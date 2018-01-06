Summer 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert!

Summer 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Monthly News Digest and News Alert! National Immigrant Solidarity Network

No Immigrant Bashing! Support Immigrant Rights!

Summer 2018 U.S. Immigrant Alert! Newsletter

Video: Racist History of 'Illegal' Immigration | Racist America History (by: Splinter) Where did the concept of illegal immigration even come from? If you look at who has been kept out of the U.S. over the decades, being "illegal" has a lot to do with race. http://www.activistvideo.org/views.asp?id=5566 In This Issue: 1) Trumps immigration crackdown by the numbers (Pg 1)

2) Milwaukee Civil Rights Groups Condemn Gov. Walker's Support for Sending Troops to the Mexico Border (Pg 2)

3) Trump's Animals (Pg 2)

4) US May Day marchers denounce Trump immigration policies (Pg 3)

5) Salt Lake City, Golden Spike Conference to Remember the Sacrifice in Injustice of the Chinese Railroad Workers 149 Years Ago (Pg 4)

6) With a wonky swoop of a pen, Jeff Sessions kicks Trump deportation effort into high gear (Pg 5)

7) Death toll from Tunisia migrant shipwreck tops 100s (Pg 6)

8) Why Are For-Profit US Prisons Subjecting Detainees to Forced Labor? (Pg 7)

9) Updates, Please Support NISN! Subscribe the Newsletter! (Pg 8)

10) Nov 21- Dec 2, 2018 US Activist to China Silk Road, One Road One Belt Study Delegation (Pg 8)

6/7: Trumps immigration crackdown by the numbers Center for Investigative Reporting 50,000 That’s how many people have been arrested at the southern border traveling in families since October. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions introduced a “zero tolerance” policy in April, requiring that first-time crossers who try to enter the country without authorization be prosecuted and children separated from their families at the border. Source: The New York Times 155,000 That’s how many immigrants were arrested in 2017 by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Thirty percent of those arrested had no criminal record. During the last year of the Obama administration, 110,000 immigrants were arrested, and 16 percent had no history of arrest. Source: CNN 3,410 That’s how many workplace inspection raids ICE conducted to arrest workers without authorization to be in the U.S. between October and May. This figure is double the 1,716 operations conducted in fiscal year 2016. Source: Independent 428,250 That’s how many people will have to leave the U.S. within the next two years with the end of temporary protected status for people from six countries. The Department of Homeland Security decided to end provisional residency to 262,500 Salvadorans, 86,000 Hondurans, 58,600 Haitians, 14,800 Nepalis, 5,300 Nicaraguans and 1,050 Sudanese. Source: CNN 15,000 That’s how many additional H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas have been made available in 2018. In announcing the increase, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen suggested that there are not enough workers in the U.S. to keep up with the needs of U.S. businesses. Source: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Link the article: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1668 5/17: Trump’s Animals The president has always blurred the distinction between immigrants and crime. Jamelle Bouie - Slate For Donald Trump, crime and immigration are two sides of the same coin. He has been explicit about the connection since he announced his campaign for president in 2015: “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” He made it throughout the election. “Countless Americans who have died in recent years would be alive today if not for the open border policies of this administration,” he said during a 2016 speech in Arizona. And he has made it as president, routinely juxtaposing crime and immigration, with a particular focus on the gang MS-13. “You’ve seen the stories about some of these animals,” said Trump last year. “They don’t want to use guns, because it’s too fast and it’s not painful enough. So they’ll take a young, beautiful girl—16, 15, and others—and they slice them and dice them with a knife because they want them to go through excruciating pain before they die. And these are the animals that we’ve been protecting for so long. Well, they’re not being protected anymore, folks.” This is how Trump speaks, moving from lurid stories of criminal violence to jeremiads against “sanctuary cities” and illegal immigration back to condemnation of gangs and violence. And while he occasionally pauses to distinguish “criminal aliens” from law-abiding immigrants, the actual effect of this juxtaposition is to collapse the distinction between the two and lodge a particular relation in the minds of his listeners: Immigrants mean crime, and crime means immigrants. At a roundtable discussion with California sheriffs on Wednesday, he blasted some immigrants as “animals” after one sheriff expressed frustration with “sanctuary” laws that preclude cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. “They can’t do all kinds of things that other law enforcement agencies can do. And it’s really put us in a very bad position,” said the sheriff, adding—as a hypothetical—that she wouldn’t know if a gang member was in her jail. “There could be an MS-13 member I know about—if they don’t reach a certain threshold, I cannot tell ICE about it.” Trump responded with his usual riff:

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.”

Democrats and other critics hit the president for attacking Hispanic immigrants as “animals,” while the White House and its conservative defenders pushed back, calling this a clear reference to MS-13 and other gangs associated with immigration from the southern border. “The president was very clearly referring to MS-13 gang members who enter the country illegally and whose deportations are hamstrung by our laws,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This is one of the most vicious gangs that operates by the motto of rape, control, and kill. … If the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they’re more than welcome to.” Part of the problem is in the ambiguity of the remarks themselves. The sheriff in question is posing a hypothetical and Trump doesn’t actually respond to it, nor does he specify MS-13 members. His response is general, referring to “people” who are “bad” and who, he argues, are coming into the country at such a rate that it taxes the ability of the government to deal with them. “These are animals” is the only real clue that Trump is talking about MS-13 and not undocumented immigrants at large. Even then, this broad, slippery language must be placed in the context of the president’s past rhetoric. You can’t divorce “these are animals” from “some, I assume, are good people.” To ignore Trump’s history and read his comments narrowly—thus giving him the benefit of the doubt—is to act as if he hasn’t built his political career on anti-immigrant scaremongering and demonization. There is no MS-13 invasion of the United States, but there’s a reason the gang is a staple of the president’s rhetoric: It dramatizes his imagined connection between immigrants and crime, forcing opponents into a defensive crouch as they try to criticize the link without defending the gang. Even if Trump were plainly referring to MS-13, it’s still a step too far for the president of the United States to refer to anyone in the language of “animals.” Not only does it demonize, casting entire groups as subhuman, it opens a door to something worse than just rhetoric, and sends a signal to the agencies and officers tasked with enforcing the laws of the United States. This particular signal is straightforward: They do not deserve respect or fair treatment. Who is “they?” It may be the gang members themselves, or it may be people accused of being gang members, regardless of the truth. It may be people who want to escape gang life but find themselves stigmatized. It may be entire communities, targeted as one of the president’s vectors for crime and disorder. Indeed, Trump has already obliterated the distinction between the law-abiding and the criminal in immigration enforcement, freeing ICE agents to detain and deport anyone they suspect of being “illegal.” The result is a surge in the arrests of immigrants without criminal records. If there’s no difference in the president’s policies between criminal and law-abiding immigrants, why should we assume there’s a difference in his rhetoric? Link the article:http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1662 5/9-12 Salt Lake City, UT Golden Spike Conference to Remember the Sacrifice in Injustice of the Chinese Railroad Workers 149 Years Ago

Lee Siu Hin – National Immigrant Solidarity Network May 10th marked the 149th anniversary of completion the transcontinental railway, and the Golden Spike celebration, at Promontory Summit, Utah.several hundred people attend the celebration and the recreation of the famous "Golden Spike's photo 149 years ago. Tens of thousands of Chinese workers from China, were send to build the railroad, with lower pay then the white workers, injustice, heavy casualties (thousands killed or injured), they're not invited to join the historical "Golden Spike" celebration photo. Soon after the railroad was completed, they lost the job, and begin facing brutal white racism that led to the "Chinese Exclusion Act" one of the darkest U.S. history for the next several decades. Last several decades, the Chinese railroad workers decedents and the community activists from across the county coming to the annual celebration, with conferences, hope to highlight the history of Chinese railroad workers The 3-days "Golden Spike" conference includes workshops, film showing and site visits, also an interesting workshop about what Chinese railroad workers were eating while building the railroad 150 years ago History of Injustice

150 years ago, Chinese "guest" workers with unequal pay and bad working condition, (because white management didn't want to border to remember Chinese workers' full name, they simply call their nick name with beginning "Ah"--an prefixed to another name commonly use in China, to make it simple. Also, the "Chinese Exclusion Act" 130 years ago, mirror today's "Muslim Ban" History can teach a lot about ourselves today.. Link the article:http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1660 May Day 2018: Report May Day 2018 Full Report: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/MayDay2018/MayDay2018-Report.pdf Videos: Los Angeles-2: http://www.activistvideo.org/views.asp?id=5519 Los Angeles-1: http://www.activistvideo.org/views.asp?id=5518 5/1: US May Day marchers denounce Trump immigration policies Steve Gorman - Reuters



LOS ANGELES - Organized labor activists led May Day rallies in several U.S. cities on Tuesday, though in smaller numbers than last year, decrying President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown as an assault on vulnerable workers in some of America’s lowest-paying jobs.



The biggest gathering was in Los Angeles, where a boisterous but peaceful crowd of several hundred marched through downtown, carrying pro-union and pro-immigration banners while chanting, “Union power” and “This is what democracy looks like.” In New York City, several hundred May Day activists marched up Broadway to Wall Street while police in Seattle arrested a man suspected of throwing a rock during a rally there. Organizers sought to combine traditional May Day themes of protecting workers’ rights with a denunciation of Trump’s efforts to increase deportations and a call for voters to show up at the polls for the upcoming mid-term congressional elections. Protesters also took aim at Trump administration policies and rhetoric they viewed as hostile to the environment, racial and ethnic minorities, women and to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Many railed at the administration’s decision to end temporary protected status for thousands of immigrants from several countries hurt by natural disasters or conflict, including Nicaragua, Haiti, El Salvador, Sudan and Nepal. They also cited the uncertain status of an estimated 700,000 young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children and now facing possible deportation after Trump moved to scrap an Obama-era program protecting them. Rally leaders sought to emphasize that such policies fell especially hard on undocumented workers toiling in low-wage, non-unionized sectors such as fast-food, hospitality, child care and agriculture. The marches in the United States capped a day of protests elsewhere in the world. In Paris, hundreds of masked and hooded anarchists smashed shop windows, torched cars and hurled cobblestones at riot police on Tuesday, hijacking a May Day rally by labor unions against President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms. FESTIVE AND DEFIANT

Tuesday’s Los Angeles turnout under cloudy skies and a slight drizzle was considerably diminished from the thousands who took to the streets of America’s second-largest city in 2017, for the first May Day celebration after Trump took office. But the mood was festive and defiant, nevertheless. “No rain, no clouds, no hate, no division is going to keep workers from celebrating with immigrants, with refugees ... with the LGBT community, with the criminal justice reform community, with the environmental justice community,” union leader Laphonza Butler told the crowd, speaking from a flat-bed truck. Butler heads the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2015, representing some 380,000 long-term healthcare workers statewide, one of the largest collective bargaining units in the nation. But marchers represented a broad cross-section of organized labor and other constituencies, from the Teamsters union and nurses to street vendors and a group called the Clean Carwash Campaign. “May First is a celebration of workers, and a lot of workers in this city are immigrants,” said Karla Cativo, 36, a community organizer with the Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund, which provides services to Central American immigrants. Cativo, a Salvadoran native who entered the United States as an undocumented immigrant, said she gained U.S. citizenship with “a lot of work and because of a lot of people fighting for my rights.”

Fellow protester Fabian Barcenas, 55, said he wanted to give voice to "millions of workers who pay taxes and support their families who don't have the chance of having legal status here."

Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity Network Nov 21 - Dec 2, 2018 US Activist to China Delegation: Silk Road, One Road One Belt Study Delegation (12 Days)

