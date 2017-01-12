printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



lapd shootings 1998 - 2015 by police news idVer:32190746932c394a7af6185ab44 Monday, Nov. 06, 2017 at 11:21 PM

lapd shootings https://lapdshootings.com/

1998-2015



2015 LAPD SHOOTINGS



The 2015 list of LAPD shootings is in progress, and will be updated as more information is collected. As of October 20, 2016, data for unintentional discharges and animal shootings occurring between July 23, 2015, and December 31, 2015 has not been collected.



OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGS: 61 (Likely more)

OIS INVOLVING DOGS: INCONCLUSIVE

OIS INVOLVING OTHER ANIMALS: INCONCLUSIVE

UNINTENTIONAL DISCHARGES: INCONCLUSIVE

OIS HITS: INCONCLUSIVE

OIS NO HITS: INCONCLUSIVE

OIS WARNING SHOTS: INCONCLUSIVE

OFFICERS WITH MULTIPLE OIS: 9



Ricardo Verduzco #32995 – OIS

Sergio Arreola #40617 – OIS

Jorge Talledo #38657 – OIS

Miguel Gutierrez #36634 – OIS (2008, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2015)

Chand Syed #38475 – OIS

Francisco Martinez #36823 – OIS

Daniel Torres #39733 – OIS

NA #NA – OIS

Ricardo Huerta #34863 – OIS (2014, 2015)

Rudolph Rivera #34735 – OIS (2008, 2012, 2015)

Aldo Quintero #40949 – OIS

Quincy Walunga #36466 – OIS

Clifford Proctor #39171 – OIS Hit (Brandon Glenn)

John Baker #37158 – OIS

Ricardo Cardona #40712 – OIS

Mark Flores #40629 – OIS

Christopher Delatorre #33908 – OIS

Marco Evans #38736 – OIS

Cairo Palacios #NA – OIS

NA #NA – OIS

Salvador Torres #39671 – OIS

Nathan Brown #37323 – OIS

Lester Castillo #39689 – OIS (2009, 2015)

Brett Populorum #41484 – OIS

Aaron Harrington #41254 – OIS

Anthony Hugoboom #41159 – OIS

Enrique Meraz #41215 – OIS

Michael Briano #37161 – OIS

Francisco Aceves #40434 – OIS

Stephan Schuff #38533 – OIS

Ryan Connell #41287 – OIS

Michael Guttilla #32456 – OIS (2000, 2015)

Eugene Damiano #27194 – OIS

Matthew Clark #41636 – OIS

Michael Owens #32795 – OIS (2003, 2015)

Saipele Tuialli #38343 – OIS

Brett Ramirez #41223 – OIS

David Bunch #38552 – OIS

Erin Daugherty #41321 – OIS

Jonathan Stringer #39465 – OIS

Bruce Oakley #27238 – OIS (2007, 2012, 2015)

Patricia Barajas #39954 – OIS

Brady Cuellar #38790 – OIS

Juan Chavez #36204 – OIS (2005, 2006, 2015)

Samuel Briggs #35419 – OIS

Antonio McNeely #41443 – OIS

Zackary Goldstein #39442 – OIS

Andrew Hacoupian #39276 – OIS

Jaimes Day #39691 – OIS

Brittney Gutierrez #41928 – OIS

Jaime Mejia #33623 – OIS

Bernard Leon #417392 – OIS

Christopher Eick #NA – OIS

Justin Kravetz #NA – OIS

Matthew Bryant #41242 – OIS Unintentional Discharge

Keith Tinsley #33640 – OIS Animal (Dog) (2014, 2015)

Shawn Crabbe #33841 – OIS Animal (Dog)

Thomas Cornejo #39631 – OIS Animal (Dog)

April Geary #33916 – OIS Unintentional Discharge

Ciro Ochoa #35656 – OIS Unintentional Discharge

