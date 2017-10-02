imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

First We Marched. Now We Huddle

by Women's March idVer:b789643d2b2bec90794e1 Monday, Feb. 06, 2017 at 10:54 PM

First We Marched. Now We Huddle Gather Your Community & Plan What's Next. During the first 10 days of February, we will gather together in our neighborhoods all over the world to define our next steps, and envision how to transform the energy we saw at Women’s Marches into local and national action.

https://www.womensmarch.com/100/action2

First We Marched. Now We Huddle
Gather Your Community & Plan What's Next.

During the first 10 days of February, we will gather together in our neighborhoods all over the world to define our next steps, and envision how to transform the energy we saw at Women’s Marches into local and national action.

Huddle (n.) - a small group of people holding an informal conversation

10 Actions in the first 100 Days - Action 2



FIRST WE MARCHED, NOW WE HUDDLE

Next Up Huddles are part of the 10 Actions for the First 100 Days campaign, which launched at the Women’s March, and will mobilize millions to win back the country and world we want.

We’ll visualize what a more equitable, just, safer and freer world could look like four years from now -- and we’ll work backwards to figure out what we need to do, starting today, to get there. Huddles are meant to be positive, inclusive, action-oriented and grounded in the tradition of nonviolent resistance. Host a huddle, or find the closest one below:
First We Marched, Now We Huddle

First We Marched, Now We Huddle Sponsored by: The Sister March Network


You don’t need to have done anything like this before to host a huddle. All you need is a small group of friends, family, neighbors and fellow marchers, this guide, and a space to meet. Your role as a host is a critical part of how we keep the Women’s March spirit alive, build the movement beyond those who marched, and set a concrete plan of action.

Most importantly: Lead with Love!

THE NEXT UP HUDDLE GUIDE

We’ve pulled together this guide, an agenda, and some basic tools for you to use at your huddle, but this is flexible! If you already know your group’s next actions, or you’re already planning on hosting a larger planning meeting, feel free to use, change or discard as much of this as you want.

(a printable version of this guide is available here)

+ Pull together a group of 10-15 people for your huddle.
+ Choose a location that can accommodate your group.
+ Choose a date between Feb 1-11 and register
+ Review suggestions for promoting your Huddle
+ register your Huddle
+ Your Huddle event page on the map

+ Choose one person to be a meeting facilitator
+ Bring a printed or digital copy of this guide

+ Bring a computer or phone
+ Bring some post-its, pens and blank paper
the AGENDA & THE GOALS

Your Huddle doesn’t need to last longer than 90 minutes, but can be as long as you want! Here’s a quick overview of the agenda, with detailed facilitator notes below. Feel free to adjust the time that you allot to each activity or modify individual activities to fit your unique Huddle. In case you want to print it out, you can find the full guide print-ready here. Click on activity headlines to jump to more information:

Time


Activity

10 min


1. Welcome everybody
Introduce yourself, describe the Huddle goals and go over the agenda.
5 min


2. Watch Video
Watch the video together with your group.
20 min


3. What We Did Next
The group envisions what winning in 4 years looks like.
30 min


4. Can’t Stop. Won’t Stop.
This is the part of the agenda where we discuss upcoming action opportunities.
15 min


5. Form your Team
Here’s where we decide on our next steps, and agree to take on roles.
10 min


6. Closing with Action
If you have extra time, write postcards to send to your senators. Have a stack ready for people to fill out at your Huddle and have one person offer to mail them.
Goal 1

To get to know each other and build a community of support with defined team roles that will continue to meet regularly for collective action in your area.
Goal 2

To envision what it will take to pick an issue you can tackle in the next 10 days, and ultimately mobilize your community to win back the society we want.
Goal 3

To define a set of actions and strategies that our group will pursue in the coming weeks and months.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1KzjyVC02aiwV9VnRP5tTyt9Dkmbg3DuuMNy9ocj3DeY/edit

https://www.womensmarch.com/100/action2

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

Indivisible local events F16 4:07PM

RACE RELAY - race relations dialogue F16 7:01AM

LA County Greens Oppose S F09 8:52PM

Our Revolution L.A Organizing Meeting F08 12:23AM

First We Marched. Now We Huddle F06 10:54PM

Indigenous, Sacred Lands Disrespected at L.A. Women's March J24 1:52PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:22PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 8:00PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 7:42PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 6:04PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:48PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:30PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 5:02PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:23PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 4:03PM

Massive Women's March Los Angeles Tells President Donald Where To Go J23 3:39PM

University of California Riverside Students Walkout J22 10:41PM

San Gabriel Valley Anti-Repression Committee Action J22 10:07PM

Staggering Turnout for Women's March L.A. J22 1:09PM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:32AM

Los Angeles Braves Extended Downpour to Tell Trump Hell No J21 3:04AM

#J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike J18 5:25PM

Camp 120 Will Hold Space in Front of City Hall Until Inauguration Day to Protest the Inac J18 5:03PM

Teamsters Local 2010 Initiates Mass Walkout and Strikes at University of California J18 4:12PM

Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump on the ACA J17 4:49PM

Nurses Storm The Boulevard To Pressure Trump On the ACA J17 3:12PM

Jane Fonda Divests From Wells Fargo J03 8:27PM

LA Solidarity Protest Rally For Japanese American Apparel Workers Who Face Loss D16 1:49PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Radio Libertaire ou Persona grata F18 3:47AM

Resistance Recess F17 2:21PM

Congress Moves Slowly on Bipartisan Puerto Rico Recommendations F17 9:30AM

The Shortwave Report 02/17/17 Listen Globally! F16 5:01PM

Help Wanted: How You Can Act Locally To Stymie Trump’s Agenda F16 11:24AM

Paraphysique de l'emprise F15 10:34PM

107 More Groups Oppose Neil Gorsuch F15 4:38PM

Cloudflare’s Transparency Report for Second Half 2016 - FBI National Security Letter F15 10:26AM

Attempt the Impossible! Theses for a New Left Majority F15 4:57AM

﻿Breaking: Miller On Bakersfield Incident F15 1:56AM

Trump Voids Dodd-Frank 1504 Transparency Rule F14 1:49PM

Les mafias du capital F13 11:38PM

The Sleazy Corporate Nazi Tactics of Public Storage F13 3:11PM

Geral Sosbee Presents F12 4:58PM

Théodore dit Théo, violé par la police F11 6:44AM

Igor Sadikov urges students to "Punch a Zionist" F11 6:06AM

The Lie of the Civilized Western World F11 5:49AM

Rescue Team Head Straight From Peruvian Mountains To Durham Movie Screening F10 1:38PM

Trumpism and the Working Class F09 8:05PM

The Shortwave Report 02/10/17 Listen Globally! F09 5:14PM

Please Say No To Serially Executing Neal Gorsuch F09 4:27PM

Paraphysique du crétinisme institutionnel F08 10:47PM

﻿Strategic Emergency Declared Upon Eastern Europe F08 8:29AM

War Without End F08 4:32AM

My book exposes the Human Rights Malpractice of the Liberal Left. F07 1:07AM

La clef philosophale F06 10:42PM

Steve Mnuchin Who Steals From Widows, Made Off With Madoff Loot F06 2:31PM

President Trump - We are Witnesses of a Turn of an Era F06 4:15AM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy