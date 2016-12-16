Peace Vigils

Every Wednesday peace vigil Downtown LA, 12 noon.
Meet near the "Molecule Man" statue at the intersection of Judge John
Aiso and East Temple St. March will go around federal buildings.
LA Catholic Worker, http://lacatholicworker.org/
info 323-267-8789
Friday peace vigil, 5-7 PM, corner of Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Blvd
5-7 PM http://www.topangapeacealliance.org/
Join Friday Vigils
For Peace!
Standing for Peace on Topanga Cyn. Rd.
Pine Tree Center
120 S. Topanga Cyn Blvd
4:30 - 5:30 pm
Optional Social at
Abuelitas after the Vigil.
peace vigil at Pico / La Cienega Fridays 5-6 PM
Contact: afuller@wefu.org
Montrose Peace Vigil meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday at the
corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue in Montrose
Every Friday – 6-9pm
Corner of Neito and Belmont Shore
Long Beach, CA
Contact Person: Pat Alviso mfsooc@earthlink.net http://www.militaryfamiliesspeakout.com/local-actions/
Every 4th Tuesday – 5:30-7pm
Chapman and Glassell (in the Traffic Circle)
Orange, CA
Contact Person: Pat Alviso mfsooc@earthlink.net http://www.militaryfamiliesspeakout.com/local-actions/
Eagle Rock Peace Vigil
corner of Colorado Blvd. and Eagle Rock Blvd. 4 - 6 PM Saturdays http://arlingtonwestsantamonica.org/
Each Sunday from sunrise to sunset, a temporary memorial appears next
to the world-famous pier at Santa Monica, California.
Huntingon Beach Peace Vigil @ foot of Huntington Beach Pier
Please bring a candle or just help us hold up our banner (no signs please; we have our banner!) Contact: mtheriault@socal.rr.com
Arlington West HB Vets Memorial (Vets for Peace)
Main st. and 7th, Huntington Beach
As usual we will be at 6th Street (north of pier and of Main Street) Huntington Beach on the beach. Display should be up from 8 to about 5PM. jeff.mfso@earthlink.net
562-522-4241
Sundays 12 PM - 1 PM
"Enough" demo Huntington Beach
Main St. and PCH S/W corner - protest school shootings
www.theyoungturks.com/section/Enough
contact: afitguy@excite.com quitetherebel@hotmail.com
last Wednesday of the month 5 - 6:30 PM
SENIOR PATRIOTS for Peace
in front of Leisure World, SEAL BEACH
Seal Beach Blvd. at Golden Rain Rd.
Between 405 Freeway and Westminster
Parking in local shopping center, corner Seal Beach Blvd. & Westminster
SIGNS AND BANNERS PROVIDED
Call 562-430-7509 or 562-430-1047 for information
Peace Rally at Bristol St. & Anton Bl.
Every Friday, 6PM to 7PM
Bristol and Anton, Santa Ana, CA
The Peace Rally at Bristol St. & Anton Bl. in Costa Mesa
Supported by the Orange County Peace Coalition and anyone else who shows up..
Rally is really low on numbers, please come if you can.
Peace and Justice Calendars http://www.change-links.org/ http://www.ocprogressiveevents.info/
Orange County http://www.ocprogressiveevents.info/index.html#Other
non-Orange County http://ocpeace.org/calendar.html http://la.indymedia.org/