LAUSD, Privatization, Charters And The Fight To Defend Public Education Education Conferen

LAUSD, Privatization, Charters And The Fight To Defend Public Education Education Conference Los Angeles
Who Is "Ref" Rodriquez & The California Charter School Association CCSA: Corruption Galore https://youtu.be/kJwBdJQ9WAo
At a Los Angeles forum on the Fight Against Privatization and Charters, Robert D. Skeels who is an Los Angeles advocate for public education spoke about who "Ref" Rodriquez is and the California Charter School Association CCSA. "Ref" is one of the leading lights of the California Charter School Association CSAA which has been pouring millions of dollars into California school board election and elections of pro-privatization politicians like "Ref" Rodriquez throughout the country.
"Ref"Rodriquez has been charged with conspiracy and financial corruption by having his employees illegally fund his election campaign with his money possibly received from LAUSD.
He was also illegally appointed by pro-charter Governor Brown to a public position at the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing CTC. This despite the fact he is the owner of a charter school. He has voted for further privatization.
This educational forum took place on September 30, 2017.
For more media:
Segregation, Privatization & The Truth About "Choice" And Charters -Ron Hassan President NAACP Beverly Hills https://youtu.be/iqfM6H43Vuk
Ron Hassan, the president of the Beverly Hills branch of the NAAC talks about the resegregation of the schools through charters and the so called "choice" that charter privatizers are pushing.
The was part of a Los Angeles conference on Fighting Privatization and Charters held on October 30, 2017.
The Attack On Public Education & Education That We Need with Carlos Taboada https://youtu.be/3ejgSyaXALc
Public education is under attack by the privatizers and union busters and in a presentation Carlos Taboada discussed the nature of the education system and why kind of education is necessary for working people.
This was a presentation at a conference on the Fight Against Privatization and Charters in Los Angeles on September 30, 2017.
The Reality Of Charter Schools, Education & Teachers https://youtu.be/pudJRdY32BM
At a conference on Fighting Privatization and Charters, public education advocate and teacher Morris White discussed how charter schools operate in California and the KIPP charter school in Denver, Colorado. He outlined the lack of basic protections when education is deregulated under the privatized charter school industry.
This conference we held in Los Angeles on September 30, 2017.
The UTLA, LAUSD, Eli Broad, Union Busting & Corporate Unionism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojENB0HEcTE
At a forum on The Fight Against Privatization and Charters, UTLA retired teacher Michael Dominguez talks about the failure of the UTLA leadership to defend the more than 5,000 teachers who have been harassed, bullied and fired illegally by the LAUSD management. The Teacher Jail Program Dominguez says was accepted by the UTLA and the program was replicated around the country. He also discusses how the CTA leadership has received funding from billionaire privatizers to support their agenda in the schools. The UTLA leadership also has included charter school operators and supporters of "unionized" charters. The CTA and CFT are supporting privatization through their support of charters if they are unionized and have "transparency”.
This forum was held on September 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Fight Against Charters At LAUSD, Discrimination & The Board Elections with Carl Peterson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iul9EKdQyLA
Carl Peterson, the father of a disabled student in LAUSD and an public education advocate who has run for the LAUSD board talks about the struggle against discrimination and charters.
This presentation was made on 9/30/2017 in Los Angeles at a conference on The Fight Against Charters and Privatization.
LA Parents & Teachers Speak Out On Privatization and Charters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH58rpEBJGc
Parents, teachers and public school advocates in Los Angeles spoke out about the attack on public education by privatizers and the role of charters and unions.
This speak out was at a conference called The Fight Against Privatization and Charters which was held on September 30, 2017.
LA Charter School Hustles With Karen Wolfe https://youtu.be/-ac1g9pcVks
Karen Wolfe who used to be a supporter of charter schools for her children recounts the reality of the schools as she began to investigate how they operated under deregulation. She also discusses the role of financial contributions by the privatizers to organizations to silence opposition to charters.
She is a parent of a student and works with the Bad Ass Teachers group in California.
This presentation was made at a Los Angeles conference titled The Fight Against Privatization and Charters which was held on September 30, 2017.
