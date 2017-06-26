imc indymedia

Tracking Twenty Years of Stockton Killings by Law Enforcement

by police news idVer:32190746932c394a7af6185ab44 Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017 at 1:27 PM

This timeline mapping state violence in Stockton, CA was collectively generated as part of a larger ongoing convivial research effort to expose low intensity war across the Bay Area and state. The timeline was produced through a collaboration between the Center for Convivial Research and Autonomy (CCRA) and the efforts of families and grassroots groups in Stockton and beyond.

http://sf.indymedia.org/newsitems/2017/06/26/18800448.php
Tracking Twenty Years of Stockton Killings by Law Enforcement
Mon Jun 26 2017

http://sf.indymedia.org/newsitems/2016/11/20/18793938.php
Timeline of BART Police Killings and Militarization

http://sf.indymedia.org/newsitems/2016/10/01/18791831.php
Tracking Police Murders in Three Bay Area Cities

http://sf.indymedia.org/newsitems/2016/04/14/18785256.php
UC Davis spent thousands to scrub pepper-spray references from Internet

sf.indymedia.org/newsitems/2017/06/26/18800448.php

