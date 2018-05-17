printable version - js reader version - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorshi by California Peace Thursday, May. 17, 2018 at 3:22 PM

Feinstein has a long history of voting for war appropriations. She quietly cosponsored the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act which criminalizes many exposures of institutional torture of animals. She has profiteered personally from war. Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorship, Age



A ANIMALS



1 Dianne Feinstein's record re animals contains secret areas. She was a cosponsor of AETA



2 Her husband Richard Blum has for many years been a regent of the University of California. For



several years he was chairman of the board of the regents. He also furthered animal torturing research



at many Univ of California schools.



2 Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum is on the board of the vivisecting American Cancer Society.



3 At Sutro Blum led a partnership that acquired Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for million



In 4 years he sold it making a 500% profit.



B ILLEGAL WARS



Dianne feinstein has supported the illegal immoral violence of virtually every one of the 17 armed invasions and bombings



of other countries.



C. SALE OF NAVAL PROPERTY ON CALIFORNIA COASt to CHINESE



Feinstein was instrumental in the sale of San Diego naval land to a Chinese company.



D. ASSAULT WEAPONS DOUBLE STANDARD



Feinstein is opposed in the US to assault weapons but has voted to send $ to the Netanyahu regime for purchase of weapons



including assault weapons.



Dianne Feinstein opposes assault weapons in the US, but facilitated getting them to Israelis Over 2/3 of California Democratic convention delegates oppose her



https://www.alipac.us/f19/insider-trader-war-profiteer-chinese-company-invested-dianne-feinstein-271384-print/



E. WAR PROFITEERING



Feinstein is said to have violated the law in funneling government contracts to her husband's companies.



The US government awarded to a company (Perini) controlled by Blum. URS Corp, in which Blum had a substantial stake, bought EG&G, a leading provider of technical services and management to the U.S. military, from The Carlyle Group in 2002; EG&G subsequently won a 0 million defense contract.



In 2009 it was reported that Feinstein introduced legislation to provide billion in taxpayer money to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, a government agency that had recently awarded her husband's real estate firm, CB Richard Ellis, what the Washington Times called "a lucrative contract to sell foreclosed properties at compensation rates higher than the industry norms."



F. AGE



Feinstein will be 85 this summer. She is rarely filmed getting in and out of her committee chair.. but it is a slow



process.



G. NOT ENDORSED BY HER PARTY



At the Democratic convention earlier in the year, Feinstein got less than 1/3 of the delegates' support.



H. MAIN OPPONENT



Feinstein's main opponent is the popular and principled Kevin de Leon https://www.kevindeleon.com



I CENSORSHIP



'Richard Blum, a billionaire war profiteer, is also a regent at the University of California, where he pushed for harsh measures against students exercising free speech. During debate over the adoption of new censorship measures against intolerance, Blum cited long conversations with Feinstein and their mutual belief that students criticizing Israel “ought to have a dismissal or a suspension from school.” ' His wife has labeled criticism of Israel antiSemitism, which is akin to labeling Trump critics antiAmerican.



This article was prepared by a populist activist, a former California resident, with no connection to any California campaign.



California Democratic Party declined to endorse Feinstein



https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/25/us/feinstein-de-leon-democrats.html



https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2011/11/21/18700614.php



https://www.mercurynews.com/2007/03/26/feinsteins-husband-steps-out-of-her-shadow/



http://www.webcitation.org/5nuLszglw



https://www.alipac.us/f19/insider-trader-war-profiteer-chinese-company-invested-dianne-feinstein-271384-print/



https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/05/17/isra-m17.html article by



By David Moore—SEP candidate for Senate in California



