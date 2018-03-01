imc indymedia

Change Links August 2018

by change links idVer:2273781c704b70f1e0540928e2 Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at 6:56 PM

Change Links August 2018

You can download the Change Links August 2018 issue here:

http://change-links.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/V26n02-August-2018-CS6-Web.pdf



updates will be posted at

http://change-links.org/august-2018-change-links-community-calendar/

Local News

Change Links August 2018 A13 6:56PM

Setback for Developer of SC Farm Land A12 4:09PM

More problems at Shutdown San Onofre Nuke J29 3:40PM

Change Links 2018 July posted J09 1:27PM

More Pix: "Families Belong Together," Pasadena J02 12:16PM

"Families Belong Together" March, Pasadena J02 12:08PM

Short Report on the Families Belong Together Protest in Los Angeles J30 4:26PM

Summer 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert! J10 11:58PM

Watch the Debate: Excluded Candidates for Governor of California M30 10:20PM

Change Links June 2018 posted M28 12:41AM

The Montrose Peace Vigil at 12 Years M22 1:01PM

Unity Archive Project M21 2:42AM

Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorshi M17 3:22PM

CA Senate Bill 1303 would require an independent coroner rather than being part of police M10 2:08PM

Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies M10 1:57PM

California police agencies violate Brown Act (open meetings) M02 1:31PM

Insane Company Wants To Send Nuke Plant Waste To New Mexico A29 4:47PM

Change Links May 2018 A27 1:40AM

Worker-Owned Car Wash on Vermont Closed A26 10:37PM

GUIDE TO REBEL CITY LOS ANGELES AVAILABLE A12 5:39PM

lausd whistle blower A10 11:58PM

Website Upgrade A10 3:02AM

Help KCET and UCLA identify 60s-70s Chicano images A04 1:02PM

UCLA Luskin: Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light A02 11:58AM

Change Links April 2018 A01 11:27AM

Nuclear Shutdown News March 2018 M31 6:57PM

Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018! M29 7:00PM

Spring 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert! M19 2:02PM

Other/Breaking News

Le temps de l'extrême droite A20 1:05AM

Fbi attempts on my life A19 4:25AM

Paraphysique du non-dit A19 1:31AM

Paraphysique de l'autocensure A18 1:06AM

Illegal Russians Invited to West Bank at Invitation of Israeli Government Outside jewish A16 12:39AM

Nous sommes le système A15 11:30PM

Prosecuted: Have you had an experience that changed your opinion of the justice system? A15 2:55PM

Post-capitalist Perspectives A15 5:09AM

Big Brother chez vous, Big Brother partout A13 11:18PM

Vietnam Labor Watch Tackles Outside and Inside Exploitation of Nation's workforce A13 6:40PM

What it means to be an artist A12 8:28PM

Video: Lawrence Tribe: To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment," 59 min A12 10:11AM

Génétique de l'environnement A12 3:32AM

Video: Thomas Frank: Rendezvous with Oblivion, 58 min A11 12:48PM

Philippines – Duterte 2 Years on: Destructive, Divisive, and Despotic A11 1:29AM

Anarchie et anarchisme A10 4:13AM

July 2018 Honduras Coup update A09 11:23PM

The iranian Backed Militia Hezbollah Bombs Communty Center in Argentina July 1995 85 Dead A09 6:50PM

The Shortwave Report 08/10/136/18 Listen Globally! A09 4:19PM

Paraphysique du taulard A09 1:58AM

Pantarchy: Voluntary State and a New Catholic Church: Stephen Pearl Andrews A07 7:38PM

Against Market Radicalism A06 4:02AM

Négoce du vol organisé A06 12:59AM

Paraphysique de la litote A05 1:48AM

Kudzu Root grows in many US states has anti alcoholism help A04 5:09AM

Syrian People Suffe after years of Russian Air Bombings and Attacks by the Syrian Army2018 A03 8:05PM

Over 20 State Attorneys General Call for Shell Company Transparency A03 9:58AM

Paraphysique d'ostracisme, du ça va, d'aparté A03 1:20AM

