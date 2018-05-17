Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorshi

|
|
by California Peace
Thursday, May. 17, 2018 at 3:22 PM
Feinstein has a long history of voting for war appropriations. She quietly cosponsored the Animal
Enterprise Terrorism Act which criminalizes many
exposures of institutional torture of animals. She has profiteered personally from war.
Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorship, Age
A ANIMALS
1 Dianne Feinstein's record re animals contains secret areas. She was a cosponsor of AETA
2 Her husband Richard Blum has for many years been a regent of the University of California. For
several years he was chairman of the board of the regents. He also furthered animal torturing research
at many Univ of California schools.
2 Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum is on the board of the vivisecting American Cancer Society.
3 At Sutro Blum led a partnership that acquired Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for million
In 4 years he sold it making a 500% profit.
B ILLEGAL WARS
Dianne feinstein has supported the illegal immoral violence of virtually every one of the 17 armed invasions and bombings
of other countries.
C. SALE OF NAVAL PROPERTY ON CALIFORNIA COASt to CHINESE
Feinstein was instrumental in the sale of San Diego naval land to a Chinese company.
D. ASSAULT WEAPONS DOUBLE STANDARD
Feinstein is opposed in the US to assault weapons but has voted to send $ to the Netanyahu regime for purchase of weapons
including assault weapons.
Dianne Feinstein opposes assault weapons in the US, but facilitated getting them to Israelis Over 2/3 of California Democratic convention delegates oppose her
https://www.alipac.us/f19/insider-trader-war-profiteer-chinese-company-invested-dianne-feinstein-271384-print/
E. WAR PROFITEERING
Feinstein is said to have violated the law in funneling government contracts to her husband's companies.
The US government awarded to a company (Perini) controlled by Blum. URS Corp, in which Blum had a substantial stake, bought EG&G, a leading provider of technical services and management to the U.S. military, from The Carlyle Group in 2002; EG&G subsequently won a 0 million defense contract.
In 2009 it was reported that Feinstein introduced legislation to provide billion in taxpayer money to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, a government agency that had recently awarded her husband's real estate firm, CB Richard Ellis, what the Washington Times called "a lucrative contract to sell foreclosed properties at compensation rates higher than the industry norms."
F. AGE
Feinstein will be 85 this summer. She is rarely filmed getting in and out of her committee chair.. but it is a slow
process.
G. NOT ENDORSED BY HER PARTY
At the Democratic convention earlier in the year, Feinstein got less than 1/3 of the delegates' support.
H. MAIN OPPONENT
Feinstein's main opponent is the popular and principled Kevin de Leon https://www.kevindeleon.com
I CENSORSHIP
'Richard Blum, a billionaire war profiteer, is also a regent at the University of California, where he pushed for harsh measures against students exercising free speech. During debate over the adoption of new censorship measures against intolerance, Blum cited long conversations with Feinstein and their mutual belief that students criticizing Israel “ought to have a dismissal or a suspension from school.” ' His wife has labeled criticism of Israel antiSemitism, which is akin to labeling Trump critics antiAmerican.
This article was prepared by a populist activist, a former California resident, with no connection to any California campaign.
California Democratic Party declined to endorse Feinstein
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/25/us/feinstein-de-leon-democrats.html
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2011/11/21/18700614.php
https://www.mercurynews.com/2007/03/26/feinsteins-husband-steps-out-of-her-shadow/
http://www.webcitation.org/5nuLszglw
https://www.alipac.us/f19/insider-trader-war-profiteer-chinese-company-invested-dianne-feinstein-271384-print/
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/05/17/isra-m17.html article by
By David Moore—SEP candidate for Senate in California
|
|
Correction
|California Peace
|Thursday, May. 17, 2018 at 3:26 PM
