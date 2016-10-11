My letter to JJJ on JJJ

|
|
printable version
- js reader version
- email this article
- view hidden posts
- tags and related articles
by johnk
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 at 12:33 PM
I wrote this as part of the #PricedOut campaign that's being run as part of a larger push to get JJJ passed. I am leaning toward supporting JJJ, but have these criticisms about the law.
I haven't been priced out yet, thanks to rent control, but I am at risk of being knocked out because I'm in a R2 zoned, small complex. It was bought a couple years ago by a real estate investment speculator.
So, if a nonprofit housing corporation like ELACC came to buy the property, they would probably sell.
I don't know the legal status of residents here, but I can guess that some are not documented immigrants. Excepting me, all the others here would be considered very low or extremely low income. Half the units are overcrowded - they are 1br units housing families with children.
Also, this is a gang neighborhood, and I don't know the section 8 laws, but the public housing rules were written to help kick out families with a gang member. I suspect there will be an effort to kick out gang affiliated families in rental units, and they won't be allowed into affordable housing. This will end up creating increased gang conflict, as displaced persons relocate into hostile territory.
These are low income people who could not be helped by JJJ because they lack legal status, or, are too poor to qualify to get affordable housing, or are people the system "throws away."
For people in these situations, the only way to stay is to prevent both the for-profit investors and the nonprofit housing corporations from taking these properties, or to negotiate some kind of favorable relocation into rent-controlled property, or some kind of "right to return at a similar rent" even if they cannot qualify to get into subsidized affordable housing due to legal status.
This situation isn't unique. Down the street, there is a building that I think was recently sold, and it's two units, both small, with families. Probably undocumented immigrants.
This isn't the worst case scenario, either. This collection of streets has some middle class residents, and is close to a politician. So it has more clout than other streets, which have more situations similar to what I've described.
Overall, I think JJJ is good, but it has a huge flaw in not addressing the realities of very low income communities that are facing gentrification.
Report this post as:
|
|
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the 10 latest comments of 1 posted about this article.
These comments are anonymously submitted by the website visitors.
Local News
LA Solidarity Protest Rally For Japanese American Apparel Workers Who Face Loss
D16 1:49PM
Architect Chris Mercier Unveils Mural in Rogers Park, Inglewood
D16 9:13AM
Peace Vigils
D15 8:20PM
Standing Rock Solidarity Action
D11 9:59PM
Large Turnout for Dakota Pipeline Protest
N16 3:35PM
NODAPL
N15 2:24PM
Cruel Teacher Taunts 6th Grade Kids, Fired
N12 8:47PM
How Cities Can Protect People Threatened By Trumpism
N12 8:17PM
What ThisMeans, How This Happened, What to Do Now
N12 5:03AM
PROTEST TRUMP TONITE
N11 2:55PM
Westside Thanksgiving for everyone in LA !
N11 12:36PM
FOR A WORLD WITHOUT NUCLEAR RISKS
N10 5:05AM
Non-violent protest ideas; hooch bomb recipe
N09 7:42AM
Nuclear Shutdown News October 2016
N05 6:17PM
State Legislature is where it's at
N03 10:16PM
Tom Hayden on The Unfinished Business of Democracy
O28 4:49AM
Video: Tom Hayden, Listen Yankee! 2015
O25 10:56AM
Art About Privilege Censored on Facebook
O23 3:16AM
SAG-AFTRA video game performers on strike
O22 11:04PM
Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus
O20 3:04PM
KPFK LSB statement on DAPL arrests
O19 10:25AM
Transit Dependent Residents Need a Guaranteed Right to Stay
O15 11:36PM
My letter to JJJ on JJJ
O11 12:33PM
Prop 60, Condom Law
O10 12:43PM
KPFK-Pacifica Radio Archives being sold off on ebay?
O10 10:31AM
KPFK struggles without re-solutions
O07 2:25PM
Problems with Measure M
O05 5:24PM
Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus
S07 5:57PM
More Local News...
Other/Breaking News
Paraphysique du racialisme
D22 12:08AM
Anti-Mall '16: Buy Back the Farm! / Stop DAPL / Free Peltier
D21 10:25PM
A David & Goliath Story in Iraq
D21 9:53PM
Islamophobia
D21 7:07PM
Ethnic Cleansing in Syria
D21 4:24PM
Roar of approval as campaigners working to end circus suffering receive a “Barker”
D20 3:55PM
Super Mario Run Hack | Get completely free no cost 14,000 Coins Today!
D20 9:41AM
Low Taxes is an Act of Desperation
D20 7:13AM
Maccarthysme ou " Faire Camerone "
D19 11:15PM
Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda
D19 11:54AM
Indybay Censorship, Sabotage, and Defamation
D17 5:21AM
Capitalocène ou gigantisme totalitaire
D17 1:41AM
The Shortwave Report 12/16/16 Listen Globally!
D15 5:09PM
Chomsky at MIT: Between the war scientists and the anti-war students
D15 7:00AM
Trump and the Hospice of Hope
D14 7:41AM
November 2016 Honduras coup update
D14 1:10AM
Nominate NoDAPL for the Nobel Peace Prize
D13 6:00PM
Take a Step Back – Robert Tronge
D13 1:45PM
GAG Group Declares WOD
D13 10:40AM
Paraphysique du clonage psychologique
D13 12:20AM
Flashback To Terror
D11 9:51PM
Vive l'anarchie vive l'humanité
D11 12:58AM
Rapist Donald Trump and His Collaborators vs Successful Revolution
D10 1:06AM
Insights
D09 7:10PM
O YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN FOR XMAS!!!!!!
D09 11:30AM
(A-Radio) Anarchist Black Cross Czech: Presentation on Operation Fenix and related issues
D09 9:33AM
US Election as a Turn of an Era
D09 5:03AM
The Shortwave Report 12/09/16 Listen Globally!
D08 4:29PM
More Breaking News...