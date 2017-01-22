imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Staggering Turnout for Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

At one point, organizers reported a police count of 500,000. Later estimates were significantly higher. Messages on signs included, “See Jane overthrow patriarchy”; “Our descendants are looking back on us” (sign shaped like a pair of eyes); “Life is easier because of my white male privilege. That's not right”; “Stop Tweeting, start listening”; and “Abort Trump.” A number of signs had images of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia; captions included references to rebellions being founded on hope. Some, including small children, even dressed as Princess Leia. (Additional signs are pictured following this article.)

Staggering Turnout f...
womensmarchgodessrulessisterwitch2.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

(Pictured above: a young demonstrator whose shirt says “Sister Witch.” More pix following article.)

Turnouts were high around the country. At the time of this writing, impressive pictures were already posted from Santa Cruz (https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/22/18795617.php). In ensuing days, coverage should start appearing on Portland IndyMedia (http://portland.indymedia.org/), where the turnout was huge despite rain, and https://www.indybay.org/ (an impressive march in San Francisco featuring Joan Baez, et al has been reported). As many readers likely know, the Women's March on Washington was covered on Democracy Now! https://www.democracynow.org/.

Here in L.A., numerous participants described difficulty reaching the event due to massive crowds. Subways and light rails were so congested with protesters, it wasn't even possible for people to embark at certain stops. Roads around the March were jammed for miles. People getting rides in cars were simply let out in the middle of streets (without slowing traffic), blocks away from Pershing Square, the ostensible meeting place.

I myself drove part way with the idea of taking the bus the remaining several miles. But parking in my neighborhood was unusually difficult, and I realized why: other participants carrying signs could be seen getting out of parked cars. A few blocks into my journey downtown, I already saw a woman on a bicycle; a sign displayed on her back for traffic to read. The March was already beginning--and this person was engaging directly with the public.

Signs along the march route included, “See Jane overthrow patriarchy”; “Our descendants are looking back on us” (sign shaped like a pair of eyes); “Life is easier because of my white male privilege. That's not right”; “Stop Tweeting, start listening”; and “Abort Trump.” A number of signs had images of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia; captions included references to rebellions being founded on hope. Some people, including small children, even dressed as Princess Leia. (Additional signs are pictured below this article.)

An airplane flew over the March with a long sign attached, “Congratulations President Trump,” causing many to yell, “Fuck Trump!”

An organizer reported the police estimate of turnout to be 500,000. (Subsequent reports have been even higher, including 750,000 on Rising Up with Sonali: http://www.risingupwithsonali.com/three-quarters-of-a-million-people-showed-up-for-womens-march-in-los-angeles/.) Almost everyone I know was there--activists and non-activists--yet I didn't see so much as a familiar face. (Usually at marches I at least recognize people from previous marches.) I subsequently spoke with other activists and friends who had the same experience: they were hoping to run into friends/acquaintances but never did. There were so many people, it took forever to get around—I completely missed the rally as I tried to negotiate the tarlike human river--yet I didn't feel claustrophobic or restless like I do in traffic jams or long lines--it was exhilarating.

Mainstream media included KTLA 5 and KABC 7.

Often at marches, I feel sad when signs that people put a lot of time, passion, and creativity into are simply discarded at day's end (though I've often saved a few for reuse at weekly vigils). This time, however, many signs were put up on walls, like collages, at very busy areas of downtown. Hopefully these displays will last for at least a few days.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Shirt worn by woman pictured above article

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Shirt worn by woman ...
womensmarchsisterwitchcu.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


So many meaningful and artistic signs

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

So many meaningful a...
womensmarchsmashpatriarchy.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

I could've easily spent the whole day trying to photograph every interesting sign I saw.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchmakeamericathink.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


One of many signs supporting Planned Parenthood

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

One of many signs su...
womensmarchplannedparenthoodbreastcancer.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchwitchinwhitehouse.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchblacklivesmatter.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Multiple signs mentioned ensuing generations/our descendants

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Multiple signs menti...
womensmarchmygranddaughteriswatching.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchtimetraveled2.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchbackinkitchenburnyourfood.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Drone hovering over march to City Hall

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Drone hovering over ...
womensmarchdrone.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448

This creeped me out. I don't know how others felt.

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchleadernotatweeter.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

Multiple signs criticized Tweeting. Another said “Stop Tweeting, start listening.”

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchbirds.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Collage

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Collage...
womensmarchcollagecu.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchjustmebestestprobably.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchtranswomen.jpg, image/jpeg, 2016x2728

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchwomansplacerevolution.jpg, image/jpeg, 3264x2448

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchwomenagainstracismcropped.jpg, image/jpeg, 2574x1936

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchuckfay.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


Women's March L.A.

by Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:09 PM

Women's March L.A....
womensmarchweareseeds.jpg, image/jpeg, 2448x3264

error

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments


LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the 10 latest comments of 8 posted about this article.
These comments are anonymously submitted by the website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
We need to take this energy and transform it Rahula Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:22 PM
One More Picture Ross Plesset Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 2:00 PM
Easy- just include the ISraeli embassies on your rounds Riri Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 8:40 PM
More photos Riri Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 8:42 PM
More photos from the march Riri Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 8:46 PM
Use your imagination Marcy Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 9:09 PM
Here's another approach Princess Saturn Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 9:26 PM
Use woman-power to smash The Zionist Entity Dina Omar Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 6:49 AM

Local News

Indigenous, Sacred Lands Disrespected at L.A. Women's March J24 1:52PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:22PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:00PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 7:42PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 6:04PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:48PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:30PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:02PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:23PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:03PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 3:39PM

University of California Riverside Students Walkout J22 10:41PM

San Gabriel Valley Anti-Repression Committee Action J22 10:07PM

Staggering Turnout for Women's March L.A. J22 1:09PM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:32AM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:04AM

#J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike J18 5:25PM

Camp 120 Will Hold Space in Front of City Hall Until Inauguration Day to Protest the Inac J18 5:03PM

Teamsters Local 2010 Initiates Mass Walkout and Strikes at University of California J18 4:12PM

Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump on the ACA J17 4:49PM

Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump On the ACA J17 3:12PM

Jane Fonda Divests From Wells Fargo J03 8:27PM

LA Solidarity Protest Rally For Japanese American Apparel Workers Who Face Loss D16 1:49PM

Architect Chris Mercier Unveils Mural in Rogers Park, Inglewood D16 9:13AM

Peace Vigils D15 8:20PM

Standing Rock Solidarity Action D11 9:59PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

The Shortwave Report 02/03/17 Listen Globally! F02 5:22PM

McDonald's, the NAACP And Allegations Of Racism F02 5:12PM

Legacy of Discord Diamond Hack F02 9:40AM

Legacy of Discord Hack Tool F01 4:21PM

Jeff Sessions: Racist, Cruel, Pro Execution, Pro War, Pro Torture F01 11:52AM

Obituary - Robert G Tronge F01 9:09AM

L'enfer c'est les autres F01 7:07AM

War on Facts F01 5:25AM

The Unsung Heroes of American democracy J31 11:11PM

Fact Checking Trump's Inaccurate Statements J30 4:04PM

JEWISH GROUPS ACROSS THE SPECTRUM UNITE IN CONDEMNATION OF TRUMP’S REFUGEE BAN J30 7:56AM

"A Hostile Act": Mexico Braces for Trump's Border Wall J30 6:49AM

Le fantôme de Pierre Overney J29 10:54PM

Mickey's Toon Town -- New Surprises!!! J29 4:17PM

IG Leaflet: LET THEM IN! J29 4:04PM

„Will and not Can“ J29 7:59AM

Un monde à la recherche de quinze terroristes J28 4:04AM

Donald Trump Warned Of A ‘Rigged’ Election, Was He Right? J27 11:08PM

The Shortwave Report 01/27/17 Listen Globally! J26 5:22PM

Paraphysique du préjugé et de l'idée reçue J25 10:55PM

who, what, when, where, why, how J25 1:23PM

Rethinking Economic Policy! J25 1:11PM

The Descent Society J23 3:38AM

Paraphysique de trumpisation J22 1:45AM

Trump, spokesman slam U.S. media over inaugural crowd coverage J21 11:00PM

Obituary - Robert George Tronge J20 12:07PM

De l'éducastration chattemite J19 10:15PM

The Shortwave Report 01/20/17 Listen Globally! J19 5:33PM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy