San Francisco Rally Protests Hate Crimes in Charlottesville

by Michael Steinberg
Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 at 5:38 PM
blackrainpress@hotmail.com
San Francisco, August 13-Hundreds turned out on a dismal drizzly Sunday evening to protest the hate crimes, including the murder of Heather Heyers, that broke out in Virginia over the weekend.
Signs abounded in the crowd: Disgusted I Have To Say No to Neo Nazis; United Against Violence; No KKK, No Fascist USA; Trump/Pence Regime Must Go; My Grandfather's Relatives Were Murdered By Nazis; Love In Action; Silence = Death. Never Again. A large picture of Heather Holmes was marked HERO.
Most of the assembled appeared in a circle that revived the Occupy Movement's People's Mic, calls electing responses. Some of the many such expressions:
We all know people who would like to be here but aren't. Ask them to be here. Ask them to rise up.
In 1940 there was a Nazi rally in Madison Square Garden. At the end of WWII they were not killed. They taught their children to be Nazis and their children taught their children the same, etc., and that's who killed Heather. And they're coming to the Bay Area.
One person reported that such haters are planning to come to Chrissy Field on August 26. She urged people to call officials at the following phone numbers and urge them not to allow this.
415-561-4302; 415-561-4301; 415-5614373.
My father is Latino and has darker skin than me. When I was growing up my friends made racist remarks, not realizing they were talking about my family. It's getting worse for my father now.
We need to change things, not just for now, but change the way things have been.
San Francisco is one of the most segregated parts of the country. Look around your workplace. If you don't see black, or brown, or trans faces, what are you going to do to change it?
