printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents by la progressive repost idVer:a2e614866da0be570 Tuesday, Jan. 09, 2018 at 10:09 PM

Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents https://www.laprogressive.com/prosecute-killer-cops/



Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your Constituents



By Guest Author



District Attorney Lacey,



We write today to demand you meet with the family members of Los Angeles County residents killed by police in an open community forum and to respond to the Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles petition of over 10,000 signatures demanding that you prosecute law enforcement officers that kill (petition can be viewed online at



On October 25 2017, a number of these family members, with the support of members of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and other allied social justice organizations, attempted to enter the public building at 211 W. Temple St. to request a meeting with you and to deliver the 10,000 petition signatures. After being turned away from entering this open-to-the-public Hall Of Justice by Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies, Special Assistant Cheryl Gaines came out and spoke briefly with the family members. While she was incredibly patronizing, Ms. Gaines did promise Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles organizer and Cal State LA professor Dr. Melina Abdullah that she would deliver the petition signatures to you and that she would call Dr. Abdullah by the end of the day, presumably to set a time to meet with you. In her phone call later that evening, she told Dr. Abdullah that she called because she is a “woman of her word,” but then simply hung up the phone.



Your constituents have attempted to make appointments with you in person. When we were then told that we had to call in order to make appointments, we called. When we were then told on the phone that we had to write letters in order to make appointments, we wrote. Still there has been no response. These families who demand justice for their murdered family members hear nothing from you. This disregard for the grieving families is unacceptable.



Who do you serve if not the people who elected you and pay your salary? Who do you fight for if not the families of victims? We will continue to hold space outside of your office until you meet with these families. We will continue to call your office until you respond to the petition demands. In the memory of all of those killed, we will continue to demand justice.



We invite you to attend a community Town Hall Meeting on January 23, 2018 at Los Angeles Community Action Network, 838 East 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90021 at 12PM to meet with all families and concerned constituents in a public forum to address the petition demands.



Until there is justice for the families.



We, the undersigned, demand full and transparent investigations into each police killing in Los Angeles County.



ACLU of Southern California

Advocates Delivering Love

AF3IRM National

Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice of Southern California

Bernie Sanders Brigade

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles

Black Community Clergy and Labor Alliance

California for Progress

Californians United for a Responsible Budget

Centro CSO

Church in Ocean Park

Church Without Walls

Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice: Building a Just and Sacred Society

Committee For Racial Justice

Community Coalition

Courage Campaign

Creating Justice LA

Democratic Socialists of America Los Angeles

Equal Action

Fannie Lou Hamer Institute

Gender Justice Los Angeles

Ground Game LA

Indivisible CA-43

Jewish Voice for Peace

Los Angeles Community Action Network

March and Rally Los Angeles

National Queer Asian Pacific Alliance

Santa Monica Coalition for Police Reform

Sierra Club LA National Field Office

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition

Students Deserve

SWANA LA

VigilantLOVE

Youth Justice Coalition

White People 4 Black Lives



This is letter is submitted by White People 4 Black Lives (WP4BL). WP4BL is a white anti-racist collective and activist project of the Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere (AWARE-LA); WP4BL operates within a national network of white anti-racists called Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) and is rooted in acting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter: Los Angeles locally and the Movement for Black Lives nationally.



Dahlia Ferlito

https://medium.com/@dahliaferlito/d0827f92f4eb



Posted on January 9, 2018



DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed here are those of the individual contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the LA Progressive, its publisher, editor or any of its other contributors. Dear District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Prosecute Killer Cops, Signed: Your ConstituentsBy Guest AuthorDistrict Attorney Lacey,We write today to demand you meet with the family members of Los Angeles County residents killed by police in an open community forum and to respond to the Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles petition of over 10,000 signatures demanding that you prosecute law enforcement officers that kill (petition can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/BLMLA ). During your tenure as Los Angeles County District Attorney, close to 300 people — mothers, fathers, sons, daughters — have been killed by law enforcement officers in the county of Los Angeles, and your office has yet to prosecute one officer.On October 25 2017, a number of these family members, with the support of members of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and other allied social justice organizations, attempted to enter the public building at 211 W. Temple St. to request a meeting with you and to deliver the 10,000 petition signatures. After being turned away from entering this open-to-the-public Hall Of Justice by Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies, Special Assistant Cheryl Gaines came out and spoke briefly with the family members. While she was incredibly patronizing, Ms. Gaines did promise Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles organizer and Cal State LA professor Dr. Melina Abdullah that she would deliver the petition signatures to you and that she would call Dr. Abdullah by the end of the day, presumably to set a time to meet with you. In her phone call later that evening, she told Dr. Abdullah that she called because she is a “woman of her word,” but then simply hung up the phone.Your constituents have attempted to make appointments with you in person. When we were then told that we had to call in order to make appointments, we called. When we were then told on the phone that we had to write letters in order to make appointments, we wrote. Still there has been no response. These families who demand justice for their murdered family members hear nothing from you. This disregard for the grieving families is unacceptable.Who do you serve if not the people who elected you and pay your salary? Who do you fight for if not the families of victims? We will continue to hold space outside of your office until you meet with these families. We will continue to call your office until you respond to the petition demands. In the memory of all of those killed, we will continue to demand justice.We invite you to attend a community Town Hall Meeting on January 23, 2018 at Los Angeles Community Action Network, 838 East 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90021 at 12PM to meet with all families and concerned constituents in a public forum to address the petition demands.Until there is justice for the families.We, the undersigned, demand full and transparent investigations into each police killing in Los Angeles County.ACLU of Southern CaliforniaAdvocates Delivering LoveAF3IRM NationalBend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice of Southern CaliforniaBernie Sanders BrigadeBlack Lives Matter Los AngelesBlack Community Clergy and Labor AllianceCalifornia for ProgressCalifornians United for a Responsible BudgetCentro CSOChurch in Ocean ParkChurch Without WallsClergy and Laity United for Economic Justice: Building a Just and Sacred SocietyCommittee For Racial JusticeCommunity CoalitionCourage CampaignCreating Justice LADemocratic Socialists of America Los AngelesEqual ActionFannie Lou Hamer InstituteGender Justice Los AngelesGround Game LAIndivisible CA-43Jewish Voice for PeaceLos Angeles Community Action NetworkMarch and Rally Los AngelesNational Queer Asian Pacific AllianceSanta Monica Coalition for Police ReformSierra Club LA National Field OfficeStop LAPD Spying CoalitionStudents DeserveSWANA LAVigilantLOVEYouth Justice CoalitionWhite People 4 Black LivesThis is letter is submitted by White People 4 Black Lives (WP4BL). WP4BL is a white anti-racist collective and activist project of the Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere (AWARE-LA); WP4BL operates within a national network of white anti-racists called Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) and is rooted in acting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter: Los Angeles locally and the Movement for Black Lives nationally.Dahlia FerlitoPosted on January 9, 2018DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed here are those of the individual contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the LA Progressive, its publisher, editor or any of its other contributors. https://www.laprogressive.com/prosecute-killer-cops/ Report this post as: Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+



