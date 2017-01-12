lapd shootings 1998 - 2015

https://lapdshootings.com/
2015 LAPD SHOOTINGS
The 2015 list of LAPD shootings is in progress, and will be updated as more information is collected. As of October 20, 2016, data for unintentional discharges and animal shootings occurring between July 23, 2015, and December 31, 2015 has not been collected.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGS: 61 (Likely more)
OIS INVOLVING DOGS: INCONCLUSIVE
OIS INVOLVING OTHER ANIMALS: INCONCLUSIVE
UNINTENTIONAL DISCHARGES: INCONCLUSIVE
OIS HITS: INCONCLUSIVE
OIS NO HITS: INCONCLUSIVE
OIS WARNING SHOTS: INCONCLUSIVE
OFFICERS WITH MULTIPLE OIS: 9
Ricardo Verduzco #32995 – OIS
Sergio Arreola #40617 – OIS
Jorge Talledo #38657 – OIS
Miguel Gutierrez #36634 – OIS (2008, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2015)
Chand Syed #38475 – OIS
Francisco Martinez #36823 – OIS
Daniel Torres #39733 – OIS
NA #NA – OIS
Ricardo Huerta #34863 – OIS (2014, 2015)
Rudolph Rivera #34735 – OIS (2008, 2012, 2015)
Aldo Quintero #40949 – OIS
Quincy Walunga #36466 – OIS
Clifford Proctor #39171 – OIS Hit (Brandon Glenn)
John Baker #37158 – OIS
Ricardo Cardona #40712 – OIS
Mark Flores #40629 – OIS
Christopher Delatorre #33908 – OIS
Marco Evans #38736 – OIS
Cairo Palacios #NA – OIS
NA #NA – OIS
Salvador Torres #39671 – OIS
Nathan Brown #37323 – OIS
Lester Castillo #39689 – OIS (2009, 2015)
Brett Populorum #41484 – OIS
Aaron Harrington #41254 – OIS
Anthony Hugoboom #41159 – OIS
Enrique Meraz #41215 – OIS
Michael Briano #37161 – OIS
Francisco Aceves #40434 – OIS
Stephan Schuff #38533 – OIS
Ryan Connell #41287 – OIS
Michael Guttilla #32456 – OIS (2000, 2015)
Eugene Damiano #27194 – OIS
Matthew Clark #41636 – OIS
Michael Owens #32795 – OIS (2003, 2015)
Saipele Tuialli #38343 – OIS
Brett Ramirez #41223 – OIS
David Bunch #38552 – OIS
Erin Daugherty #41321 – OIS
Jonathan Stringer #39465 – OIS
Bruce Oakley #27238 – OIS (2007, 2012, 2015)
Patricia Barajas #39954 – OIS
Brady Cuellar #38790 – OIS
Juan Chavez #36204 – OIS (2005, 2006, 2015)
Samuel Briggs #35419 – OIS
Antonio McNeely #41443 – OIS
Zackary Goldstein #39442 – OIS
Andrew Hacoupian #39276 – OIS
Jaimes Day #39691 – OIS
Brittney Gutierrez #41928 – OIS
Jaime Mejia #33623 – OIS
Bernard Leon #417392 – OIS
Christopher Eick #NA – OIS
Justin Kravetz #NA – OIS
Matthew Bryant #41242 – OIS Unintentional Discharge
Keith Tinsley #33640 – OIS Animal (Dog) (2014, 2015)
Shawn Crabbe #33841 – OIS Animal (Dog)
Thomas Cornejo #39631 – OIS Animal (Dog)
April Geary #33916 – OIS Unintentional Discharge
Ciro Ochoa #35656 – OIS Unintentional Discharge
Matthew Seibert #39178 – OIS Unintentional Discharge