"KPFK has a $500,000 deficit “ !! Can this be true? by a KPFK payor Friday, Aug. 19, 2016 at 6:10 AM

What we dont know that affects the organizations we pay $$$ to support ! ? And no one is talking, to KPFK listeners/ sponsors/ stakeholders. And also some of Alan Watts' words are included here too. Alan Watts said in 1950’s : “the future of KPFA [and KPFK] is in danger ..” So then and still now.



So KPFK is in financial danger and turmoil, and it has been said barely able to survive and avoid banktrupcy.



It has been revealed that : “KPFK has a $500,000 deficit “ !! what ? How can this be ? Who is going to rescue Our Radio Station ?



Even with their yet-again ---elections to their local station board happening now -- [only need $25 contributed in year or 3 hrs of volunteer work ] - call station to inquire if you are 'in' - 818 985 2711 x 0.



Who or How has this organization been run into the ground – to be killed off and then maybe stolen by others waiting in the shadows – wanting to take over any or all of Pacifica’s valuable stations and FCC licenses ??



Why have audits not been completed since 2014 and the actual numbers revealed ?



A non-profit organization does not mean no one involved does not profit. There are valuable advantages and benefits therein, everywhere else an NGO or do-gooder organization plays their cards.



But they pay staff, buy properties, manage monies and then set a false image of being ‘poorer than any other corporations’ and ‘only helping their benefactors’ and not themselves or their owners. False images, at KPFK and Pacifica and also at other such organizations, hiding their accesses to Power, politicians, wealthy donors and government fundings too.



Alan Watts



Alan Watts in 1973 shortly before he died had 2 good spiritual lectures – called “changes” and “hidden belief systems” that sound now like he was describing KPFK !



But then it was more Asian ‘eastern’ spiritual translations for the ‘western mind’ which Watts did so well when America was curious but not yet understanding Buddhism, Taoism, Hinduism and other mind opening understandings.



Opening minds to more than western religious views thus emerged.



[Alan Watts’ words = excerptions of a talk = is here below, and with a bit of editing, & expanding are also included here]:



“…the wind is blowing, trees are waving…the curious thing is very few people are aware of it…. we recluse ourselves in our personalities – not something that is inside our skin but it is also everything around us too...



When you look “outside” your eyes you are looking at the “real you” , as nature happening out there, the you that is the [context you exist within].



Nature is wiggling all ways and all the time. Everything in nature depends on everything being in nature.



When you see nature “out” there it is YOU, in your fullness and all that is necessary instead of the ‘acting’, ‘doing’ and even ‘accepting’ …”



What I really want the kinship between I and thou…so what do I want ? I don’t know ? or “who are you “ and Bodidharma said “I know not”…. there is a beginning stage of not-knowing and an ending stage of not-knowing… but there is also a middle-stage. It changes, what satisfies for a little while…. then it changes to not being satisfied.



The basic story here is this:



1. You have it – [satisfaction is here =you already have all you need and are ]



2. You don’t know yourself, you never can [there is so much inside, deeper called ‘unconscious’ that is You of which you get glimpses but do not ‘know’ consciously, nor can you … so try meditating and notice what happens’]



3. The godhead is never an object of it’s own knowledge - just as the knife edge doesn’t cut itself – nor does the light illuminate itself -



4. It is same as “I love “ and “I let go”… so don’t try to force or control…



The principle is: any time you voluntarily let go of Control, then you have ACCESS to power…



.because you are wasting energy all the time in self defense…



When you stop defending, then you find that the energy is available –it is then you are One with the divine energy



“The more you give it away the more it comes back “

There is no way of holding on to it = the control / energy... Why ?



....means you don’t have to “let go” because THERE IS NO-THING TO HOLD ON TO.... you suddenly find you have Power – the enormous access to energy "



secretive KPFK



KPFK is slowly falling apart ?



The "somethings happening" show that previously began at 12am to 6 am = and was heard nationally [on line too] by those who could access their learnings not available in their locale = has been reduced to 1/2 of the time to EDUCATIONAL programming, and the 3 hours have not been regained nor returned, to all the dedicated KPFK paid-up Members and listeners.



Another begging-drive for $$$$ has been now scheduled.. Yet again and again and apparently never-ending scheduled every other month for a month or longer !

But ...there are no volunteer or phone-pledge answering people - who dedicate their work for FREE and no other benefits - available from 12am to 5 am ! So from 3am to 6am Tuesdays-Fridays there is only the broadcaster staff and his girlfriend there to 'answer phones' and take care of all the other work required to broadcast on-air.



How can it be that management at KPFK has been unable to provide assistance while demanding the program elicit monies and loyalties with no 'help' ?



How can there be no security/staff/volunteers allowed during night hours when the program-originator is expected to raise his share of MONEY while alone in broadcast studio ?



Another bit of 'what happens inside KPFK' that is seldom or hardly ever known in the NON-Transparency that hides difficulties behind Iron Walls of Silence and gag orders and fake-images of what is 'only heard on-air].



Notice that there are only 2-3 websites, blogs that even discuss and reveal any of the dangers/ the machinations/ the inner conflicts & factions / the financial concerns /

the lapses and neglected requirements, as are audits, complying with CBC for getting funding, and much more ! huh ? What is happening to and in KPFK ? Why won't the management and staff tell us the truth ?



We pay for it !!!



