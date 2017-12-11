printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Chris Ballew beat up by Pasadena police by police news idVer:b1448ad020d09f2b1052ebc810a Friday, Jan. 05, 2018 at 5:01 PM

Police brutality, racial profiling and a potential police shooting - right on Fair Oaks just north of the border of Pasadena and Altadena... 21 year old African American pulled over for having overly-tinted windows, then gets beat up by Pasadena PD, still hobbling to this day in a cast with a broken leg. Could have been worse - he could have lost his life. https://www.facebook.com/SGVProgAlliance/posts/2081059528790918



SGV Progressive Alliance shared Chris Ballew's post.

https://www.facebook.com/alameda.prince/posts/1728365950521628



December 11, 2017 at 11:09pm ·



Police brutality, racial profiling and a potential police shooting - right on Fair Oaks just north of the border of Pasadena and Altadena... 21 year old African American pulled over for having overly-tinted windows, then gets beat up by Pasadena PD, still hobbling to this day in a cast with a broken leg. Could have been worse - he could have lost his life.



Several members of this group spoke out tonight at Pasadena City Council, along with his own mother, who demanded to know WHY this happened to her son.



Click on video to watch the video that this latest victim of police violence posted to get the word out.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmIxV2L3HPs



SIGN PETITION to Pasadena City Council:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXzJqnlsXKHF7_fD5o75dPInMUwN8ck02yow0jGxw4skhloA/viewform

Pasadena City Council: End the police's excessive force in this city.

The Pasadena Police Department’s baton beating of Christopher Ballew is the City’s Rodney King moment. Videos of his senseless attack have made national and international news, and have again put the spotlight on a department with a history of using excessive force on its residents. (View the video here:



The Ballew incident follows on the heels of the Department’s killing of Kendrec McDade in 2012, shooting of Paris Holloway in 2013, killing of Reginald Thomas in 2016, and shooting of Matthew Hurtado in 2017.



Along with the Coalition for Increased Civilian Oversight of Pasadena Police, Pasadenans and Altadenans Against Police Violence, ACLU of Southern California, Pasadenans Organizing for Progress, and the San Gabriel Valley Progressive Alliance, we, the undersigned, urge the Pasadena City Council take immediate action to hold the Department accountable for its beating of Mr. Ballew and to ensure that Pasadena communities are protected from unnecessary police violence.



Together, we demand the Council take the following actions:



1. Mandate independent investigations of Pasadena Police Department’s use of force incidents resulting in injury or death, including of the beating of Christopher Ballew. All such reviews must be prompt, and result in the public disclosure of a comprehensive report of the investigation’s conclusions.



2. Direct PPD Chief Philip Sanchez secure maximum discipline of all officers involved in Mr. Ballew’s beating, including their termination.



3. Review and revise PPD policies on use of force, racial profiling, and investigatory stops to be more protective of Pasadena residents.



4. Adopt a permanent, independent police auditor with subpoena power tasked with auditing the department and providing ongoing recommendations on the department’s policies and practices.



5. Create regular public reports listing financial payouts for police misconduct complaints, and schedule annual agendized discussions at City Council meetings concerning such payments.



6. Direct Chief Sanchez to begin early implementation of the Racial and Identity Profiling Act by collecting and analyzing all data concerning police stops.



The City Council must stand with the residents of Pasadena, and work together with the community to end police brutality in the city.



Signed,



Coalition for Increased Civilian Oversight of Pasadena Police

San Gabriel Valley Progressive Alliance

Pasadenans and Altadenans Against Police Violence

ACLU of Southern California

Pasadenans Organizing for Progress



---



