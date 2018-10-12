Debunking Some Anti-Prop 10 Propaganda



These three statements on the "prop 10 flaws" website are all true. And bogus. They're deceptive. They're completely bogus, because they bring up a bunch of claims that have nothing to do with Proposition 10.



Proposition 10 repeals the Costa Hawkins act, which prevents rent control from applying to housing built after 1995 and single family residence rentals. This is a statewide law that takes local control away from cities and counties, and deprives them of one possible tool to address rising housing prices.



Prop 10 does not implement rent control. It just allows cities and counties to pass rent control laws, if they want to.



That's it. It's simple. It's a well, written, narrow law.



They say: Prop 10 does not collect tax money for affordable housing. They say that, and it's true. It doesn't. Cities and counties have their own ways to collect that tax. There are laws like measure H, HHH, JJJ, and many others that fund affordable housing.



They say: Prop 10 does not force cities to build affordable housing that's in their general plan. Again, "true", but also bogus. Prop 10 doesn't force cities to do anything.



They say: Prop 10 doesn't provide immediate relief -- but what does that even mean? Prop 10 repeals a law called Costa-Hawkins that impedes cities from regulating out-of-control rent increases. If the local landlords are doing 25% rent increases, many cities have a hard time passing rent control laws to regulate this harmful behavior.



The law, as it exists today, prevents rent control from applying to units built after 1995. So residents in a 20 year old building might see a big rent increase, and the city might want to pass rent control to help... but they cannot.



Voting Yes on 10 will allow cities to do what they want, to deal with their local housing issues.



Vote Yes on 10.