|
|
printable version
- js reader version
- view hidden posts
- tags and related articles
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:16 PM
Additional pictures of Saturday's march in Pasadena.
march4familiesthreesigns3.jpgxwggkt.jpg, image/jpeg, 2950x2437
Article and first batch of pictures can be found here: http://la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296922.php
la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296922.php
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:16 PM
march4familiessignspanish.jpgekf1vf.jpg, image/jpeg, 2530x2238
la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296922.php
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:16 PM
march4familiessign.jpgoz1kkc.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448
la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296922.php
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:16 PM
march4familiestrumpsupporter.jpgcoshi5.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448
la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296922.php
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:16 PM
march4familiesrallyatlibrary3.jpgucjsme.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x1842
Pasadena Central Library. June 30, 2018.
la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296922.php
Report this post as:
by RP
Monday, Jul. 02, 2018 at 12:16 PM
march4familieswedocare.jpgq6ctux.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448
la.indymedia.org/news/2018/07/296922.php
Report this post as:
Local News
More Pix: "Families Belong Together," Pasadena
J02 12:16PM
"Families Belong Together" March, Pasadena
J02 12:08PM
Short Report on the Families Belong Together Protest in Los Angeles
J30 4:26PM
Summer 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert!
J10 11:58PM
Watch the Debate: Excluded Candidates for Governor of California
M30 10:20PM
Change Links June 2018 posted
M28 12:41AM
The Montrose Peace Vigil at 12 Years
M22 1:01PM
Unity Archive Project
M21 2:42AM
Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorshi
M17 3:22PM
CA Senate Bill 1303 would require an independent coroner rather than being part of police
M10 2:08PM
Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies
M10 1:57PM
California police agencies violate Brown Act (open meetings)
M02 1:31PM
Insane Company Wants To Send Nuke Plant Waste To New Mexico
A29 4:47PM
Change Links May 2018
A27 1:40AM
Worker-Owned Car Wash on Vermont Closed
A26 10:37PM
GUIDE TO REBEL CITY LOS ANGELES AVAILABLE
A12 5:39PM
lausd whistle blower
A10 11:58PM
Website Upgrade
A10 3:02AM
Help KCET and UCLA identify 60s-70s Chicano images
A04 1:02PM
UCLA Luskin: Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light
A02 11:58AM
Change Links April 2018
A01 11:27AM
Nuclear Shutdown News March 2018
M31 6:57PM
Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018!
M29 7:00PM
Spring 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert!
M19 2:02PM
Anti-Eviction Mapping Project Shows Shocking Eviction Trends in L.A.
M16 5:40PM
Steve Mnuchin video at UCLA released
M15 12:34AM
Actress and Philanthropist Tanna Frederick Hosts Project Save Our Surf Beach Clean Ups
M06 12:10PM
After Being Told He's 'Full of Sh*t' at School Event, Mnuchin Demands UCLA Suppress Video
M02 11:44AM
More Local News...
Other/Breaking News
ARK: Survival Evolved Mobile Hack Ancient Amber
J05 4:39PM
The Shortwave Report 07/06/18 Listen Globally!
J05 4:38PM
At Least 6 of Trump's 7 Supreme Court Candidates are Executioners
J05 9:44AM
Interview with Social Philosopher Friedhelm Hengsbach
J05 3:21AM
L'objectivité n'existe pas
J05 2:26AM
A Complex Obstacle Facing Humanity
J04 11:12PM
As seen on Campus
J04 6:09PM
Robert Redford Reveals "The Sting" TX Gov Greg Abbott's Demons Pulled on Hank Skinner..
J03 2:11PM
One Cup Of Toxic Brew: Side Effects Of Coffee
J03 5:39AM
Indicibilité d'indécidabilité
J03 12:08AM
Housing as Infrastructure
J02 7:35AM
Affront to Astronomy - Embarrassment to Washington,
J01 10:26AM
Paraphysique de l'incommunicabilité customisée
J01 12:57AM
Stopping The Supreme Court Pentocracy by S Shriver 30 Jun 2018 Who is guilty of contempt
J30 6:42AM
Souther CA Can Study Mexican Revolution 1910-1920 to empower people in both countries
J29 8:41PM
Actress and Philanthropist Tanna Frederick Hosts Project Save Our Surf Beach Cleanup
J29 11:19AM
Paraphysique du système nerveux social
J29 10:46AM
The Shortwave Report 6/29/18 Listen Globally!
J28 4:41PM
Nuke Shutdown News -
J28 4:29PM
Don't Give Permission for Free Photos
J27 2:50PM
KR Weekly News June 27
J27 12:40PM
Trump Restaurants: Over 150 Health Code Violations
J27 12:06PM
SCOTUS is Giving Us a Ride
J27 11:17AM
Amazon, the Elephant in the Bookshop
J26 3:43AM
Paraphysique de l'algolagnie
J25 11:43PM
From a Target of the criminally insane fbi & fmj
J25 8:51PM
Children Incorporated Teams Up with Kind Traveler
J25 4:42PM
30% of Mexican Americans near US Mexico Border Living in Poverty Help Your Neighbor
J25 10:51AM
More Breaking News...