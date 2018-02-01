California police agencies violate Brown Act (open meetings)

LA IMPACT oag.ca.gov/bi/laimpact is a "task force is a compilation of numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles county whose primary focus is to investigate major crimes". The trial court further found that L.A. Impact had violated the Brown Act by failing to adhere to its open meeting requirements, and ordered L.A. Impact, its board of directors, and its executive council to obey the open meeting provisions of the Brown Act. LA IMPACT appealed the decision, and lost its case, and therefore must allow public access to its meetings, see below:



McKEE v. LOS ANGELES INTERAGENCY METROPOLITAN POLICE



Looking at the right side links on oag.ca.gov/bi/laimpact there seems to be a lot of duplicate law enforcement efforts (many target illegal drugs) and "police intelligence" groups COINTELPRO



