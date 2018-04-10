printable version - js reader version - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018! by Esther Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 at 7:00 PM

Join The Protest at Glendale City Hall on April 10, 2018! Glendale is planning a 0 million expansion of the Grayson Power Station that will increase emissions by 415,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, increase ozone and particulate pollution, and generate electricity to sell to other cities.

stop_grayson_join_the_protest_rally_in_glendale_on_april_10_201wnobce.jpg, image/jpeg, 535x691 Join The Protest at Glendale City Hall for a rally to stop the Grayson Expansion!



More Info: http://stopgrayson.com/



JOIN US on Tuesday, April 10 at 5:30pm at Glendale City Hall for a rally to stop the Grayson Expansion!



Immediately after the rally we’re asking Glendale City Council to vote to halt the Grayson Plant expansion and hire independent energy experts to review Glendale’s power needs.



We can meet our current and future power needs with clean, renewable energy!



Glendale is looking at a 0 million expansion of the Grayson Power Station that will increase emissions by 415,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, increase ozone and particulate pollution, and generate electricity to sell to other cities.



This is like adding 90,000 more gas-burning cars to Glendale roads! We have to stop the Grayson Expansion.



Their plan is faulty for a number of reasons: it’s bad for our health, it’s financially risky, and they want to pollute locally to power other cities.



GWP has only gotten advice from fossil fuel experts who stand to gain financially if the gas project goes forward. They have not looked reasonably at alternatives to fossil fuel power.



When:



Tue Apr 10, 2018 5:30pm – 9:30pm Pacific Time



Where:



Glendale City Hall, 613 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91206, USA stopgrayson.com/




