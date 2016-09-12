printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Architect Chris Mercier Unveils Mural in Rogers Park, Inglewood by David Thompson Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at 9:13 AM

Christopher Mercier of (fer) Studio Unveils "Wiggle Walls" Mural in Rogers Park

wiggle_walls.jpg, image/jpeg, 800x533 (fer) Studio principal /architect Christopher L. Mercier is also an active artist within the Inglewood community. His 2015 Rogers Park mural "Pathways to Success" was a collaboration with 28 pre-teen and teenage designers. His latest mural “Wiggle Walls” (also in Rogers Park) was recently completed. The work arose from city efforts to engage at-risk city youth creative options to gang involvement. The program was funded through a state grant and Parks resources.



(fer) studio is based in Inglewood which is the epicenter of a new wave of urban renewal and restoration. The architecture firm is part of a surge of urban explorers (and intrepid investors) including many writers, artists, designers and entrepreneurs who have discovered the city in their search for affordable live/work spaces and brick-and-mortar retail storefronts. Mercier also lives in a loft in the complex.



Mercier wants (fer) studio to be an active and vital part of the community’s transformation. “We want to be part of the re-development of Inglewood,” he says. (fer) studio has consulted with the Mayor of Inglewood and other city officials. “Part of the problem has been that it has no sense of place, no sense of identity,” Mercier explains. “We want to take this place, which has a lot of potential- -good scale and walkability, and bring in a transit hub. If people live, work and shop in a community, it is healthy.”



Chris has done also done a home for Smashbox founder Davis Factor, the restaurants Connie and Ted's, Officine Brera; and is a former Gehry architect. I've added some additional info on Chris as well.




