First We Marched. Now We Huddle by Women's March Monday, Feb. 06, 2017 at 10:54 PM

First We Marched. Now We Huddle Gather Your Community & Plan What's Next. During the first 10 days of February, we will gather together in our neighborhoods all over the world to define our next steps, and envision how to transform the energy we saw at Women’s Marches into local and national action. https://www.womensmarch.com/100/action2



First We Marched. Now We Huddle

Gather Your Community & Plan What's Next.



During the first 10 days of February, we will gather together in our neighborhoods all over the world to define our next steps, and envision how to transform the energy we saw at Women’s Marches into local and national action.



Huddle (n.) - a small group of people holding an informal conversation



10 Actions in the first 100 Days - Action 2







FIRST WE MARCHED, NOW WE HUDDLE



Next Up Huddles are part of the 10 Actions for the First 100 Days campaign, which launched at the Women’s March, and will mobilize millions to win back the country and world we want.



We’ll visualize what a more equitable, just, safer and freer world could look like four years from now -- and we’ll work backwards to figure out what we need to do, starting today, to get there. Huddles are meant to be positive, inclusive, action-oriented and grounded in the tradition of nonviolent resistance. Host a huddle, or find the closest one below:

First We Marched, Now We Huddle



First We Marched, Now We Huddle Sponsored by: The Sister March Network





You don’t need to have done anything like this before to host a huddle. All you need is a small group of friends, family, neighbors and fellow marchers, this guide, and a space to meet. Your role as a host is a critical part of how we keep the Women’s March spirit alive, build the movement beyond those who marched, and set a concrete plan of action.



Most importantly: Lead with Love!



THE NEXT UP HUDDLE GUIDE



We’ve pulled together this guide, an agenda, and some basic tools for you to use at your huddle, but this is flexible! If you already know your group’s next actions, or you’re already planning on hosting a larger planning meeting, feel free to use, change or discard as much of this as you want.



(a printable version of this guide is available here)



+ Pull together a group of 10-15 people for your huddle.

+ Choose a location that can accommodate your group.

+ Choose a date between Feb 1-11 and register

+ Review suggestions for promoting your Huddle

+ register your Huddle

+ Your Huddle event page on the map



+ Choose one person to be a meeting facilitator

+ Bring a printed or digital copy of this guide



+ Bring a computer or phone

+ Bring some post-its, pens and blank paper

the AGENDA & THE GOALS



Your Huddle doesn’t need to last longer than 90 minutes, but can be as long as you want! Here’s a quick overview of the agenda, with detailed facilitator notes below. Feel free to adjust the time that you allot to each activity or modify individual activities to fit your unique Huddle. In case you want to print it out, you can find the full guide print-ready here. Click on activity headlines to jump to more information:



Time





Activity



10 min





1. Welcome everybody

Introduce yourself, describe the Huddle goals and go over the agenda.

5 min





2. Watch Video

Watch the video together with your group.

20 min





3. What We Did Next

The group envisions what winning in 4 years looks like.

30 min





4. Can’t Stop. Won’t Stop.

This is the part of the agenda where we discuss upcoming action opportunities.

15 min





5. Form your Team

Here’s where we decide on our next steps, and agree to take on roles.

10 min





6. Closing with Action

If you have extra time, write postcards to send to your senators. Have a stack ready for people to fill out at your Huddle and have one person offer to mail them.

Goal 1



To get to know each other and build a community of support with defined team roles that will continue to meet regularly for collective action in your area.

Goal 2



To envision what it will take to pick an issue you can tackle in the next 10 days, and ultimately mobilize your community to win back the society we want.

Goal 3



To define a set of actions and strategies that our group will pursue in the coming weeks and months.



