Indivisible local events

by Indivisible idVer:96da74d088dac15e77830f73d7b Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at 4:07 PM

Links to local events

Go to https://www.indivisibleguide.com/
Click on the button [Take Action Locally]
Enter your zip code

You will see LOTS of local events.

Also download their guide:
https://www.indivisibleguide.com/download-the-guide

and their new guide:
https://www.indivisibleguide.com/resources-2/2017/2/12/missing-members-of-congress-action-plan
Missing Members of Congress Action Plan


https://www.facebook.com/indivisibleguide/


Peace and Justice calendars
http://map.ourrevolution.com/
http://www.indivisibleguide.com (click [Take Action Locally] and enter your zip code)
http://la.indymedia.org/calendar
http://la.indymedia.org/
http://www.ocprogressiveevents.info/ Orange County
http://www.ocprogressiveevents.info/index.html#Other non-Orange County Peace and Justice calendars
https://twitter.com/ProgressiveOc
http://ocpeace.org/calendar
http://www.change-links.org/
http://sf.indymedia.org/
http://www.progressiveevents.org/
http://www.activistsandiego.org/event

http://addictedtowar.com/bookcontact.html Join the Addicted to War email peace list
https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/dope_x_resistancela/info Join the Dope X Resistance LA email peace list
https://lists.riseup.net/www/subscribe/actionla Join the ACTIONLA email peace list
https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/change-links/info Join the Change-Links email peace list

https://www.facebook.com/MarchAndRallyLA/
https://www.facebook.com/BernieSandersBrigade/
https://twitter.com/aclu_socal/
http://www.aclusocal.org/ https://www.facebook.com/ACLU.SoCal/
http://www.laprogressive.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCInhEAw8_TpZLAC_zKqcSYw ACLU of Southern California YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/acluvideos ACLU videos YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/aclunc ACLU of Northern California YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfLSMSy3QUstNRAsOpCvcQQ ACLU of San Diego YouTube channel

https://www.indivisibleguide.com/

