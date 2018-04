I'm porting the website code over to PHP7, and this entails modifying the site's code.



There will be occasional software failures from today until at least the 15th.



We *should* be attempting this upgrade piecemeal, on a separate server, but that's not what we're doing. Replicating the existing setup is difficult.



Thank you for your patience.



The good news is that most of the site works.



If you find an error, please add a comment to this post.