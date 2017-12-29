printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings by police news idVer:32190746932c394a7af6185ab44 Friday, Jan. 05, 2018 at 3:39 PM

Norm Stamper, a former police officer who served for 28 years with the San Diego police force and six years as the chief of police in Seattle, gave his thoughts on Twitter. He responded to the tweet by the journalist Shaun King who stated, “Sadly I’ve studied 100s of videos of American police executing non-violent, unarmed people. This is one of the worst I’ve ever witnessed.” Stamper wrote, “One of the worst I’ve seen, as well. Heart-stopping, stomach-turning. No room in policing for cops this scared and ill-prepared.” https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/12/29/an-ex-cop-talks-about-police-shootings/



December 29, 2017



An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings



by Brian Saady



