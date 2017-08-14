printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Justice Dept. seeking info, IDs on 1.3M visitors to protest website DisruptJ20.org by liberty idVer:8dd82766bd16d6a40fd38faf9742e63 Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 at 1:04 PM

That means that if you even visited DisruptJ20.org, Jeff Sessions wants your information. https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/8/15/1689795/-Justice-Department-is-demanding-IP-addresses-for-everyone-who-even-visited-inauguration-protest-site





Justice Department is demanding IP addresses for everyone who even visited inauguration protest site

By Laura Clawson

Tuesday Aug 15, 2017



That means that if you even visited DisruptJ20.org, Jeff Sessions wants your information.



https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/8/14/1689643/-Justice-Dept-seeking-info-IDs-on-1-3M-visitors-to-protest-website



Justice Dept. seeking info, IDs on 1.3M visitors to protest website

By AlanC

Monday Aug 14, 2017







The Department of Justice has requested information on visitors to a website used to organize protests against President Trump, the Los Angeles-based Dreamhost said in a blog post published on Monday.



The web hosting company, DreamHost, blogged that the DOJ wants information about the website disruptj20.org, including its owners and all visitors. That information would include the identities of visitors and what content they viewed. The company is pushing back, and the department wants an order compelling DreamHost to comply.



This is from the company’s blog post:



The request from the DOJ demands that DreamHost hand over 1.3 million visitor IP addresses — in addition to contact information, email content, and photos of thousands of people — in an effort to determine who simply visited the website. …...



That information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution’s First Amendment. That should be enough to set alarm bells off in anyone’s mind.



