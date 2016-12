printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Peace Vigils by peace vigils idVer:8ecb6753a973547f50229bc097 Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 at 8:20 PM

Peace Vigils in Los Angeles

Meet near the "Molecule Man" statue at the intersection of Judge John

Aiso and East Temple St. March will go around federal buildings.

LA Catholic Worker,



Friday peace vigil, 5-7 PM, corner of Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Blvd

5-7 PM



http://www.topangapeacealliance.org/

Join Friday Vigils

For Peace!

Standing for Peace on Topanga Cyn. Rd.

Pine Tree Center

120 S. Topanga Cyn Blvd

4:30 - 5:30 pm

Optional Social at

Abuelitas after the Vigil.



peace vigil at Pico / La Cienega Fridays 5-6 PM

Contact:



Montrose Peace Vigil meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday at the

corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue in Montrose



Every Friday – 6-9pm

Corner of Neito and Belmont Shore

Long Beach, CA

Contact Person: Pat Alviso

http://www.militaryfamiliesspeakout.com/local-actions/



Every 4th Tuesday – 5:30-7pm

Chapman and Glassell (in the Traffic Circle)

Orange, CA

Contact Person: Pat Alviso

http://www.militaryfamiliesspeakout.com/local-actions/



Eagle Rock Peace Vigil

corner of Colorado Blvd. and Eagle Rock Blvd. 4 - 6 PM Saturdays



http://arlingtonwestsantamonica.org/

Each Sunday from sunrise to sunset, a temporary memorial appears next

to the world-famous pier at Santa Monica, California.



Huntingon Beach Peace Vigil @ foot of Huntington Beach Pier

Please bring a candle or just help us hold up our banner (no signs please; we have our banner!) Contact:



Arlington West HB Vets Memorial (Vets for Peace)

Main st. and 7th, Huntington Beach

As usual we will be at 6th Street (north of pier and of Main Street) Huntington Beach on the beach. Display should be up from 8 to about 5PM.





Sundays 12 PM - 1 PM

"Enough" demo Huntington Beach

Main St. and PCH S/W corner - protest school shootings

www.theyoungturks.com/section/Enough

contact: quitetherebel@hotmail.com



last Wednesday of the month 5 - 6:30 PM

SENIOR PATRIOTS for Peace

in front of Leisure World, SEAL BEACH

Seal Beach Blvd. at Golden Rain Rd.

Between 405 Freeway and Westminster

Parking in local shopping center, corner Seal Beach Blvd. & Westminster

SIGNS AND BANNERS PROVIDED

Call 562-430-7509 or 562-430-1047 for information





Peace Rally at Bristol St. & Anton Bl.

Every Friday, 6PM to 7PM

Bristol and Anton, Santa Ana, CA

The Peace Rally at Bristol St. & Anton Bl. in Costa Mesa

Supported by the Orange County Peace Coalition and anyone else who shows up..

Rally is really low on numbers, please come if you can.





Peace and Justice Calendars

http://www.change-links.org/





http://ocpeace.org/calendar.html

