imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless

by Ross Plesset Story /Robert S Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Photos are of the Yes on H March for the Homeless accompanied by shots of homeless people in Skid Row in downtown L.A by Robert Stuart Lowden. Measure H, if passed on March 7, would generate about $350 million, which would go to housing, “mental health, substance abuse treatment, health care, education, job training, rental subsidies, emergency and affordable housing, transportation, outreach, prevention, and supportive services for homeless children, families, foster youth, veterans, battered women, seniors, disabled individuals, and other homeless adults.” (Source: Monday Night Mission LA on Cloud9.)

Prop. H Activists Ma...
dsc06404.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399

Photo Set 1-http://la.indymedia.org/news/2017/03/295049.php

Photo Set 2-http://la.indymedia.org/news/2017/03/295069.php

Photo Set 3_ http://la.indymedia.org/news/2017/03/295089.php

On the ballot this March 7 will be Measure H, which would provide around $350 million annually (via a .25 cent sales tax) for homeless prevention, housing, medical supplies, and more*.

February 25, 2017: The Yes on H March for the Homeless was organized by Monday Night Mission and LA on Cloud9. On Saturday afternoon, approximately 200 passionate people turned out in front of the Hollywood and Vine Red Line station. The crowd was diverse both ethnically and age-wise (there were young children, young adults and people with wisdom hair).

The ensuing march went on sidewalks, which in my mind is preferable to having streets closed off. In the latter arrangement, demonstrators tend to be isolated from the public and at the mercy of whatever the media decides to report (or not report). Many motorists saw us, and we passed the Pantages Theatre just as a big crowd was leaving. The theatergoers had to exit in a small stream because of us, and they got good views of our signs. There was one reported positive interaction between a participant and a handicapped theater patron.

Later in the march, a sidewalk pedestrian asked me to explain the march and Measure H as he video'd me with his phone-camcorder.

One criticism expressed about the event was that no homeless people seemed to be participating. Also, Hollywood Boulevard tends to be frequented by tourists, and we were promoting a local measure. (Albeit, one goal of the march was to get attention from the Academy Awards, which was being set up nearby.)

After passing the Pantages, we went up Hollywood to Highland (were the Academy Awards ceremony was being prepared), then crossed the boulevard, were we doubled back until stopping just past Ripley's Believe It or Not and the adjacent McDonald's. We started wrapping up at 6, two hours after we'd gathered.

One participant was there in solidarity with homeless LGBTQ, many of whom are ostracized by their families.

As we were crossing the street at Hollywood and Highland, a motorist, apparently irate about being delayed, drove his car over the crosswalk and into the demonstrators. No one was actually hit, fortunately. One of us pounded on his hood. A policeman, who'd been helping direct the crowd, came over to his window and spoke with him. Yet the motorist lunged forward again, this time I was in his path. Hopefully, someone had a camcorder going and/or got his license plate number. I saw no sign that he was arrested as I think he should've been. On the man's dashboard was an article of clothing that said Chicago Police.

But the adversity faced by the demonstrators--e.g., cold weather and having a car charge at us--didn't seem like much considering the outrageous injustice we're facing: homelessness that's increasingly ubiquitous. Maybe our barbaric society can be made a little less barbaric with Measure H?


*Here is a more comprehensive list of services that Measure H would fund (provided by the event organizers): “Mental health, substance abuse treatment, health care, education, job training, rental subsidies, emergency and affordable housing, transportation, outreach, prevention, and supportive services for homeless children, families, foster youth, veterans, battered women, seniors, disabled individuals, and other homeless adults.” More information here:http://voteyesonh.com/

Ross Plesset
los Angeles Feb 2017

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Homeless Man HollyWood

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Homeless Man HollyWo...
dsc06855.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06621.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Skid Row Homeless Veteran

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Skid Row Homeless Ve...
dsc06955.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x693

This is Tree. He can't feel his legs anymore. He served in Kuwait.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Wall and Seventh " Skid Row" 2017

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Wall and Seventh &qu...
dsc07219.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06558.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x976

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Homeless Person / City Mission

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Homeless Person / Ci...
dsc07336.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06762.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Unhoused Man Skid Row Los Angeles

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Unhoused Man Skid Ro...
dsc07273.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06801.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Jerry _ Skid Row _ Los Angeles

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Jerry _ Skid Row _ ...
dsc06307.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist / Malcolm Vivian

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06752.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Sweeping Up / Skid Row Los Angeles

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Sweeping Up / Skid R...
dsc07159.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x862

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activists

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06478.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Homeless Mother / Skid Row, LA

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Homeless Mother / Sk...
dsc07382.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06528.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x856

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Unhoused Man / Skid Row DTLA

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Unhoused Man / Skid ...
dsc06925.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06523.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x778

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Proposition H Homeless Activist

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Proposition H Homele...
dsc06460.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Unhoused person / Metro Station LA

by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net

Unhoused person / Me...
dsc06860.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless M01 1:46PM

Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless M01 1:09PM

Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless M01 12:19PM

24TH ANNUAL LOS ANGELES WOMEN’S THEATRE FESTIVAL HONORS COMPOSER MEGAN CAVALLARI ON MARCH F24 2:40PM

Activists Mark 150 Years Since Chimney Rock Massacre F21 7:00PM

Indivisible local events F16 4:07PM

Help Wanted: How You Can Act Locally To Stymie Trump’s Agenda F16 11:24AM

RACE RELAY - race relations dialogue F16 7:01AM

LA County Greens Oppose S F09 8:52PM

Our Revolution L.A Organizing Meeting F08 12:23AM

First We Marched. Now We Huddle F06 10:54PM

Indigenous, Sacred Lands Disrespected at L.A. Women's March J24 1:52PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:22PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:00PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 7:42PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 6:04PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:48PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:30PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:02PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:23PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:03PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 3:39PM

University of California Riverside Students Walkout J22 10:41PM

San Gabriel Valley Anti-Repression Committee Action J22 10:07PM

Staggering Turnout for Women's March L.A. J22 1:09PM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:32AM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:04AM

#J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike J18 5:25PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Unemployment and Inequality M07 7:17AM

May Goodwill Prevail In All M05 10:30PM

Paraphysique de l'éthicien M05 10:18PM

Who Says It Can't Happen Here? M05 10:41AM

Benjamin Tucker: Individualist Libertarian Market Socialist (Updated 2017) M04 10:38AM

Evil M04 7:27AM

Sniper Arena Hack Cash and Diamonds M04 6:57AM

Planète Terre M04 1:51AM

SUNDAY: EPIC LION RESCUE FEATURES ON CBS 60 Minutes M03 4:20PM

Brazil wants democracy back! M03 1:34PM

Fbi's psywars M02 10:21PM

The Shortwave Report 03/03/17 Listen Globally! M02 4:16PM

Puerto Rico Governor Releases New Fiscal Plan M01 10:09AM

America under Donald Trump M01 6:36AM

Scriptura continua de fausse conscience M01 2:22AM

Fbi systematically removes my reports from the internet F28 7:09PM

Avenger Legends Hack and Cheats F28 6:25PM

Fbi, blackmail, torture, murder F28 3:19PM

PCJF Opposes Appointment of Free Speech/Civil Rights Violator to be Next D.C. Police Chief F28 12:28PM

Lessons Learned F27 8:30PM

Civil rights groups demand immigration agents stop impersonating police officers F27 9:07AM

Our Beautiful New Clothes F27 5:11AM

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle F26 10:18PM

Nuclear Shutdown News February 2017 F26 9:22PM

Controlled Media, can you hear me yet! F26 1:50PM

(A-Radio) Región chilena I - Radio Kurruf, su proyecto en Temuco y la amenaza paramilitar F26 1:18PM

Philippines: Unity Statement by February 25 Coalition F25 7:11PM

Neutralization Horrors F25 12:06AM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy