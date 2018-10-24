Contra Costa-Hawkins...

Jared Baxter wrote a strong refutation to supply-side, market-based arguments against 10. Costa Hawkins has failed to deliver on promises of increased housing construction.
"Twenty-three years after the passage of the bill, and nineteen years after the law's full implementation, it is clear that these arguments reflected, at best, a naïve belief that unleashing the forces of supply and demand would help produce a "market equilibrium" that would benefit tenants. On the contrary, the effects of repealing vacancy control were dramatic and went in precisely the opposite direction."
Read the damning essay at the link.