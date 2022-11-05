Working on this new server in php7...
Newsom Strikes Again

by No More Colonizers Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:48 PM

Gavin Newsom passed a new law that allows the state to remove children from their parents, if the parents do not what to have their child bio-weaponized with this new jab, and have the parents labled as unfit. Download the links, if this gets posted, read it before it is removed, because, if it gers posted, it will be removed.

download PDF (139.4 kibibytes)

https://thetimeisnownews.press/2022/11/05/frederick-douglass-the-4-boxes-click-on-to-see-video/

If you see Gavin Newsom, the state of California and especially how the city of San Francisco and the San Francisco Bay Area are not the most slave like state, city and area in America. Just pay attention to the part of this video that has to do with taking slave children away from their parents. There has been no objection to this by any aspect of government in This area. The level of education must be included too.

This is in reference to the fact that Gavin Newsom has passed a law in which if the parents do not want their child to receive this new covid19 vaccine. The state can determine that the parents are unfit and have the child taken away. There are those of us who are objecting, however, in this area we are seen as the stupid, the ignorant, the criminals. The vast majority of the population here, is in full compliance with slavery.

Trust anyone in government in San Francisco, or in the San Francisco Bay Area today, is only to cosign slavery, andto all of you who have voted Gavin Newsom and his crew back into office, you already have. To all aspects of government throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and for that matter, most of California. MOST not all. To hell you don’t believe in it. YOU DID NOT SPEAK UP!!!!!! YOU DID NOT SPEAK AGAINST IT!!!!!!!!!

https://rumble.com/v1sl30e-daily-dose-california-vs-flori...

