in downtown LA (which is closest to me) but decided instead to go to Pasadena. Marches in downtown tend to be on closed off streets and mostly out of public view, whereas the one in Pasadena would probably be on sidewalks along busy streets*. Indeed, the march went along Colorado Boulevard from Pasadena City College (PCC) to City Hall and then back to PCC.
Many passing cars honked in support (and a few trump supporters shouted things). Several families, many with small children, came out. According to MoveOn’s site, 500 people registered as participants, and it seemed at least that many showed up. Both MoveOn and Planned Parenthood were involved in the event.
Supporters of racism and cruel, dehumanizing treatment of people being more comfortable expressing their views, even in Southern California, was exhibited. One such person shouted at us from his car (pictured in photo set 2: http://la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296928.php). His statements were so ignorant many in the crowd laughed at him. Yet he found a parking space and began following us on the sidewalk continuing with his remarks, usually talking in bumper sticker speak. He had only a few short statements that he repeated over and over. Nothing anyone said resonated with him. He ended up following us off and on for the most of the remainder of the event.
When we arrived at City Hall, we learned that a wedding was taking place in front, so our rally was moved to the Pasadena Central Library. Afterward, the march returned to PCC, again going along Colorado.
Additional photos below and continued here: http://la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296928.php
-----
*I think there’s value in the larger marches downtown--being part of a massive crowd--but if there’s a chance for direct interaction with the public, I tend to lean toward that.
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:08 PM
march4familiescityhallb.jpgye5ujh.jpg, image/jpeg, 2801x1997
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:08 PM
march4familiesnicewhitewomenagainstice.jpgvvys5e.jpg, image/jpeg, 2208x2624
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:08 PM
march4familiesrally.jpgmowlh0.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:08 PM
march4familiesomgwtf.jpgpmxfct.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:08 PM
march4familiessignstroller.jpgwmku2j.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x2984
Report this post as:
Local News
More Pix: "Families Belong Together," Pasadena
J02 12:16PM
"Families Belong Together" March, Pasadena
J02 12:08PM
Short Report on the Families Belong Together Protest in Los Angeles
J30 4:26PM
Summer 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert!
J10 11:58PM
Watch the Debate: Excluded Candidates for Governor of California
M30 10:20PM
Change Links June 2018 posted
M28 12:41AM
The Montrose Peace Vigil at 12 Years
M22 1:01PM
Unity Archive Project
M21 2:42AM
Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorshi
M17 3:22PM
CA Senate Bill 1303 would require an independent coroner rather than being part of police
M10 2:08PM
Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies
M10 1:57PM
California police agencies violate Brown Act (open meetings)
M02 1:31PM
Insane Company Wants To Send Nuke Plant Waste To New Mexico
A29 4:47PM
Change Links May 2018
A27 1:40AM
Worker-Owned Car Wash on Vermont Closed
A26 10:37PM
GUIDE TO REBEL CITY LOS ANGELES AVAILABLE
A12 5:39PM
lausd whistle blower
A10 11:58PM
Website Upgrade
A10 3:02AM
Help KCET and UCLA identify 60s-70s Chicano images
A04 1:02PM
UCLA Luskin: Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light
A02 11:58AM
Change Links April 2018
A01 11:27AM
Nuclear Shutdown News March 2018
M31 6:57PM
Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018!
M29 7:00PM
Spring 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert!
M19 2:02PM
Anti-Eviction Mapping Project Shows Shocking Eviction Trends in L.A.
M16 5:40PM
Steve Mnuchin video at UCLA released
M15 12:34AM
Actress and Philanthropist Tanna Frederick Hosts Project Save Our Surf Beach Clean Ups
M06 12:10PM
After Being Told He's 'Full of Sh*t' at School Event, Mnuchin Demands UCLA Suppress Video
M02 11:44AM
More Local News...
Other/Breaking News
ARK: Survival Evolved Mobile Hack Ancient Amber
J05 4:39PM
The Shortwave Report 07/06/18 Listen Globally!
J05 4:38PM
At Least 6 of Trump's 7 Supreme Court Candidates are Executioners
J05 9:44AM
Interview with Social Philosopher Friedhelm Hengsbach
J05 3:21AM
L'objectivité n'existe pas
J05 2:26AM
A Complex Obstacle Facing Humanity
J04 11:12PM
As seen on Campus
J04 6:09PM
Robert Redford Reveals "The Sting" TX Gov Greg Abbott's Demons Pulled on Hank Skinner..
J03 2:11PM
One Cup Of Toxic Brew: Side Effects Of Coffee
J03 5:39AM
Indicibilité d'indécidabilité
J03 12:08AM
Housing as Infrastructure
J02 7:35AM
Affront to Astronomy - Embarrassment to Washington,
J01 10:26AM
Paraphysique de l'incommunicabilité customisée
J01 12:57AM
Stopping The Supreme Court Pentocracy by S Shriver 30 Jun 2018 Who is guilty of contempt
J30 6:42AM
Souther CA Can Study Mexican Revolution 1910-1920 to empower people in both countries
J29 8:41PM
Actress and Philanthropist Tanna Frederick Hosts Project Save Our Surf Beach Cleanup
J29 11:19AM
Paraphysique du système nerveux social
J29 10:46AM
The Shortwave Report 6/29/18 Listen Globally!
J28 4:41PM
Nuke Shutdown News -
J28 4:29PM
Don't Give Permission for Free Photos
J27 2:50PM
KR Weekly News June 27
J27 12:40PM
Trump Restaurants: Over 150 Health Code Violations
J27 12:06PM
SCOTUS is Giving Us a Ride
J27 11:17AM
Amazon, the Elephant in the Bookshop
J26 3:43AM
Paraphysique de l'algolagnie
J25 11:43PM
From a Target of the criminally insane fbi & fmj
J25 8:51PM
Children Incorporated Teams Up with Kind Traveler
J25 4:42PM
30% of Mexican Americans near US Mexico Border Living in Poverty Help Your Neighbor
J25 10:51AM
More Breaking News...