Contra Costa-Hawkins by imc link Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at 3:48 AM

Excellent facts about the housing market post Costa-Hawkins, and why we must vote Yes on 10.

screenshot_from_2018-10-24_20-47-38.jpg, image/jpeg, 614x378 Jared Baxter wrote a strong refutation to supply-side, market-based arguments against 10. Costa Hawkins has failed to deliver on promises of increased housing construction.



"Twenty-three years after the passage of the bill, and nineteen years after the law's full implementation, it is clear that these arguments reflected, at best, a naïve belief that unleashing the forces of supply and demand would help produce a "market equilibrium" that would benefit tenants. On the contrary, the effects of repealing vacancy control were dramatic and went in precisely the opposite direction."



Read the damning essay at the link. https://konkret.la/contra-costa-hawkins/




