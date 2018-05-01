printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



“Animaniacs in Concert!” with Voice Artist Rob Paulsen, Sat., Jan. 20 in Santa Clarita by Dave Thompson Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at 4:30 PM

Award-winning actor resumes popular live program after career-threatening health scare

Legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who has delighted generations of animation fanatics with his signature roles in “Pinky and the Brain,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and dozens of other beloved film and television projects, is bringing the beloved “Animaniacs” to the stage beginning with a show in New York in October. He will be again joined by “Animaniacs” composer Randy Rogel to present “Animaniacs In Concert!” with several shows scheduled throughout the year and into 2017.

For Paulsen, the return to work is a triumph. Diagnosed with throat cancer almost two years ago, Paulsen only told a few friends and professional colleagues, facing the possibility that his three-decades long career might be over forever. But for a man of a hundred voices who suffered literally and figuratively in silence, he’s on the mend, cancer free, and ready to get back to work.

After performing at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theatre in New York, “Animaniacs in Concert!” which features live music and voice work from Paulsen while beloved “Animaniacs” cartoons are screened, the show hopscotched around the states with shows in St. Charles, Illinois; Arlington, Texas; Tucson, Arizona and upcoming shows are scheduled in Santa Clarita (January 20, 2018); Long Island, NY (February 3, 2018); Chicago, Illinois (March 4, 2018) and two shows in Florida, St. Petersburg (May 18) and Orlando (May 19).

Meanwhile, in addition to “Animaniacs in Concert!,” Paulsen continues to host his podcast “Talkin’ Toons,” featuring Paulsen talking with the animation industry’s most illustrious and impressive artists. It’s recently moved to video format, hosted on nerdist.com.

And, grateful for his new lease on life, Paulsen continues to make countless charity appearances and is beginning work on a memoir about his challenges recovering from a career-threatening diagnosis. With a voice that spans generations of cartoon fans, Rob Paulsen is still ready to bring joy and laughter into people’s lives, his passion for his work now even stronger than ever.

"Animaniacs in Concert!" starring Rob Paulsen and Randy Rogel will be performed at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 20th. The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is located at 4 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Ticket prices range from $34-$51. Show begins at 2 pm.Legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who has delighted generations of animation fanatics with his signature roles in "Pinky and the Brain," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and dozens of other beloved film and television projects, is bringing the beloved "Animaniacs" to the stage beginning with a show in New York in October. He will be again joined by "Animaniacs" composer Randy Rogel to present "Animaniacs In Concert!" with several shows scheduled throughout the year and into 2017.For Paulsen, the return to work is a triumph. Diagnosed with throat cancer almost two years ago, Paulsen only told a few friends and professional colleagues, facing the possibility that his three-decades long career might be over forever. But for a man of a hundred voices who suffered literally and figuratively in silence, he's on the mend, cancer free, and ready to get back to work.After performing at Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre in New York, "Animaniacs in Concert!" which features live music and voice work from Paulsen while beloved "Animaniacs" cartoons are screened, the show hopscotched around the states with shows in St. Charles, Illinois; Arlington, Texas; Tucson, Arizona and upcoming shows are scheduled in Santa Clarita (January 20, 2018); Long Island, NY (February 3, 2018); Chicago, Illinois (March 4, 2018) and two shows in Florida, St. Petersburg (May 18) and Orlando (May 19).Meanwhile, in addition to "Animaniacs in Concert!," Paulsen continues to host his podcast "Talkin' Toons," featuring Paulsen talking with the animation industry's most illustrious and impressive artists. It's recently moved to video format, hosted on nerdist.com.And, grateful for his new lease on life, Paulsen continues to make countless charity appearances and is beginning work on a memoir about his challenges recovering from a career-threatening diagnosis. With a voice that spans generations of cartoon fans, Rob Paulsen is still ready to bring joy and laughter into people's lives, his passion for his work now even stronger than ever.Tickets available here: http://bit.ly/2BLoncU # # #Contact: Lori De Waal818-817-4444




