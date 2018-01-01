Why Should California Choose De Leon Over Feinstein?

2/3 of the delegates to the Democratic convention in California opposed Feinstein.
Feinstein is a war profiteer, a war promoter, an animal abuser who helped pass AETA. She has helped funnel over a billion $ in govt. contracts to her 3rd husband Richard Blum
A. ILLEGAL WARS
Dianne Feinstein has supported the illegal immoral violence of virtually every one of the 17 armed invasions and bombings
of other countries.
B. ANIMALS
1 Dianne Feinstein's record re animals contains secret areas. She was a cosponsor of AETA
2 Her husband Richard Blum has for many years been a regent of the University of California. For
several years he was chairman of the board of the regents. He also furthered animal torturing research
at many Univ of California schools.
3 Blum is on the board of the vivisecting American Cancer Society.
4 At Sutro Blum led a partnership that acquired Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for million In four years he sold it making a 500% profit on the backs of suffering beaten elephants and other circus animals.
5. All the heinous illegal wars for whose appropriations she has voted have killed trillions
of animals killed by bombs, tanks, abandonment, being seized and eaten etc.
6. The vaccinations she works to make compulsory are not vegetarian or vegan and are have lethal side effects. They are a major source of revenue for multinational drug companies.
C. DOUBLE STANDARD RE TORTURE
Feinstein opposes torture in the US but works to fund Netanyahu's torture of Palestinians in prison, his bombing of Gaza, his bulldozing of centenarian olive, lemon, orange and other groves of Palestinians, his criminal blockade of food, medicines to residents of Gaza whom he treats as concentration camp people.
D. ASSAULT WEAPONS DOUBLE STANDARD
Feinstein is opposed in the US to assault weapons but has voted to send $ to the Netanyahu regime for purchase of weapons
including assault weapons.
Dianne Feinstein opposes assault weapons in the US, but facilitated getting them to Israelis Over 2/3 of California Democratic convention delegates oppose her https://www.alipac.us/f19/insider-trader-war-profiteer-chinese-company-i/
E. WAR PROFITEERING
Feinstein is said to have violated the law in funneling government contracts to her husband's companies.
The US government awarded to a company (Perini) controlled by Blum. URS Corp, in which Blum had a substantial stake, bought EG&G, a leading provider of technical services and management to the U.S. military, from The Carlyle Group in 2002; EG&G subsequently won a 0 million defense contract.
In 2009 it was reported that Feinstein introduced legislation to provide billion in taxpayer money to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, a government agency that had recently awarded her husband's real estate firm, CB Richard Ellis, what the Washington Times called "a lucrative contract to sell foreclosed properties at compensation rates higher than the industry norms."
F. AGE
Feinstein was 85 in 2018. She is rarely filmed getting in and out of her committee chair.. but it is a slow process. If she were Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her age would not be a factor.
G. NOT ENDORSED BY HER PARTY
At the Democratic convention earlier in the year, Feinstein got less than 1/3 of the delegates' support.
H. MAIN OPPONENT
Feinstein's main opponent is the popular and principled Democrat Kevin de Leon https://www.kevindeleon.com
I CENSORSHIP
'Richard Blum, a billionaire war profiteer, is also a regent at the University of California, where he pushed for harsh measures against students exercising free speech. During debate over the adoption of new censorship measures against intolerance, Blum cited long conversations with Feinstein and their mutual belief that students criticizing Israel “ought to have a dismissal or a suspension from school.” ' His wife has labeled criticism of Israel antiSemitism, which is akin to labeling Trump critics antiAmerican.
J VACCiNES
Feinstein has aggressively worked for compulsory vaccination of nonvegetarian nonvegan toxic vaccines containing mercury etc.
K. HISTORY
Feinstein's political career was accelerated when San Francisco Mayor Moscone and Harvey Milk were murdered. She became SF mayor then. Richard Blum is her third husband.
L. USPS
Feinstein's husband is handling the sale of many historic USPS buildings.
M. SALE OF NAVAL PROPERTY ON CALIFORNIA COASt to CHINESE
Feinstein was instrumental in the sale of San Diego naval land to a Chinese company.
This article was prepared by a populist activist, a former California resident, with no connection to any California campaign.
article by
By David Moore—SEP candidate for Senate in California