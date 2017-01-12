The Eagle Rock Peace Vigil Marks 15 Years

imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

The Eagle Rock Peace Vigil Marks 15 Years

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

Reflecting on 15 years of weekly vigils both in Eagle Rock and elsewhere in SoCal.

The Eagle Rock Peace...
halloweenvigil2017b.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448

Above: The Eagle Rock vigil shortly before Halloween, 2017.

The weekly Eagle Rock peace vigil recently marked 15 years. It was started to protest the looming invasion of Iraq; however, within the first year we began branching out into other subjects such as environment, health care, and U.S. foreign policy over all. Today, a typical vigil might address LGBTQ issues, Black Lives Matter, environmental issues—and of course war.

The anniversary vigil was attended by eight people. When the vigil was new, turnouts tended to be 60-80 per week. The first big decline in attendance occurred after the invasion of Iraq commenced. A few of the current participants have been involved since the beginning (or very close to it).

Some of the older signs are still around, and some of us are struck by how topical a few remain (e.g.,one saying “Impeach, Indict, Imprison” was directed at President Bush but obviously is still relevant).

Older signs concerning global warming reflect a passage of time with numbers and figures updated many times—for the worse (see image below).

One of us still has an old flyer from early '03 listing the weekly peace vigils in SoCal (pictured below). At the time there were 56, including multiple ones per week in Pasadena, Long Beach, Torrance, Riverside, and Ventura. Others had multiple vigils per week but in the same locations, including Alhambra and Brea.

Locations were as far north as Bakersfield and Santa Barbara and as far west as Catalina.

Our vigil started on the first Saturday of November in 2002. However, other vigils, including the one in Silver Lake (in front of the Vista theater on Fridays), began earlier, as far back as June 2002.

In more recent years there has been crossover between the Eagle Rock and Montrose vigils. The former is on Saturdays from 3:30 to 5:00 (spring-summer hours 4:30 to 6:00) at Eagle Rock and Colorado Boulevards. The latter is every Friday from 5:30 to 7:00, regardless of weather, daylight savings, or holidays, at Honolulu and Ocean View.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Weekly vigils in Southern California circa 2003

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

Weekly vigils in Sou...
listofvigils03b.jpg, image/jpeg, 2278x3245

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


A sign from the Bush era that's still relevant

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

A sign from the Bush...
nelaradoldsignimpeachindict.jpg, image/jpeg, 2376x2912

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Old sign, revised many times...

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

Old sign, revised ma...
vigilglobalwarmingsignb.jpg, image/jpeg, 1963x2954

...and unfortunately still relevant.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Another Bush-era sign

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

Another Bush-era sig...
nelaradoldsignpinchebush.jpg, image/jpeg, 2381x3179

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Bush-ra sign

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

Bush-ra sign...
nelaradoldsignnotbush.jpg, image/jpeg, 2036x3202

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Supporting health care

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

Supporting health ca...
nelaradoldsignhealthcare.jpg, image/jpeg, 3102x2006

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Xmas sign

by R.P. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at 11:23 AM

Xmas sign...
vigilnowartoys2017b.jpg, image/jpeg, 609x675

Although years old, our holiday signs are still taken out of storage annually for reuse. Photo by Norm Anderson.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

The Eagle Rock Peace Vigil Marks 15 Years N27 11:23AM

12/2-3 LA Binational Conference To Cancel NAFTA and Unite Workers Of Mexico and the US N27 3:44AM

Winter 2017 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Monthly News Alert! N26 9:22PM

Nuclear Shutdown News November 2017 N26 4:23PM

Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March N20 10:57AM

Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March N19 7:12PM

National US Gov as wellas EPA slow to act on Abandoned uranium Mines Cleanup in Southwest N15 10:50AM

OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center Hosts 9th Annual Comedy Fundraiser N14 10:47AM

BUSTED: Watch LAPD cops plant drugs in black suspect’s wallet – unaware body cams were on N10 5:32PM

lapd shootings 1998 - 2015 N06 11:21PM

“Oh Say Can You See” How the LAPD Singing the National Anthem Cost the Dodgers WS Game 7? N03 7:30AM

Car drives into immigration protesters outside Rep. Ed Royce's office in Brea N02 2:06PM

PACIFICA RADIO BOARD SECRETLY OK'S BANKRUPTCY FILING & SEEKS NY SIGNAL SWAP O25 4:49PM

LAUSD, Privatization, Charters And The Fight To Defend Public Education Education Conferen O04 12:10PM

Afghan Women Read RAWA.org founded 1977 S27 9:42PM

[France] The State Attacks Indymedia-Grenoble and Indymedia-Nantes… Solidarity! S25 5:18PM

Segregation in the City of Angels: A 1939 Map of Housing Inequality in L.A. A15 7:44PM

Justice Dept. seeking info, IDs on 1.3M visitors to protest website DisruptJ20.org A15 1:04PM

San Francisco Rally Protests Hate Crimes in Charlottesville A14 5:38PM

New Google algorithm restricts access to left-wing, progressive web sites A02 1:52PM

Tracking Twenty Years of Stockton Killings by Law Enforcement A02 1:27PM

Garcetti Cronyism - Why and How to Ignore Your LA Dog License A01 5:05PM

Nation's Worst Meltdown Was In LA J31 4:54PM

As RV towing resumes in LA, officials say program won't 'target homeless' J31 1:15PM

Class War on the Waterfront: Longshore Workers Under Attack J21 10:18AM

Limits to Growth Published Forty Years Ago J18 5:15AM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Real filthy fbi D03 7:30PM

People in Uproar in West Virginia-US Public lands Hearings 2017 D03 10:42AM

Le capital ou la société des inégalités D03 12:11AM

Stop Trump's tax plan D02 3:10PM

Government Regimes Are On A Global Kill Spree D01 8:29PM

Global High Crimes By Government D01 7:47PM

The Right to the City and the Greed of the Rich D01 3:32AM

Paraphysique du genrisme hitlérisé N30 10:12PM

The Shortwave Report 12/01/17 Listen Globally! N30 4:17PM

Congress Tax Reform Package Could Harm Poor, Warns Religious Development Group N30 2:05PM

We The Living N29 7:43PM

Religious Development Group Urges Stronger Corporate Reporting Standards N29 7:29AM

Israel Palestinian Facts up to 1993 N28 11:36AM

Lessons in Nazi Trivialization and Russophobia N28 5:36AM

Vivre, mode d'emploi N27 11:02PM

Be very careful about tax reform. N27 5:21PM

TANNA FREDERICK TO STAR IN “SOUTH OF HOPE STREET” N27 10:52AM

The October 1917 Revolution and Lenin N26 6:17PM

On Health Care and So Much More, the Nordics Show that Equality Works N26 5:09AM

Infobésité et faux évergétisme N26 12:18AM

Cowards of fbi N25 10:17PM

How the Bewildered Herd is Kept on Course by Rainer Mausfeld N24 1:37PM

The Shortwave Report 11/24/17 Listen Globally! N23 4:55PM

Palestinians of Hamas Condemn Saudi & U.S. Attempts to Label Hezbollah "Terrorist" N23 3:35PM

Stand Against Reem's. Stand Against hate. Stand Against Violence N22 11:10AM

Anarchie ou barbarie N22 2:07AM

The Driving Force of Global Inequality N21 6:27AM

Ni patrie, ni frontière, ni nation, ni région N19 7:17AM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy