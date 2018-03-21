printable version - js reader version - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



GUIDE TO REBEL CITY LOS ANGELES AVAILABLE by LLANO Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 at 5:39 PM

LLANODELRIO@GMAIL.COM The free Rebel City Los Angeles guide answers the question, what would Los Angeles look like if vertical power as we know it disappeared?. The Rebel City Los Angeles guide answers the question, what would Los Angeles look like if vertical power as we know it disappeared?. The illustrated two sided guide helps users visualize the city from below, providing details of a developing infrastructure of people-centered institutions supporting human activities outside corporate dominion; from electricity, housing, education, medicine, and banking. Los Angeles born saint Vaginal Davis said “riding on the subway system and buses,,, are the Southland’s true barometer and soul of the city” and the guide hopes to help you take the temperature. Publication lists over 60 sites, and includes essays by Tracy Jeanne Rosenthal and Robby Herbst. Rebel City Los Angeles is a part of the Llano Del Rio Rebel City Project.



Free copies available here (rolling out in the next weeks + adding locations)



UCLA Downtown Labor Center



Southern California Library For Social Studies



Libros Schmibros



Womens Center For Creative Work



The Public School



Chucos Justice Center



Echo Park Film Center



The Rebel City Los Angeles guide is the 6th free guide to Los Angeles produced by the Llano Del Rio Collective. Previous guides include: Power Points, Utopias of SoCal. An Antagonists Guide to the Assholes of L.A., Scores For the City, and A Map For Another L.A..



www.ldrg.wordpress.com



