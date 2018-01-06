Watch the Debate: Excluded Candidates for Governor of California

imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives


links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network:

Original Cities

www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech

Surviving Cities

www.indymedia.org africa: canada: quebec east asia: japan europe: athens barcelona belgium bristol brussels cyprus germany grenoble ireland istanbul lille linksunten nantes netherlands norway portugal united kingdom latin america: argentina cmi brasil rosario oceania: aotearoa united states: austin big muddy binghamton boston chicago columbus la michigan nyc portland rochester saint louis san diego san francisco bay area santa cruz, ca tennessee urbana-champaign worcester west asia: palestine process: fbi/legal updates process & imc docs projects: radio satellite tv
printable version - js reader version - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Watch the Debate: Excluded Candidates for Governor of California

by Sharat G. Lin idVer:a40bbf99d459cb08ee7c8bfb1 Wednesday, May. 30, 2018 at 10:20 PM
San José

Five serious candidates for governor of California in the June 5, 2018 Primary Election debated at San Jose State University on May 10, 2018 because they were systematically excluded or, in one case, marginalized in the mainstream televised debate.

With 26 candidates for Governor of California in the June 5, 2018 Primary Election, only six leading major party candidates were invited to a televised debate in San Jose on May 8, 2018. Ariadna Manzo, President of the Associated Students of San Jose State University invited all these candidates plus the serious third party candidates. A total of five candidates accepted to participate: Josh Jones, Green; Delaine Eastin, Democrat; Zoltan Istvan, Libertarian; Gloria La Riva, Peace and Freedom; and Nickolas Wildstar, Libertarian.

The five excluded candidates sparred on issues relating to immigration, tuition, student debt, affordability of housing, and then other questions from the audience.

Hear from the excluded candidates for governor of California:

California Gubernatorial Debate, San Jose State University, Thursday, May 10, 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvKg1Gatcyw

California Gubernatorial Debate, San Jose State University, Thursday, May 10, 2018

https://vimeo.com/269807170

See what the Democrats, Republicans, and mainstream media do not want you to hear!

Report this post as:

Debate Among Excluded Candidates for Governor of California

by Sharat G. Lin idVer:a40bbf99d459cb08ee7c8bfb1 Wednesday, May. 30, 2018 at 10:21 PM
San José

Candidates for governor of California (left to right): Josh Jones, Green; Delaine Eastin, Democrat; Zoltan Istvan, Libertarian; Gloria La Riva, Peace and Freedom; and Nickolas Wildstar, Libertarian. Ariadna Manzo (far right), president of the Associated Students of San José State University, was the host and moderator of the event in the Student Union Theater on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Report this post as:

Local News

Summer 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert! J10 11:58PM

Watch the Debate: Excluded Candidates for Governor of California M30 10:20PM

Change Links June 2018 posted M28 12:41AM

The Montrose Peace Vigil at 12 Years M22 1:01PM

Unity Archive Project M21 2:42AM

Dianne Feinstein's Promotion of War, Secret Animal Abuse, Military Profiteering, Censorshi M17 3:22PM

CA Senate Bill 1303 would require an independent coroner rather than being part of police M10 2:08PM

Three years after OC snitch scandal, no charges filed against sheriffs deputies M10 1:57PM

California police agencies violate Brown Act (open meetings) M02 1:31PM

Insane Company Wants To Send Nuke Plant Waste To New Mexico A29 4:47PM

Change Links May 2018 A27 1:40AM

Worker-Owned Car Wash on Vermont Closed A26 10:37PM

GUIDE TO REBEL CITY LOS ANGELES AVAILABLE A12 5:39PM

lausd whistle blower A10 11:58PM

Website Upgrade A10 3:02AM

Help KCET and UCLA identify 60s-70s Chicano images A04 1:02PM

UCLA Luskin: Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light A02 11:58AM

Change Links April 2018 A01 11:27AM

Nuclear Shutdown News March 2018 M31 6:57PM

Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018! M29 7:00PM

Join The Protest Rally in Glendale on April 10, 2018! M29 6:38PM

Spring 2018 National Immigrant Solidarity Network News Alert! M19 2:02PM

Anti-Eviction Mapping Project Shows Shocking Eviction Trends in L.A. M16 5:40PM

Steve Mnuchin video at UCLA released M15 12:34AM

Actress and Philanthropist Tanna Frederick Hosts Project Save Our Surf Beach Clean Ups M06 12:10PM

After Being Told He's 'Full of Sh*t' at School Event, Mnuchin Demands UCLA Suppress Video M02 11:44AM

Resolution of the Rent Strike in Boyle Heights M01 6:28PM

What Big Brother Knows About You and What You Can Do About It M01 3:30PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Autisme sociétal J13 10:53PM

Georgias Poultry Justice Alliane Helps Workers in SE J13 8:50PM

Greedy Animal Researchers Hide Truth About Alzheimer's From Public J13 3:59PM

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode Hack Diamonds and Gold J13 8:49AM

Austerity Policy as Momentous Mistake J12 5:19PM

Abrégé de la connerie J12 1:35PM

May 2018 Honduras coup update J10 7:30PM

Neoliberalism and Authoritarianism - A Symbiotic Pair J10 7:50AM

La société au TOUT dégueulasse J09 11:48AM

New Low Power Fm is being planned 4 hopi people AZ J07 9:56PM

The Shortwave Report 06/08/18 Listen Globally! J07 4:24PM

Asylum Seekers Heinously Abused By Trump, Sessions, Kelly, Nielsen, Miller Etc J06 5:15PM

Neoliberalism or New Freedom for Corporations J06 5:29AM

Neocon Black Op Of Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, Lucianne Goldberg, Isikoff, Drudge J05 12:01PM

De GLI-F4 au E579, E585 J05 1:43AM

Orthodromie succincte J03 2:16AM

Cape Cod: From Colonial Plunder To Atomic Revenge J01 11:05PM

Israeli Manipulation Of US 2016 & Other Elections J01 3:44PM

G7 Hurricane Debt Relief Caribbean/Small Islands J01 10:46AM

Trade War and Zero Deficit Myth J01 12:33AM

The Shortwave Report 06/01/18 Listen Globally! M31 4:28PM

Paraphysique des perturbateurs attentionnels M31 3:25PM

GOVERNMENT DRAMATICALLY UNDER ESTIMATED DEATH TOLL FROM MARIA M31 10:46AM

Paraphysique de la mort M29 11:49PM

police crimes M29 6:08PM

Why has the US gone mad? M29 3:24AM

Anniversary of 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre and Crackdown June 4th M28 1:33PM

Déterminismes et automatismes M28 1:18AM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2018 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy