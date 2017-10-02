http://www.facebook.com/events/1204981116286086/
Our Revolution L.A Organizing Meeting
Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST
Sepulveda Peace Center
3916 Sepulveda, Culver City, California 90232
Please come to the first organizing meeting for Our Revolution LA. The national organization is hoping that local affiliates will self organize acoss the country. They received 1000 applications.
I (Lauren Steiner) submitted an application after listening to a conference call last month and meeting with one of their main organizers, Chandra Paetsch, when I was in DC to cover Occupy Inauguration. .
Although I started and led LA for Bernie, I cannot lead this group. I am spending more time on covering events via FB live and producing my weekly YouTube show, "The Robust Opposition" on Our Revolution TV. Also, I am helping to organize the Bernicrats into a force in California state politics, a mission that is complimentary with Our Revolution's.
I am hosting this organizing meeting to see if anyone steps up to organize this affiliate. If we have different teams, the leadership work load should be manageable. I am willing to lead the issues and/or the direct action teams, as that compliments my other work. We could use people who know video production, social media, website design, volunteer management and meeting facilitation.
We have the Peace Center reserved for two hours. There is ample free parking in the back. Please bring your passion for change, your creative ideas and your willingness to put at least five to seven hours a week into this group.
And if anyone has those large white pads of paper that can be stuck on the wall, please indicate if you would be willing to bring them in the comments.
Here is a link to the OR website: https://ourrevolution.com/
Please listen to the 40 minute conference call recording beforehand: https://soundcloud.com/our-revolution/our-revolution-local-organizing-call http://www.facebook.com/losangelesforbernie/
