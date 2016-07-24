INDY's KPFK radio program being eliminated ? too ?

Indymedia on air RADIO program is being eliminated? Is this true ? Can no one share relevant information in different platforms & formats? is KPFK selecting OUT this site's representatives? Has anyone here let their audiences know this ? here?

“LA Observed” printed a leaked memo to KPFK staff from General Manager Leslie Radford. She "explained" that she was clearing off the station’s public affairs and arts section, which aired between 8pm - 9pm. These programs include



Indymedia On The Air,

Deadline LA,

Poets Cafe

LA Theaterworks,

made effective July 11.



These programs will be replaced with 5 hours of not yet defined programs, but these will be all in Spanish language only.



This is a distinct move from the English listener audiences - to one that has proven to be valued by some, but also unable to provide sufficient funds to sustain even their own time on-air on KPFK radio waves - with all the expenses entailed of Spanish language programming.



The breakdowns of what funds are received for each programs must be available for public view somewhere, or at least for KPFK donor-members, but it is not on the website and the LSB do not share the information they obtain.



It is presumably available from the Gen'l Mgr. or Business Director of KPFK, somewhere, somehow, .... maybe...



Ms. Radford did not specify the names or the subject matter of the new programs yet, nor who would be hosting and producing these new Spanish-only programs.



So KPFK will now be broadcasting exclusively in Spanish from 8 pm to 12 midnight every Mondays through Thursdays = 4 days/ week.



Then on Fridays there is a program in English that is slanted towards Latino/ Hispanic / Chicanos also.







