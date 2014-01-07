https://www.facebook.com/142821593165882/photos/pb.142821593165882.-2207520000.1517766540./162668484514526/
Pasadenans and Altadenans Against Police Violence
February 1 at 12:19pm ·
Provided by city manager of Pasadena
Claims paid involving Pasadena Police Department 2014 to present
9/06/2017 Ding, M $49,999 Accident
7/26/2017 Rodgers, M $300,000 False Arrest
8/22/2016 Urbin, P $20,000 Accident
7/13/2016 PETA $23,500 Public Records
7/11/2016 Gronemeier & Assoc. $77,158 Public Records
4/19/2016 Woods, J. $2,250 False Arrest
7/07/2014 Evans, V. $25,000 Use of Force
7/01/2014 Watson, K. $49,999 False Arrest
6/12/2014 McDade, K. $187,500 Officer-Involved Shooting
6/12/2014 McDade, K. $850,000 Officer-Involved Shooting
3/03/2014 Scott, L. $12,500 Use of Force
No payouts in 2015