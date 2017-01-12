|
|
printable version
- js reader version
- email this article
- view hidden posts
- tags and related articles
by Michael Steinberg
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at 4:23 PM
blackrainpress@hotmail.com
Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those who are working for a nuclear free world. Here is our November 2017 report:
Nuclear Shutdown News November 2017
Michael Steinberg Black Rain Press
Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those who are working for a nuclear free world. Here is our November 2017 report:
1. Lawsuit Challenges Storage of Radioactive Waste at Cali Nuke
On November 16 the San Diego Union Tribune ran the story "Group files suit to block storage of nuclear waste at San Onofre."
The Union Tribune reported, "Public Watchdog, a San Diego-based activist group, brought a lawsuit in US District Court trying to block storage of nuclear waste on the premises of San Onofre."
The San Onofre nuclear plant, located in Southern California, closed prematurely in 2013 due the failure of major equipment, gross mismanagement by owners Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric, and the refusal of those utilities to put up the megabucks to make the nuke plant operate safely.
The plant is located between the Pacific Ocean and Interstate 5, one of the busiest north-south freeways in the Golden State. A population of 8.4 million resides within a 50 mile radius.The so-called spent fuel still in the shutdown plant consists of 3.55 million pounds of high level nuclear waste, which in turn contains 100 radioactive chemicals, some of which, such as plutonium, remain lethal to living beings for thousands of years.
According to the Union Tribune, "In 2015 the California Coastal Commission approved a 20 year permit to store the waste in a newly constructed facility near San Onofre, located near another storage site, a little more than 100 feet from the shoreline, behind a 27 foot high seawall."
San Onofre is one of the state's iconic surf spots, mentioned in the Beach Boys 60s hits "Surfin USA. Today's hang 10ers oppose the proposed radwaste site too.
Public Watch's lawsuit alleges the suit's defendants are trying to convert the beach "into a de facto radioactive dump," the U-T reported.
Those defendants, along with the above named utilities, are the US Department of Defense, and US Navy, along with Defense Secretary James Mattis and Navy Secretary James Senser.
The latter defendants are included in the suit because San Onofre's 85 acre site, part of Camp Pendleton Marine base was "created by an act of Congress in 1963 to construct and operate a power plant," the Union Tribune reported. Public Watch's lawsuit argues the 1963 authorization does not allow Southern California Edison "to store spent fuel once San Onofre stopped generating electricity," and doing so "would pose a threat to the public" the U-T added.
"We think the potential for a nuclear incident at that location is 100 percent," Charles Langley, Public Watchdog's executive director told the Union Tribune. "It's inevitable."
Source: San Diego Union Tribune, san diego union tribune.com
Last Running California Nuke Plant Inches Towards Shutdown
On November 9 the San Francisco Chronicle business section featured the article "Nuclear plant's end may be near." The article concerned the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuke plant in central California, near San Luis Obispo, the last operating one in the state.
The slant of the article concerned the involvement of the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) which is headquartered in San Francisco.
The Diablo Canyon site, like San Onofre near the Pacific Ocean, is riddled with earthquake faults and in a tsunami zone. After the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuke plant in Japan, calls for the shutdown of Diablo Canyon, which had been strongly opposed prior to its startup in the mid 80s, and in inspired the hit movie The China Syndrome, starring Jane Fonda, Michael Douglas and Jack Lemmon, again began to build in public consciousness and action.
In addition, San Onofre's owner Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) caused a major disaster in Northern California in 2010 when a gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno in the Bay Area killed 8 people and, along with a subsequent fire, destroyed a number of homes. Last year PG&E was found guilty of six criminal charges related to that catastrophe.
With mounting pressure to deal with Diablo Canyon's troubles, and already facing a big drain on its finances over the San Onofre debacle, PG&E buckled after environmental group Friends of the Earth filed a lawsuit calling for the nuclear plant's shutdown--charging the utility's actions--and inactions--were putting the public at risk.
In 2016 PG&E agreed to Diablo Canyon's shutdown, but not until the licenses for it two reactors expired in 2024 and 2025. In another part of the closure deal, negotiated with Friends of the Earth and other environmental groups, PG&E said it would begin transitioning to generation of renewable electrical energy.
CPUC's role in this is to approve the deal and it is also is trying to adjust the amount PG&E is supposed to spend to deal with the nuke plant's closing costs, layoffs, and the effect of the closures on local communities.
The Chronicle reported, "A majority of the commission's five voting members must approve the plan for it to take effect. A vote could come as early as December 14."
But in reality, PG&E could close Diablo Canyon tomorrow if it really wanted to. It wouldn't need anyone's permission.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle, sfgate.com
Report this post as:
Local News
The Eagle Rock Peace Vigil Marks 15 Years
N27 11:23AM
12/2-3 LA Binational Conference To Cancel NAFTA and Unite Workers Of Mexico and the US
N27 3:44AM
Winter 2017 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Monthly News Alert!
N26 9:22PM
Nuclear Shutdown News November 2017
N26 4:23PM
Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March
N20 10:57AM
Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March
N19 7:12PM
National US Gov as wellas EPA slow to act on Abandoned uranium Mines Cleanup in Southwest
N15 10:50AM
OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center Hosts 9th Annual Comedy Fundraiser
N14 10:47AM
BUSTED: Watch LAPD cops plant drugs in black suspect’s wallet – unaware body cams were on
N10 5:32PM
lapd shootings 1998 - 2015
N06 11:21PM
“Oh Say Can You See” How the LAPD Singing the National Anthem Cost the Dodgers WS Game 7?
N03 7:30AM
Car drives into immigration protesters outside Rep. Ed Royce's office in Brea
N02 2:06PM
PACIFICA RADIO BOARD SECRETLY OK'S BANKRUPTCY FILING & SEEKS NY SIGNAL SWAP
O25 4:49PM
LAUSD, Privatization, Charters And The Fight To Defend Public Education Education Conferen
O04 12:10PM
Afghan Women Read RAWA.org founded 1977
S27 9:42PM
[France] The State Attacks Indymedia-Grenoble and Indymedia-Nantes… Solidarity!
S25 5:18PM
Segregation in the City of Angels: A 1939 Map of Housing Inequality in L.A.
A15 7:44PM
Justice Dept. seeking info, IDs on 1.3M visitors to protest website DisruptJ20.org
A15 1:04PM
San Francisco Rally Protests Hate Crimes in Charlottesville
A14 5:38PM
New Google algorithm restricts access to left-wing, progressive web sites
A02 1:52PM
Tracking Twenty Years of Stockton Killings by Law Enforcement
A02 1:27PM
Garcetti Cronyism - Why and How to Ignore Your LA Dog License
A01 5:05PM
Nation's Worst Meltdown Was In LA
J31 4:54PM
As RV towing resumes in LA, officials say program won't 'target homeless'
J31 1:15PM
Class War on the Waterfront: Longshore Workers Under Attack
J21 10:18AM
Limits to Growth Published Forty Years Ago
J18 5:15AM
More Local News...
Other/Breaking News
Real filthy fbi
D03 7:30PM
People in Uproar in West Virginia-US Public lands Hearings 2017
D03 10:42AM
Le capital ou la société des inégalités
D03 12:11AM
Stop Trump's tax plan
D02 3:10PM
Government Regimes Are On A Global Kill Spree
D01 8:29PM
Global High Crimes By Government
D01 7:47PM
The Right to the City and the Greed of the Rich
D01 3:32AM
Paraphysique du genrisme hitlérisé
N30 10:12PM
The Shortwave Report 12/01/17 Listen Globally!
N30 4:17PM
Congress Tax Reform Package Could Harm Poor, Warns Religious Development Group
N30 2:05PM
We The Living
N29 7:43PM
Religious Development Group Urges Stronger Corporate Reporting Standards
N29 7:29AM
Israel Palestinian Facts up to 1993
N28 11:36AM
Lessons in Nazi Trivialization and Russophobia
N28 5:36AM
Vivre, mode d'emploi
N27 11:02PM
Be very careful about tax reform.
N27 5:21PM
TANNA FREDERICK TO STAR IN “SOUTH OF HOPE STREET”
N27 10:52AM
The October 1917 Revolution and Lenin
N26 6:17PM
On Health Care and So Much More, the Nordics Show that Equality Works
N26 5:09AM
Infobésité et faux évergétisme
N26 12:18AM
Cowards of fbi
N25 10:17PM
How the Bewildered Herd is Kept on Course by Rainer Mausfeld
N24 1:37PM
The Shortwave Report 11/24/17 Listen Globally!
N23 4:55PM
Palestinians of Hamas Condemn Saudi & U.S. Attempts to Label Hezbollah "Terrorist"
N23 3:35PM
Stand Against Reem's. Stand Against hate. Stand Against Violence
N22 11:10AM
Anarchie ou barbarie
N22 2:07AM
The Driving Force of Global Inequality
N21 6:27AM
Ni patrie, ni frontière, ni nation, ni région
N19 7:17AM
More Breaking News...