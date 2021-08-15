printable version - js reader version - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Message to Indymedia Users and Others by realtimeaaa Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:55 AM

realtime@consultant.com Re-start LA Indymedia with funding, forgetting the old data and a new file system. It is difficult to organize anything without a national website. Is anyone interested in bringing back Indymedia and in particular Los Angeles Indymedia, but hopefully many of the local state and city websites? I do not think it is practical to bring it back in its old form with a central server because it is too easy to take down the server by a law enforcement that is interested in censorship and against free speech. I know some work was being done to reconstruct it, but I believe that it is easier to simply start over with new data and a new file system.



I am a former software person, but all I know is somewhat obsolete and it makes no sense to me to use any central server, but a modern distributed file system where data resides on the user’s computers. The distributed file system is called IPFS, Interplanetary File System. It is relatively new, but used on several progressive websites, including Panquake a new non-censored Twitter, which is beginning to enter Beta testing. Panquake was funded by the people interested in having a Twitter like application with no censorship or banning and by small donations.



If there is enough interest and a willingness to contribute small donations, it can be discussed.



none Report this post as: Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+



LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE

Listed below are the 10 latest comments of 2 posted about this article.

These comments are anonymously submitted by the website visitors.

TITLE AUTHOR DATE I'm all for it. johnk Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:55 AM won't work in the know Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:05 AM