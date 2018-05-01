Do Nukes Kill?

imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Do Nukes Kill?

by Michael Steinberg Tuesday, Jan. 02, 2018 at 4:40 PM
blackrainpress@hotmail.cim

Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear power industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those who are working to create a nuclear free world. Here is our December 2017 report: Nuclear Shutdown News December 2017

Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear power industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those who are working to create a nuclear free world. Here is our December 2017 report:
Nuclear Shutdown News December 2017



Do Nukes Kill?


While the decline of the nuclear power industry has become undeniable, one of the more significant aspects of this story still receives scant attention. In order to function, nuclear reactors generate radioactive materials and must release them into the air and water of surrounding communities. This doesn't just happen during serious accidents as at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima, but during day-to day operations at nuke plants.

The US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 left no doubt that radiation can make people sick, causing cancer and other lethal diseases. Yet the nuclear industry must remain in denial rather than admit it has been killing humans and other living beings for the better part of a century now.

Fortunately other voices have been speaking out against this nuclear madness for just as long. These include Albert Schweizer , John Gofman, Rosalie Bertell, Ernest Sternglass, Helen Caldicott, Jay Gould and Joseph Mangano.

Mangano is currently executive director of the Radiation and Public Health Project (radiation.org), one of the leading organizations that has been contributing studies illuminating the negative health effects of radiation on public health.

Studies by Mangano and colleagues have demonstrated that people living within 50 miles of nuclear reactors have abnormally high cancer rates and death rates. They also show that when nuclear reactors shut down permanently, those rates begin to go down.

In 2017 the Radiation and Public Health Project added two more such studies to its impressive body of work, both authored by Joe Mangano.

In December his study "Soaring Thyroid Cancer Rates North of New York City Documented " appeared in the Journal of Environmental Protection. Mangano presented this study at Columbia University in NYC on December 4.

The study concerns radioactive emissions from the Indian Point nuclear plant, located 35 miles north of Manhattan on the Hudson River. The plant's two reactors have been operating since the mid 1970s and are slated to close permanently in 2021.

The study found that "The rate of thyroid cancer cases in the 4 counties just north of NYC" surrounding Indian Point "which was 22 % below the US in the late 1970s has soared to 53 % above the US rate. New cases jumped from 51 to 412 per year."

The study suggested "The change may be a result of airborne emission of radioactive iodine from Indian Point. Large increases occurred for males and females."

"The only known cause of thyroid cancer is exposure due to radioactivity," Mangano stated. "Indian Point routinely releases over 100 radioactive chemicals, the same as atomic bombs, into the environment. One of these is iodine, which attacks and kills cells in the thyroid gland, raising the risk of cancer."

The study added "According to the New York State cancer registry, the 1976-81 four county rate was 22% below the US rate. Thyroid cancer has increased across the US but the local increase was much greater. From 2000-2014 the local rate was 53% above the US rate, a statistically significant rise."



Last March Mangano released another study, "Cancer Death Rates Near Salem (New Jersey) Nuclear Plant Rising Since 1980s."

That study found "Since the 1980s the cancer death rate in Salem County has risen from 5.3% below the state rate to 20.2% above. This may be caused by radioactive releases from three reactors" one at Hope Creek and two at Salem, located adjacent to one another, that started up between 1976 and 1986. They're located on Delaware Bay in Salem County, 30 miles south of Philadelphia.

In this report Mangano obtained his data from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention. This indicated that "for two decades the county age adjusted death rate for all cancers was slightly below other New Jersey counties, reaching a low of -5.3% in 1983-86. Since then the county rate has steadily risen, peaking at 20.2% (above the state rate) in 2011-2014."

Mangano also found that the Salem county death rate "for all causes other than cancer also "soared from 2.4% to 23.3% If the county/state rate had remained the same after 1986, a total of 2851 fewer deaths would have occurred in Salem County in the last 28 years, 814 from cancer."

Norm Cohen, coordinator of the Unplug Salem Campaign, said Mangano's work is helping their cause. "We have been fighting for the closure of these three nuclear reactors," he said. "We won't feel safe until the ancient nukes are shut down."


Source: Radiation and Public Health Project, radiation.org

Add Your Comments

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

Chris Ballew beat up by Pasadena police J05 5:01PM

Retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey explains how the LAPD's Board of Rights hearings work J05 3:40PM

An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings J05 3:39PM

Do Nukes Kill? J02 4:40PM

Letter: Support Proportional Representation for the California State Legislature J01 1:23PM

Community Rallies in Santa Barbara in Solidarity with Inmate Firefighters D22 9:59PM

LAWSUIT ALLEGING FEDERAL VOTING RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN KERN COUNTY D22 8:56PM

The Video ICE Wishes Was Never Made Public D22 8:39PM

Mitchell Englander going after homeless people D18 5:24PM

“Animaniacs in Concert!” with Voice Artist Rob Paulsen, Sat., Jan. 20 in Santa Clarita D18 4:30PM

The Eagle Rock Peace Vigil Marks 15 Years N27 11:23AM

12/2-3 LA Binational Conference To Cancel NAFTA and Unite Workers Of Mexico and the US N27 3:44AM

Winter 2017 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Monthly News Alert! N26 9:22PM

Nuclear Shutdown News November 2017 N26 4:23PM

Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March N20 10:57AM

Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March N19 7:12PM

National US Gov as wellas EPA slow to act on Abandoned uranium Mines Cleanup in Southwest N15 10:50AM

OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center Hosts 9th Annual Comedy Fundraiser N14 10:47AM

BUSTED: Watch LAPD cops plant drugs in black suspect’s wallet – unaware body cams were on N10 5:32PM

lapd shootings 1998 - 2015 N06 11:21PM

“Oh Say Can You See” How the LAPD Singing the National Anthem Cost the Dodgers WS Game 7? N03 7:30AM

Car drives into immigration protesters outside Rep. Ed Royce's office in Brea N02 2:06PM

PACIFICA RADIO BOARD SECRETLY OK'S BANKRUPTCY FILING & SEEKS NY SIGNAL SWAP O25 4:49PM

LAUSD, Privatization, Charters And The Fight To Defend Public Education Education Conferen O04 12:10PM

Afghan Women Read RAWA.org founded 1977 S27 9:42PM

[France] The State Attacks Indymedia-Grenoble and Indymedia-Nantes… Solidarity! S25 5:18PM

Segregation in the City of Angels: A 1939 Map of Housing Inequality in L.A. A15 7:44PM

Justice Dept. seeking info, IDs on 1.3M visitors to protest website DisruptJ20.org A15 1:04PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Anosognosie généralisée du capital J08 12:42AM

Great solidarity action today J06 10:22PM

How a Supreme Court Ruling Could Embolden Police Retaliation Against Political Speech J05 3:37PM

Baltimore Students Offer Solutions to Stop Police Brutality J05 3:35PM

Judge Orrick on Sanctuary Cities, 28 pp J05 1:12PM

The Perfect Totalitarian Rule: Orwell J05 3:55AM

The Shortwave Report 01/05/18 Listen Globally! J04 4:59PM

2 Alabama Hospitals as well as State of Mississippi file class action suit vs. opatecomp J02 7:17PM

Time to Start Imagineering a Post-Ayatollah Iran J02 1:38PM

Gimmick de merchandising J01 10:39PM

Time to Start Imagineering a Post-Ayatollah Iran J01 7:52PM

Video: "Frasnklin D. Roosevelt," 1 hr 17 min J01 3:28PM

Get The Internationalist No. 50! J01 10:47AM

Paraphysique de l'aplanissement diversifié D31 10:31PM

The Shortwave Report 12/29/17 Listen Globally! D28 4:29PM

Paraphysique de l'isonomie et du dressage D27 10:59PM

World held hostage D27 9:39PM

U.S. Proxy War Update, Syria D27 6:26PM

Ed Lee, Occupy SF and the Triumph of the Frisco 5 D26 4:37PM

Government by fbi terrorists D25 9:33PM

Imprisonment Extended. Free Ahed Tamimi, Nariman Tamimi, and Nour Tamimi! D25 8:47PM

Of The Mythical 3,000 Year Conflict In Palestine D25 8:25PM

Paraphysique de la leçon inaugurale D24 11:24PM

COINTELPRO tactics used on Red Fawn Fallis and NoDAPL protesters D23 7:41PM

Gangsters, voleurs, escrocs, assassins D23 3:15AM

Hate Crime Training for Police Is Often Inadequate, Sometimes Nonexistent D22 11:06PM

State Governors Grant Over 500 Pardons, Commutations D22 10:06PM

Open Letter - Israel's right to exist as an Apartheid Settler state in Palestine D22 10:32AM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy