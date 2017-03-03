|
|
printable version
- js reader version
- email this article
- view hidden posts
- tags and related articles
by Ross Plesset Story /Robert S Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
Photos are of the Yes on H March for the Homeless accompanied by shots of homeless people in Skid Row in downtown L.A by Robert Stuart Lowden.
Measure H, if passed on March 7, would generate about $350 million, which would go to housing, “mental health, substance abuse treatment, health care, education, job training, rental subsidies, emergency and affordable housing, transportation, outreach, prevention, and supportive services for homeless children, families, foster youth, veterans, battered women, seniors, disabled individuals, and other homeless adults.” (Source: Monday Night Mission LA on Cloud9.)
dsc06404.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399
Photo Set 1-http://la.indymedia.org/news/2017/03/295049.php
Photo Set 2-http://la.indymedia.org/news/2017/03/295069.php
Photo Set 3_ http://la.indymedia.org/news/2017/03/295089.php
On the ballot this March 7 will be Measure H, which would provide around $350 million annually (via a .25 cent sales tax) for homeless prevention, housing, medical supplies, and more*.
February 25, 2017: The Yes on H March for the Homeless was organized by Monday Night Mission and LA on Cloud9. On Saturday afternoon, approximately 200 passionate people turned out in front of the Hollywood and Vine Red Line station. The crowd was diverse both ethnically and age-wise (there were young children, young adults and people with wisdom hair).
The ensuing march went on sidewalks, which in my mind is preferable to having streets closed off. In the latter arrangement, demonstrators tend to be isolated from the public and at the mercy of whatever the media decides to report (or not report). Many motorists saw us, and we passed the Pantages Theatre just as a big crowd was leaving. The theatergoers had to exit in a small stream because of us, and they got good views of our signs. There was one reported positive interaction between a participant and a handicapped theater patron.
Later in the march, a sidewalk pedestrian asked me to explain the march and Measure H as he video'd me with his phone-camcorder.
One criticism expressed about the event was that no homeless people seemed to be participating. Also, Hollywood Boulevard tends to be frequented by tourists, and we were promoting a local measure. (Albeit, one goal of the march was to get attention from the Academy Awards, which was being set up nearby.)
After passing the Pantages, we went up Hollywood to Highland (were the Academy Awards ceremony was being prepared), then crossed the boulevard, were we doubled back until stopping just past Ripley's Believe It or Not and the adjacent McDonald's. We started wrapping up at 6, two hours after we'd gathered.
One participant was there in solidarity with homeless LGBTQ, many of whom are ostracized by their families.
As we were crossing the street at Hollywood and Highland, a motorist, apparently irate about being delayed, drove his car over the crosswalk and into the demonstrators. No one was actually hit, fortunately. One of us pounded on his hood. A policeman, who'd been helping direct the crowd, came over to his window and spoke with him. Yet the motorist lunged forward again, this time I was in his path. Hopefully, someone had a camcorder going and/or got his license plate number. I saw no sign that he was arrested as I think he should've been. On the man's dashboard was an article of clothing that said Chicago Police.
But the adversity faced by the demonstrators--e.g., cold weather and having a car charge at us--didn't seem like much considering the outrageous injustice we're facing: homelessness that's increasingly ubiquitous. Maybe our barbaric society can be made a little less barbaric with Measure H?
*Here is a more comprehensive list of services that Measure H would fund (provided by the event organizers): “Mental health, substance abuse treatment, health care, education, job training, rental subsidies, emergency and affordable housing, transportation, outreach, prevention, and supportive services for homeless children, families, foster youth, veterans, battered women, seniors, disabled individuals, and other homeless adults.” More information here:http://voteyesonh.com/
Ross Plesset
los Angeles Feb 2017
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06855.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06621.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06955.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x693
This is Tree. He can't feel his legs anymore. He served in Kuwait.
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc07219.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06558.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x976
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc07336.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06762.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc07273.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06801.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06307.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06752.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc07159.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x862
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06478.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc07382.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06528.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x856
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06925.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06523.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x778
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06460.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x903
error
Report this post as:
by Ross Plesset / Robert Stuart Lowden Photos
Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017 at 12:19 PM
rlowden@earthlink.net
dsc06860.jpg, image/jpeg, 600x399
error
Report this post as:
Local News
Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless
M01 1:46PM
Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless
M01 1:09PM
Prop. H Activists March on Hollywood to House and Help the Homeless
M01 12:19PM
24TH ANNUAL LOS ANGELES WOMEN’S THEATRE FESTIVAL HONORS COMPOSER MEGAN CAVALLARI ON MARCH
F24 2:40PM
Activists Mark 150 Years Since Chimney Rock Massacre
F21 7:00PM
Indivisible local events
F16 4:07PM
Help Wanted: How You Can Act Locally To Stymie Trump’s Agenda
F16 11:24AM
RACE RELAY - race relations dialogue
F16 7:01AM
LA County Greens Oppose S
F09 8:52PM
Our Revolution L.A Organizing Meeting
F08 12:23AM
First We Marched. Now We Huddle
F06 10:54PM
Indigenous, Sacred Lands Disrespected at L.A. Women's March
J24 1:52PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 8:22PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 8:00PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 7:42PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 6:04PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 5:48PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 5:30PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 5:02PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 4:23PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 4:03PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 3:39PM
University of California Riverside Students Walkout
J22 10:41PM
San Gabriel Valley Anti-Repression Committee Action
J22 10:07PM
Staggering Turnout for Women's March L.A.
J22 1:09PM
Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No
J21 3:32AM
Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No
J21 3:04AM
#J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike
J18 5:25PM
More Local News...
Other/Breaking News
Unemployment and Inequality
M07 7:17AM
May Goodwill Prevail In All
M05 10:30PM
Paraphysique de l'éthicien
M05 10:18PM
Who Says It Can't Happen Here?
M05 10:41AM
Benjamin Tucker: Individualist Libertarian Market Socialist (Updated 2017)
M04 10:38AM
Evil
M04 7:27AM
Sniper Arena Hack Cash and Diamonds
M04 6:57AM
Planète Terre
M04 1:51AM
SUNDAY: EPIC LION RESCUE FEATURES ON CBS 60 Minutes
M03 4:20PM
Brazil wants democracy back!
M03 1:34PM
Fbi's psywars
M02 10:21PM
The Shortwave Report 03/03/17 Listen Globally!
M02 4:16PM
Puerto Rico Governor Releases New Fiscal Plan
M01 10:09AM
America under Donald Trump
M01 6:36AM
Scriptura continua de fausse conscience
M01 2:22AM
Fbi systematically removes my reports from the internet
F28 7:09PM
Avenger Legends Hack and Cheats
F28 6:25PM
Fbi, blackmail, torture, murder
F28 3:19PM
PCJF Opposes Appointment of Free Speech/Civil Rights Violator to be Next D.C. Police Chief
F28 12:28PM
Lessons Learned
F27 8:30PM
Civil rights groups demand immigration agents stop impersonating police officers
F27 9:07AM
Our Beautiful New Clothes
F27 5:11AM
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
F26 10:18PM
Nuclear Shutdown News February 2017
F26 9:22PM
Controlled Media, can you hear me yet!
F26 1:50PM
(A-Radio) Región chilena I - Radio Kurruf, su proyecto en Temuco y la amenaza paramilitar
F26 1:18PM
Philippines: Unity Statement by February 25 Coalition
F25 7:11PM
Neutralization Horrors
F25 12:06AM
More Breaking News...