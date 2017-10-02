|
|
printable version
- js reader version
- email this article
- view hidden posts
- tags and related articles
by Candace Carnicelli -
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at 7:01 AM
director@commonpeace.org 3103907278 The Peace Center - 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230
Race Relay - monthly race relations dialogue @ the Common Peace office in The Peace Center in Culver City. 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. We believe that Story is Medicine and we come together using the Way of Council/Wisdom Circle format to create a safe space in which to listen, share and educate each other on issues of race - and to inspire each other in taking nonviolent action in the name of change. Anyone 15 years of age or more are welcome. This month's meeting will be followed by a potluck and a film screening at 7 p.m. of an inspirational documentary: Disturbing the Peace!
race_relay_-_colorful_sign_-_feb._18.jpg, image/jpeg, 480x621
This month's meeting Feb. 18 will be followed by a potluck @ 6:30 p.m. - and a film screening at 7 p.m. of an Award winning inspirational documentary: Disturbing the Peace! The film tells the story of the Combatants for Peace - the Israeli and Palestinian elite classified soldiers who surrendered their weapons - refused to fight - and engaged in nonviolent direct action.
More information at www.commonpeace.org
www.commonpeace.org
Report this post as:
Local News
Indivisible local events
F16 4:07PM
RACE RELAY - race relations dialogue
F16 7:01AM
LA County Greens Oppose S
F09 8:52PM
Our Revolution L.A Organizing Meeting
F08 12:23AM
First We Marched. Now We Huddle
F06 10:54PM
Indigenous, Sacred Lands Disrespected at L.A. Women's March
J24 1:52PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 8:22PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 8:00PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 7:42PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 6:04PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 5:48PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 5:30PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 5:02PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 4:23PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 4:03PM
Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go
J23 3:39PM
University of California Riverside Students Walkout
J22 10:41PM
San Gabriel Valley Anti-Repression Committee Action
J22 10:07PM
Staggering Turnout for Women's March L.A.
J22 1:09PM
Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No
J21 3:32AM
Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No
J21 3:04AM
#J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike
J18 5:25PM
Camp 120 Will Hold Space in Front of City Hall Until Inauguration Day to Protest the Inac
J18 5:03PM
Teamsters Local 2010 Initiates Mass Walkout and Strikes at University of California
J18 4:12PM
Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump on the ACA
J17 4:49PM
Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump On the ACA
J17 3:12PM
Jane Fonda Divests From Wells Fargo
J03 8:27PM
LA Solidarity Protest Rally For Japanese American Apparel Workers Who Face Loss
D16 1:49PM
More Local News...
Other/Breaking News
Radio Libertaire ou Persona grata
F18 3:47AM
Resistance Recess
F17 2:21PM
Congress Moves Slowly on Bipartisan Puerto Rico Recommendations
F17 9:30AM
The Shortwave Report 02/17/17 Listen Globally!
F16 5:01PM
Help Wanted: How You Can Act Locally To Stymie Trump’s Agenda
F16 11:24AM
Paraphysique de l'emprise
F15 10:34PM
107 More Groups Oppose Neil Gorsuch
F15 4:38PM
Cloudflare’s Transparency Report for Second Half 2016 - FBI National Security Letter
F15 10:26AM
Attempt the Impossible! Theses for a New Left Majority
F15 4:57AM
Breaking: Miller On Bakersfield Incident
F15 1:56AM
Trump Voids Dodd-Frank 1504 Transparency Rule
F14 1:49PM
Les mafias du capital
F13 11:38PM
The Sleazy Corporate Nazi Tactics of Public Storage
F13 3:11PM
Geral Sosbee Presents
F12 4:58PM
Théodore dit Théo, violé par la police
F11 6:44AM
Igor Sadikov urges students to "Punch a Zionist"
F11 6:06AM
The Lie of the Civilized Western World
F11 5:49AM
Rescue Team Head Straight From Peruvian Mountains To Durham Movie Screening
F10 1:38PM
Trumpism and the Working Class
F09 8:05PM
The Shortwave Report 02/10/17 Listen Globally!
F09 5:14PM
Please Say No To Serially Executing Neal Gorsuch
F09 4:27PM
Paraphysique du crétinisme institutionnel
F08 10:47PM
Strategic Emergency Declared Upon Eastern Europe
F08 8:29AM
War Without End
F08 4:32AM
My book exposes the Human Rights Malpractice of the Liberal Left.
F07 1:07AM
La clef philosophale
F06 10:42PM
Steve Mnuchin Who Steals From Widows, Made Off With Madoff Loot
F06 2:31PM
President Trump - We are Witnesses of a Turn of an Era
F06 4:15AM
More Breaking News...