Great solidarity action today

by Estee
Saturday, Jan. 06, 2018 at 10:22 PM
Well over 3 dozen activists showed up to express solidarity with Ahed Tamimi today
This event was sponored by LA4Palestine, Al-Awda Palestine Right to Return Coalition, and Jews for Palestinian Right of Return.
ENDORSED BY: Palestinian American Women's Association, Me Too March International, AF3IRM LA, AIM So-Cal, Idle No More So-Cal, ANSWER Coalition, Black Lives Matter - Pasadena, March and Rally LA, California for Progress, Palestinian Youth Movement. CODEPINK: Women for Peace, SWANA-LA, Martin Luther King Coalition of Greater Los Angeles, Labor for Palestine, International Action Center, BDS LA for Justice in Palestine, International League of Peoples' Struggle So-Cal, Dignity and Power Now, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, and many more!"
