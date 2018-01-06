Watch the Debate: Excluded Candidates for Governor of California

|
Five serious candidates for governor of California in the June 5, 2018 Primary Election debated at San Jose State University on May 10, 2018 because they were systematically excluded or, in one case, marginalized in the mainstream televised debate.
With 26 candidates for Governor of California in the June 5, 2018 Primary Election, only six leading major party candidates were invited to a televised debate in San Jose on May 8, 2018. Ariadna Manzo, President of the Associated Students of San Jose State University invited all these candidates plus the serious third party candidates. A total of five candidates accepted to participate: Josh Jones, Green; Delaine Eastin, Democrat; Zoltan Istvan, Libertarian; Gloria La Riva, Peace and Freedom; and Nickolas Wildstar, Libertarian.
The five excluded candidates sparred on issues relating to immigration, tuition, student debt, affordability of housing, and then other questions from the audience.
Hear from the excluded candidates for governor of California:
California Gubernatorial Debate, San Jose State University, Thursday, May 10, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvKg1Gatcyw
See what the Democrats, Republicans, and mainstream media do not want you to hear!
Candidates for governor of California (left to right): Josh Jones, Green; Delaine Eastin, Democrat; Zoltan Istvan, Libertarian; Gloria La Riva, Peace and Freedom; and Nickolas Wildstar, Libertarian. Ariadna Manzo (far right), president of the Associated Students of San José State University, was the host and moderator of the event in the Student Union Theater on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
