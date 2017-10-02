RACE RELAY - race relations dialogue

Race Relay - monthly race relations dialogue @ the Common Peace office in The Peace Center in Culver City. 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. We believe that Story is Medicine and we come together using the Way of Council/Wisdom Circle format to create a safe space in which to listen, share and educate each other on issues of race - and to inspire each other in taking nonviolent action in the name of change. Anyone 15 years of age or more are welcome. This month's meeting will be followed by a potluck and a film screening at 7 p.m. of an inspirational documentary: Disturbing the Peace!



This month's meeting Feb. 18 will be followed by a potluck @ 6:30 p.m. - and a film screening at 7 p.m. of an Award winning inspirational documentary: Disturbing the Peace! The film tells the story of the Combatants for Peace - the Israeli and Palestinian elite classified soldiers who surrendered their weapons - refused to fight - and engaged in nonviolent direct action.

More information at www.commonpeace.org

