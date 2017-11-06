http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-car-protesters-royce-20171026-story.html
Car drives into immigration protesters outside Rep. Ed Royce's office in Brea
Immigration Activists Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Plows Into
California Protest
Video of the incident shows at least one protester forced up on the
hood of Wenzek’s car, before it slowed to a stop. Police immediately
swarmed the vehicle and detained Wenzek.
Calling the incident “what appears to be a deliberate and hateful
crime,” the SEIU-USWW union, which helped organize the protest,
claimed six of its members were sent to the hospital “for evaluation.”
Authorities have since released Wenzek—who was convicted in 2006 of
committing “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child—pending further
investigation.