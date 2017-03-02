imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Indigenous, Sacred Lands Disrespected at L.A. Women's March

by Ross Plesset Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at 1:52 PM

Gloria Arellanes of the Tongva (the original inhabitants of Los Angeles, originally known as Yangna) was unable to give an opening prayer as promised, and her needs as an elder were unmet.

Indigenous, Sacred L...
indigenousatwomensmarch2017.jpg, image/jpeg, 1440x1080

(Pictured above: Gloria Arellanes, third from right, and companions at Saturday's march.)

Statement by Gloria Arellanes (January 22, 2017). Reproduced with her permission:

"'IF YOU ARE GOING TO MARCH ON OUR LAND, AT LEAST LET US PRAY BEFORE YOU DO. HONOR OUR WOMEN, HONOR OUR ELDERS, HONOR THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLES OF THIS LAND YOU OCCUPY.'

“This is a quote from Kelly Caballero, a young Tongva woman. She wrote this at the L.A. Women's March after we were denied to do prayer despite being scheduled to do so. This march disrespected us, were rude to us.

“One of the women organizers was told the protocol of requesting an Elder of the land to do a prayer and failed. This march while impressive in numbers of attendees was poorly organized, lacked communications, provided no measures for medical emergencies, no American with Disabilities access or safety, no aisle to the staging area and completely disrespect the first people and Ancestors of the land.

“Thank you AIM So Cal for assuring my safety, Gray Wolf (Walter Ruiz) for not letting anyone intimidate us, Lydia Ponce for your eloquent, passionate speech, getting the mic and gently reprimanding everyone for not mentioning the people of the land, the Tongva, Michelle Castillo who backed someone into the stage who begin yelling at her and set him straight and her daughter who was supposed to learn from this march 10 year old Lalanie, Marta Herrera-White and Kelly Bear for staying with us and even though you were supposed to drum with the HummingBird Drum and did not, and to Erma Scranton and Marco Zermeño for keeping me safe and lastly the Indigenous women who marched with their own banner after the crowds begin to thin to honor us because of the disrespect to me and Rachelle Figueroa. This banner was taken all the way to Indian Alley. As always my profound love and deep respect to Lydia Ponce my Sis. Kelly Caballero, so proud of you.

“I will be more cautious with who I feel should hear our prayers in the future. This I offer to my Ancestors. Neschun Achama, Grandma Gloria”

She subsequently encouraged people to express their disappointment about these aspects of the March to the organizers:

“. . . I thank those of you who have sent emails expressing your disapproval of the treatment we experienced. If you would like to send an email to members of the March's' committee go to Women's March Los Angeles on the Facebook search bar at the top right. The two co-chairs of the march are Emiliana Gueveca (the person whom was in contact with us) and Deana Katz. You can read their bios. Other LA committee members are Tracy Samson and Dove Rose. I thank you if you choose to do this or just for agreeing. Grandma Gloria.”

***

Picture below: Gloria Arellanes speaking at a rally protesting the Keystone XL Pipeline in L.A., February 17, 2013. In this instance, she did give an opening prayer and talked about her people, the Tongva, the original inhabitants of the L.A. basin, parts of Orange County, parts of Riverside, and some of the Channel Islands. Of downtown L.A., she said, “This was the village of Yangna.”

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Gloria at rally against Keystone XL Pipeline, 2013

by Ross Plesset Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at 1:52 PM

Gloria at rally agai...
xlgloriaa.jpg, image/jpeg, 960x1280

More recently, she has been involved with protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

Indigenous, Sacred Lands Disrespected at L.A. Women's March J24 1:52PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:22PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:00PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 7:42PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 6:04PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:48PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:30PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:02PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:23PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:03PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 3:39PM

University of California Riverside Students Walkout J22 10:41PM

San Gabriel Valley Anti-Repression Committee Action J22 10:07PM

Staggering Turnout for Women's March L.A. J22 1:09PM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:32AM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:04AM

#J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike J18 5:25PM

Camp 120 Will Hold Space in Front of City Hall Until Inauguration Day to Protest the Inac J18 5:03PM

Teamsters Local 2010 Initiates Mass Walkout and Strikes at University of California J18 4:12PM

Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump on the ACA J17 4:49PM

Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump On the ACA J17 3:12PM

Jane Fonda Divests From Wells Fargo J03 8:27PM

LA Solidarity Protest Rally For Japanese American Apparel Workers Who Face Loss D16 1:49PM

Architect Chris Mercier Unveils Mural in Rogers Park, Inglewood D16 9:13AM

Peace Vigils D15 8:20PM

Standing Rock Solidarity Action D11 9:59PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

The Shortwave Report 02/03/17 Listen Globally! F02 5:22PM

McDonald's, the NAACP And Allegations Of Racism F02 5:12PM

Legacy of Discord Diamond Hack F02 9:40AM

Legacy of Discord Hack Tool F01 4:21PM

Jeff Sessions: Racist, Cruel, Pro Execution, Pro War, Pro Torture F01 11:52AM

Obituary - Robert G Tronge F01 9:09AM

L'enfer c'est les autres F01 7:07AM

War on Facts F01 5:25AM

The Unsung Heroes of American democracy J31 11:11PM

Fact Checking Trump's Inaccurate Statements J30 4:04PM

JEWISH GROUPS ACROSS THE SPECTRUM UNITE IN CONDEMNATION OF TRUMP’S REFUGEE BAN J30 7:56AM

"A Hostile Act": Mexico Braces for Trump's Border Wall J30 6:49AM

Le fantôme de Pierre Overney J29 10:54PM

Mickey's Toon Town -- New Surprises!!! J29 4:17PM

IG Leaflet: LET THEM IN! J29 4:04PM

„Will and not Can“ J29 7:59AM

Un monde à la recherche de quinze terroristes J28 4:04AM

Donald Trump Warned Of A ‘Rigged’ Election, Was He Right? J27 11:08PM

The Shortwave Report 01/27/17 Listen Globally! J26 5:22PM

Paraphysique du préjugé et de l'idée reçue J25 10:55PM

who, what, when, where, why, how J25 1:23PM

Rethinking Economic Policy! J25 1:11PM

The Descent Society J23 3:38AM

Paraphysique de trumpisation J22 1:45AM

Trump, spokesman slam U.S. media over inaugural crowd coverage J21 11:00PM

Obituary - Robert George Tronge J20 12:07PM

De l'éducastration chattemite J19 10:15PM

The Shortwave Report 01/20/17 Listen Globally! J19 5:33PM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy