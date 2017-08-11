UCLA Luskin: Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light

|
by UCLA Luskin idVer:e8b57fc09176457b0958b09d311
Monday, Apr. 02, 2018 at 11:58 AM
Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light
UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs
https://luskin.ucla.edu/casting-youth-justice-in-a-different-light/
Casting Youth Justice in a Different Light Experts at UCLA Luskin Social Welfare event laud recent moves to divert more youth from the criminal justice system and into programs that help them transform their lives
March 16, 2018
By Les Dunseith
https://luskin.ucla.edu/early-childhood-incarceration-linked-to-high-rates-of-physical-mental-health-issues/
Early Childhood Incarceration Linked to High Rates of Physical, Mental Health Issues Half of those admitted to juvenile justice facilities before their teen years reported suicidal thoughts as adults
March 29, 2018
By Ryan Hatoum
https://luskin.ucla.edu/conference-ucla-luskin-slices-post-election-data/
Conference at UCLA Luskin Slices Into Post-Election Data UCLA faculty members guide scholars from across the nation during a face-to-face dissection of a collective survey effort that showcases research on race, ethnicity and politics
August 11, 2017
By Stan Paul
Local News
Other/Breaking News
