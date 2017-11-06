Car drives into immigration protesters outside Rep. Ed Royce's office in BreaOct. 26, 201787Immigration Activists Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Plows IntoCalifornia ProtestVideo of the incident shows at least one protester forced up on thehood of Wenzek’s car, before it slowed to a stop. Police immediatelyswarmed the vehicle and detained Wenzek.Calling the incident “what appears to be a deliberate and hatefulcrime,” the SEIU-USWW union, which helped organize the protest,claimed six of its members were sent to the hospital “for evaluation.”Authorities have since released Wenzek—who was convicted in 2006 ofcommitting “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child—pending furtherinvestigation.