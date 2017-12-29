|
|
Friday, Jan. 05, 2018 at 3:39 PM
Friday, Jan. 05, 2018 at 3:39 PM
Norm Stamper, a former police officer who served for 28 years with the San Diego police force and six years as the chief of police in Seattle, gave his thoughts on Twitter. He responded to the tweet by the journalist Shaun King who stated, “Sadly I’ve studied 100s of videos of American police executing non-violent, unarmed people. This is one of the worst I’ve ever witnessed.” Stamper wrote, “One of the worst I’ve seen, as well. Heart-stopping, stomach-turning. No room in policing for cops this scared and ill-prepared.”
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/12/29/an-ex-cop-talks-about-police-shootings/
December 29, 2017
An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings
by Brian Saady
December 29, 2017

An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings

by Brian Saady

Norm Stamper, a former police officer who served for 28 years with the San Diego police force and six years as the chief of police in Seattle, gave his thoughts on Twitter. He responded to the tweet by the journalist Shaun King who stated, "Sadly I've studied 100s of videos of American police executing non-violent, unarmed people. This is one of the worst I've ever witnessed." Stamper wrote, "One of the worst I've seen, as well. Heart-stopping, stomach-turning. No room in policing for cops this scared and ill-prepared."

https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/12/29/an-ex-cop-talks-about-police-shootings/
