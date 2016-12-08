City Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Claiming Pasadena Police Officer Had His Sister Falsely Arre

http://www.pasadenanow.com/main/city-agrees-to-settle-lawsuit-claiming-pasadena-police-officer-had-his-sister-falsely-arrested/
City Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Claiming Pasadena Police Officer Had His Sister Falsely Arrested
Published : Thursday, May 18, 2017
The City of Pasadena has agreed to settle a lawsuit which claimed a Pasadena Police officer improperly used his position of authority to have his sister falsely arrested and to wage a campaign against her and her longtime best friend to deprive them of their civil rights.
Attorney William Paparian, former Mayor of Pasadena, who along with nationally recognized police misconduct litigator John Burton represented plaintiffs Michelle Rodgers and Selah Chavet, said the City agreed in a signed document to pay $300,000. http://www.pasadenanow.com/main/federal-lawsuit-against-pasadena-filed-in-christopher-ballew-case/
Published : Wednesday, January 31, 2018 https://lasentinel.net/black-journalist-sues-los-angeles-police-chief-for-false-arrest.html
Black Journalist Sues Los Angeles Police Chief For False Arrest
By Sentinel News Service
Published December 8, 2016
Attorney’s for renowned Black journalist and LAPD critic Jasmyne Cannick filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck for false arrestment, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and violations of her First Amendment rights.