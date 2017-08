IndyMedia on Air is now on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. Here are the last few show from KPFK's archives (online for 90 days), parts one and two of an interview withMatt Callahan, author of The Explosion of Deferred Dreams (a book about music in revolution, focusing on 1965 to '75).Part one: http://archive.kpfk.org/mp3/kpfk_170614_183030indymed.MP3 Part two: http://archive.kpfk.org/mp3/kpfk_170621_183030indymed.MP3 It looks like there may be shows in this time slot going back further.