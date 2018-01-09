Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents

imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents

by la progressive repost idVer:a2e614866da0be570 Tuesday, Jan. 09, 2018 at 10:09 PM

Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents

https://www.laprogressive.com/prosecute-killer-cops/

Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents

By Guest Author

District Attorney Lacey,

We write today to demand you meet with the family members of Los Angeles County residents killed by police in an open community forum and to respond to the Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles petition of over 10,000 signatures demanding that you prosecute law enforcement officers that kill (petition can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/BLMLA ). During your tenure as Los Angeles County District Attorney, close to 300 people — mothers, fathers, sons, daughters — have been killed by law enforcement officers in the county of Los Angeles, and your office has yet to prosecute one officer.

On October 25 2017, a number of these family members, with the support of members of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and other allied social justice organizations, attempted to enter the public building at 211 W. Temple St. to request a meeting with you and to deliver the 10,000 petition signatures. After being turned away from entering this open-to-the-public Hall Of Justice by Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies, Special Assistant Cheryl Gaines came out and spoke briefly with the family members. While she was incredibly patronizing, Ms. Gaines did promise Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles organizer and Cal State LA professor Dr. Melina Abdullah that she would deliver the petition signatures to you and that she would call Dr. Abdullah by the end of the day, presumably to set a time to meet with you. In her phone call later that evening, she told Dr. Abdullah that she called because she is a “woman of her word,” but then simply hung up the phone.

Your constituents have attempted to make appointments with you in person. When we were then told that we had to call in order to make appointments, we called. When we were then told on the phone that we had to write letters in order to make appointments, we wrote. Still there has been no response. These families who demand justice for their murdered family members hear nothing from you. This disregard for the grieving families is unacceptable.

Who do you serve if not the people who elected you and pay your salary? Who do you fight for if not the families of victims? We will continue to hold space outside of your office until you meet with these families. We will continue to call your office until you respond to the petition demands. In the memory of all of those killed, we will continue to demand justice.

We invite you to attend a community Town Hall Meeting on January 23, 2018 at Los Angeles Community Action Network, 838 East 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90021 at 12PM to meet with all families and concerned constituents in a public forum to address the petition demands.

Until there is justice for the families.

We, the undersigned, demand full and transparent investigations into each police killing in Los Angeles County.

ACLU of Southern California
Advocates Delivering Love
AF3IRM National
Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice of Southern California
Bernie Sanders Brigade
Black Lives Matter Los Angeles
Black Community Clergy and Labor Alliance
California for Progress
Californians United for a Responsible Budget
Centro CSO
Church in Ocean Park
Church Without Walls
Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice: Building a Just and Sacred Society
Committee For Racial Justice
Community Coalition
Courage Campaign
Creating Justice LA
Democratic Socialists of America Los Angeles
Equal Action
Fannie Lou Hamer Institute
Gender Justice Los Angeles
Ground Game LA
Indivisible CA-43
Jewish Voice for Peace
Los Angeles Community Action Network
March and Rally Los Angeles
National Queer Asian Pacific Alliance
Santa Monica Coalition for Police Reform
Sierra Club LA National Field Office
Stop LAPD Spying Coalition
Students Deserve
SWANA LA
VigilantLOVE
Youth Justice Coalition
White People 4 Black Lives

This is letter is submitted by White People 4 Black Lives (WP4BL). WP4BL is a white anti-racist collective and activist project of the Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere (AWARE-LA); WP4BL operates within a national network of white anti-racists called Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) and is rooted in acting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter: Los Angeles locally and the Movement for Black Lives nationally.

Dahlia Ferlito
https://medium.com/@dahliaferlito/d0827f92f4eb

Posted on January 9, 2018

DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed here are those of the individual contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the LA Progressive, its publisher, editor or any of its other contributors.

https://www.laprogressive.com/prosecute-killer-cops/

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

Women's March L.A., 2018 J24 4:39PM

The case for US government sanctions on Israel J23 5:36PM

 Women of LA Rise Again to Denounce Trump Photoset 4 J22 9:07PM

Women of LA Rise Again to Denounce Trump Photoset 3 J22 8:24PM

Women of LA Rise Again to Denounce Trump PhotoSet 2 J22 7:36PM

Women of LA Rise Again to Denounce Trump PhotoSet 1 J22 7:14PM

Women's Political Representation & Electoral Reform J21 12:43PM

Trial Starts for Woman with Erb’s Palsy Punched in Face Repeatedly by LAPD Officers J10 1:38PM

Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents J09 10:09PM

Great solidarity action today J06 10:22PM

Chris Ballew beat up by Pasadena police J05 5:01PM

Retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey explains how the LAPD's Board of Rights hearings work J05 3:40PM

An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings J05 3:39PM

Do Nukes Kill? J02 4:40PM

Letter: Support Proportional Representation for the California State Legislature J01 1:23PM

Community Rallies in Santa Barbara in Solidarity with Inmate Firefighters D22 9:59PM

LAWSUIT ALLEGING FEDERAL VOTING RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN KERN COUNTY D22 8:56PM

The Video ICE Wishes Was Never Made Public D22 8:39PM

Mitchell Englander going after homeless people D18 5:24PM

“Animaniacs in Concert!” with Voice Artist Rob Paulsen, Sat., Jan. 20 in Santa Clarita D18 4:30PM

The Eagle Rock Peace Vigil Marks 15 Years N27 11:23AM

12/2-3 LA Binational Conference To Cancel NAFTA and Unite Workers Of Mexico and the US N27 3:44AM

Winter 2017 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Monthly News Alert! N26 9:22PM

Nuclear Shutdown News November 2017 N26 4:23PM

Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March N20 10:57AM

Report Back on November 18th Counter Demonstration Against Anti-Muslim March N19 7:12PM

National US Gov as wellas EPA slow to act on Abandoned uranium Mines Cleanup in Southwest N15 10:50AM

OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center Hosts 9th Annual Comedy Fundraiser N14 10:47AM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Patrisse Khan-Cullors explains why Black Lives Matter J26 7:02PM

Polémologie d'épistémologie J26 12:52AM

The Shortwave Report 01/26/18 Listen Globally! J25 4:02PM

Liberalization of Public Service: A Democratic Achievement is Subjected to Competition J25 7:29AM

Former Cop Has A Lot To Say On Police Brutality & Racism J24 12:34PM

Officer Involved Shootings 2017 J24 12:50AM

Nolens volens, volens nolens, inertie d'impéritie J23 6:57PM

HP FOUNDATION TO FUND NYWIFT YOUNG FEMALE FILMMAKER INITIATIVE J23 4:13PM

The Unsettling Truth about the Rolling Back of Dodd-Frank Regulations J23 1:12PM

Paraphysique de la thanatologie J23 2:11AM

Honduras: Amnesty International Defender fears for protesters trialled in army battalion J22 6:31PM

America Reacts to a Low-Point J22 6:43AM

L'impermanence capitalisée J21 1:02AM

Brazil: Thanks to the supportive American democratic congressmen! J20 3:54PM

Homeless Mentally Ill: Some History J20 12:17PM

Irénisme d'antinomie J20 1:51AM

Social media giants feel the heat at Palestinian digital conference J19 7:52PM

2017 Reflection: Palestine Teaches Us We Must Unite Around a Common Vision for Liberation J19 7:45PM

With U.S. Backing, Turkey Invades Kurdish Syrian Afrin J19 6:43PM

Progressive Reforms Were the Reaction to the Recessions and Social Turmoil in the 1880s J19 2:41PM

Brazil: And now what, Mr. lawfare man of the year? J19 2:23PM

Government Shutdown Solutions Could Leave Out Disaster Aid for Puerto Rico J19 11:01AM

The Shortwave Report 01/19/18 Listen Globally! J18 4:26PM

Tax Reform in the US: Trump's Attack on America J18 4:05AM

Paraphysique du No Future J18 2:14AM

Is Economic Speculation a Form of Structural Violence? J16 6:07AM

De Malik Oussekine à Rémi Fraisse, éréthisme policier J16 5:01AM

Epilogue: Pakistan on the chopping block in 2018? Zahir Ebrahim | Project Humanbeingsfirst J15 3:16PM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy