Nation's Worst Meltdown Was In LA

|
|
printable version
- js reader version
- email this article
- view hidden posts
- tags and related articles
by Michael Steinberg
Monday, Jul. 31, 2017 at 4:54 PM
blackrainpress@hotmail.com
July 1959: The nation's worst nuclear meltdown happened 20 miles from downtown LA.
Worst Meltdown-And You Never Heard Of It!
Michael Steinberg Black Rain Press
That's Right. Wikipedia characterizes the meltdown as "the worst in US history" and asserts "the radioactive releases are thought to be much more than at Three Mile Island in 1979."
And where? Less than 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles and less than 20 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
July 2017 marks 58 years since this little known catastrophe, which occurred in July 1959 at the Santa Susanna Field Laboratory in Southern California's Ventura county, not many miles north of LA county.
Santa Susanna became a site for developing US commercial nuclear reactors in the 1950s. Over those years 10 such experimental "low power" reactors, operated by Atomics International, ran there. One of them became the first nuke to produce electricity for a US municipality, Moorpark in 1957.
But on July 12, 1959, an experimental trial at another reactor went terribly wrong.
In his 2012 book, Mad Science, author Joseph Mangano, director of the Radiation and Public Health Project (radiation.org ) describes these events: "temperatures climbed to levels much greater than during any of the other previous tests…A blazing-hot bull in a china shop now existed in the (nuclear) core…The fuel rods containing uranium pellets began to melt and large amounts of radioactive gases were formed."
Operators couldn't shut down the reactor until the next day. But instead of keeping it closed Atomics International ordered it restarted, meltdown and all, throughout the month. John Pace a worker in the reactor, remembers,"Starting the of the second day of the meltdown holding tanks (which hold radioactive releases until they are released into the environment) were full. They still didn't know how much radiation we were dealing with-the (radiation) monitors went clear off the scale."
Each day for the next two weeks," Mangano reported, " radiation in the holding tanks was gradually released into the air. Pace recalls that the exercise took place every day, sometimes twice a day…the greatest concern among officials was which way the wind was blowing." Pace told Mangano, "They tried to make sure it was blowing towards the Pacific Ocean, instead of the San Fernando Valley, so it would affect fewer people."
The reactor didn't fully shut down until July 23. But this was hardly the end of the story. More radiation was released subsequently, blowing in the wind wherever. Atomics International told workers like John Pace to keep theie mouths shut, and kept the meltdown from the public for decades.
Today it is still unclear who should clean up Santa Susanna, and what health problems it may have caused in surrounding communities.
On March 8 this year, KCBS TV Channel 2 in LA ran a story, "Concerned Parents Call For Full Cleanup of Toxic Santa Susanna Site." One of those parents, Melissa Bumstead, whose daughter has leukemia, told KCBS she documents cases of other rare cancers near the Santa Susana Field Laboratory. "We feel very strongly that there may be a pediatric cancer cluster surrounding the site that may be linked to the toxins," she told the news channel.
Santa Susanna was also the site of a rocket development facility, whose rocket fuel and other toxic chemicals add to the poisonous stew that still haunts residents and former workers.
David Hirsch, director of the Program on Environmental and Nuclear Policy at UC Santa Cruz, told KCBS, "There have been federally funded studies that indicate the rate of cancer is 60 percent higher closer to the (Santa Susanna) site than further away."
Sources: Wikipedia, wikipedia.org, Mad Science: The Nuclear Power Experiment, Joseph Mangano; KCBS TV LA, losangelescbslocal.com
Report this post as:
Local News
Segregation in the City of Angels: A 1939 Map of Housing Inequality in L.A.
A15 7:44PM
Justice Dept. seeking info, IDs on 1.3M visitors to protest website DisruptJ20.org
A15 1:04PM
San Francisco Rally Protests Hate Crimes in Charlottesville
A14 5:38PM
New Google algorithm restricts access to left-wing, progressive web sites
A02 1:52PM
Tracking Twenty Years of Stockton Killings by Law Enforcement
A02 1:27PM
Garcetti Cronyism - Why and How to Ignore Your LA Dog License
A01 5:05PM
Nation's Worst Meltdown Was In LA
J31 4:54PM
As RV towing resumes in LA, officials say program won't 'target homeless'
J31 1:15PM
Class War on the Waterfront: Longshore Workers Under Attack
J21 10:18AM
Limits to Growth Published Forty Years Ago
J18 5:15AM
KPFK's Indy Media on Air Now on Wednesdays
J25 9:13AM
Lessons From Portland’s Clashes With Fascists
J13 7:36PM
Dr. Maryse Narcisse of Haiti Visits Southern California
M20 5:55PM
May Day March in Riverside
M02 10:35PM
Nuclear Shutdown News: April 2017
M02 4:38PM
Jewish “Defense” League: Nazis in Skull-caps
A07 11:13AM
Nuke Shutdown News 3/17
A01 4:13PM
RELATIONS STILL STRAINED BETWEEN SOUTH LOS ANGELES RESIDENTS AND THE POLICE
M22 3:22PM
Elect a Green to Congress in Los Angeles
M15 2:18AM
Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless
M01 1:46PM
Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless
M01 1:09PM
Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless
M01 12:19PM
More Local News...
Other/Breaking News
Fbi Retaliates Again, II
A19 5:51PM
Fib Retaliates Again
A19 5:28PM
Assuétude paraphysique
A19 12:08AM
What in the Hell is Wrong with Portland Indymedia?
A18 8:32PM
Introducing the 'BURRO', the fbi
A18 6:32PM
Sexuality Control, Forced Marriages happening in some areas
A18 4:59PM
Cheap Mexican Sugar Imports Hurt Florida and Louisiana
A18 10:41AM
Sonja Trauss is No Anarchist
A17 6:08PM
Happy Accidents Offers The Secrets To Success From A Fresh New Perspective
A17 5:31PM
Elephants giving rides at this year’s Minnesota Renaissance Festival were abused, says Ani
A17 5:16PM
The Shortwave Report 08/18/17 Listen Globally!
A17 4:55PM
Vésanie normative
A16 10:11PM
Trump's Neo-Nazis and the Rise of Illiberal Democracy
A16 7:50PM
#HeatherHeyer
A16 7:12PM
Central Kentucky Mobilization for Hemp Passed near Lexington I-75
A15 5:25PM
environment harmed by mandatory jury duty.
A15 10:58AM
Fbi Agents Rampantly Engage In Criminal Activity
A15 8:53AM
Boeing Built the B-52 and the 747
A14 9:21AM
The Struggle to Influence GI,s during the VietnamWar
A14 8:27AM
Tératologie paraphysique
A13 11:09PM
Controlled media covers up fbi high crimes
A13 1:09PM
Fuel Bandits Stealing Fuels wiyj Stolen Credit Card Numbers Reselling on Black Market
A13 7:06AM
Russia-gate’s Mythical ‘Heroes’: James Comey and Robert Mueller pliable operatives
A12 10:38PM
The true history of the fbi
A12 7:37PM
Fbi frustration with my success
A12 8:21AM
Plantations Were Prisons: Mobilizing for the Aug. 19 Prisoners Human Rights March
A11 11:23AM
Le syndicalisme du capital
A10 10:48PM
The Shortwave Report 08/11/17 Listen Globally!
A10 4:22PM
More Breaking News...