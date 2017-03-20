printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Elect a Green to Congress in Los Angeles by johnk Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017 at 2:18 AM

A Green Party candidate is on the cusp of breaking the two party system, and getting into the runoffs.

20170315_021540.jpg, image/jpeg, 1588x2380



Did you know that there's an election coming up, on April 4th, and a Green Party candidate may win the primary, and get into the general election against an establishment Democrat?



His name is Kenneth Mejia, and he's running for Congress in our district, Congressional District 34.



The most amazing fact is that it's been done with an all-volunteer campaign team, by a candidate from an alternative political party!



There are over 20 candidates running, and Kenneth Mejia is probably somewhere in the top six, and perhaps the top four, according to polls released by rivals.



This will be a low-turnout election, so we can get the votes we need to be competitive.



What I ask of you is that you volunteer some time to help the campaign. We need people to make phone calls, and to knock on doors in the neighborhood.



I know, we don't know each other, and this is a substantial request: but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history.



Winning second place on April 4th will send shock waves across the country. It will not only make the Green Party well-known, it will be a vindication for Bernie Sanders' ideals, and a blow against Trump.



If you're down for this cause, you can sign up to volunteer at Fellow Progressive and Neighbor:Did you know that there's an election coming up, on April 4th, and a Green Party candidate may win the primary, and get into the general election against an establishment Democrat?His name is Kenneth Mejia, and he's running for Congress in our district, Congressional District 34.The most amazing fact is that it's been done with an all-volunteer campaign team, by a candidate from an alternative political party!There are over 20 candidates running, and Kenneth Mejia is probably somewhere in the top six, and perhaps the top four, according to polls released by rivals.This will be a low-turnout election, so we can get the votes we need to be competitive.What I ask of you is that you volunteer some time to help the campaign. We need people to make phone calls, and to knock on doors in the neighborhood.I know, we don't know each other, and this is a substantial request: but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history.Winning second place on April 4th will send shock waves across the country. It will not only make the Green Party well-known, it will be a vindication for Bernie Sanders' ideals, and a blow against Trump.If you're down for this cause, you can sign up to volunteer at http://mejia4congress.com Report this post as: Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+



