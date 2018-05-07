Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies

imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives


links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network:

Original Cities

www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech

Surviving Cities

www.indymedia.org africa: canada: quebec east asia: japan europe: athens barcelona belgium bristol brussels cyprus germany grenoble ireland istanbul lille linksunten nantes netherlands norway portugal united kingdom latin america: argentina cmi brasil rosario oceania: aotearoa united states: austin big muddy binghamton boston chicago columbus la michigan nyc portland rochester saint louis san diego san francisco bay area santa cruz, ca tennessee urbana-champaign worcester west asia: palestine process: fbi/legal updates process & imc docs projects: radio satellite tv
printable version - js reader version - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies

by police abuse idVer:2240f243eb5dfe22fe08d1b130 Thursday, May. 10, 2018 at 1:57 PM

Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies

https://voiceofoc.org/2018/05/will-the-ca-attorney-general-act-on-the-jailhouse-snitch-scandal/

Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies

Statute of limitations is approaching fast

By Thy Vo

May 7, 2018

Report this post as:

Local News

CA Senate Bill 1303 would require an independent coroner rather than being part of police M10 2:08PM

Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies M10 1:57PM

California police agencies violate Brown Act (open meetings) M02 1:31PM

Insane Company Wants To Send Nuke Plant Waste To New Mexico A29 4:47PM

Change Links May 2018 A27 1:40AM

Worker-Owned Car Wash on Vermont Closed A26 10:37PM

GUIDE TO REBEL CITY LOS ANGELES AVAILABLE A12 5:39PM

lausd whistle blower A10 11:58PM

Website Upgrade A10 3:02AM

Help KCET and UCLA identify 60s-70s Chicano images A04 1:02PM

UCLA Luskin: Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light A02 11:58AM

Change Links April 2018 A01 11:27AM

Nuclear Shutdown News March 2018 M31 6:57PM

Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018! M29 7:00PM

Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018! M29 6:38PM

Spring 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert! M19 2:02PM

Anti-Eviction Mapping Project Shows Shocking Eviction Trends in L.A. M16 5:40PM

Steve Mnuchin video at UCLA released M15 12:34AM

Actress and Philanthropist Tanna Frederick Hosts Project Save Our Surf Beach Clean Ups M06 12:10PM

After Being Told He's 'Full of Sh*t' at School Event, Mnuchin Demands UCLA Suppress Video M02 11:44AM

Resolution of the Rent Strike in Boyle Heights M01 6:28PM

What Big Brother Knows About You and What You Can Do About It M01 3:30PM

Step Up As LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Steps Down F14 2:44PM

Our House Grief Support Center Hosts 9th Annual Run For Hope, April 29 F13 12:51PM

Don’t let this LA County Probation Department overhaul proposal sit on the shelf F13 11:04AM

Echo Park Residents Sue LA Over Controversial Development F12 8:51AM

Former Signal Hill police officer pleads guilty in road-rage incident in Irvine F09 10:25PM

Calif. Police Accused of 'Collusion' With Neo-Nazis After Release of Court Documents F09 7:14PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

2018'de Çıkan Tüm Şarkılar M16 11:28AM

Pentobarbital de sodium M14 8:43AM

Bioeconomical resilience M14 6:27AM

The Endless War M14 3:08AM

April 2018 Honduras coup update M13 9:16PM

Why Are Linux Apps So Crappy? M13 12:25PM

Hormel Slaughterhouse Blood Mist Paralyzing Workers M12 11:53AM

Le capitalisme est le crime organisé M12 2:22AM

27 Of Many Reasons To Impeach Trump's Ryan Zinke M11 2:36PM

congress on psych drugs M11 2:51AM

Brazil: Lula challenges Moro to present at least one evidence! M10 5:26PM

ACLU on police surveillance and patterns of police shootings M10 4:41PM

The Shortwave Report 05/11/18 Listen Globally! M10 4:00PM

Stephen Francis Jones’ Designs Suggests Thinking Little is the Next Big Thing M10 3:08PM

Trump Accelerating and Multiplying The Ways Animals Are Harmed M10 10:31AM

War in Syria M10 5:24AM

Numérisation des idiosyncrasies clonées M10 4:07AM

Section 702 - FBI can search evidence without a search warrant M09 10:52PM

Yale student hassled by police M09 10:33PM

NSA tripled phone record surveillance, collected 534M records in 2017 M09 10:19PM

DEA agents mis-handle evidence leading to massacres in Mexico M09 9:27PM

prosecutorial misconduct M09 9:00PM

Fbi sly maneuvers onli8 M09 8:34PM

Actress and Philanthropist Tanna Frederick Hosts Project Save Our Surf Beach Cleanup M09 3:20PM

Say No To Waterboarder Gina Haspel And Trump M09 7:01AM

Paraphysique des spin doctors M09 12:08AM

The History of the Kurdish Democratic Party in Iran 1941-1945 M08 6:51PM

China's 6.9% Growth: The Superiority of the Plan M08 6:24AM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2018 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy