J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at 5:25 PM

The arts community is making a clear statement in opposition to the war and fascism of Donald Trump and his cabinet with a school walkout at CalArts in Southern California and a New York Gallery & Non-Profits Art Strike on January 20, 2017, inauguration day.

For Cal Arts' walkout, see:

CalArts Students Prepare to Walk Out During #J20 Strike by Hrag Vartanian at

http://hyperallergic.com/351636/calarts-student-walkout-j20-art-strike/

Cal Arts is a leading art school.

Their demands are:

-No deportations of undocumented immigrants!

- NO to the wall!

– Black Lives Matter! End police brutality and mass incarceration!

– Unite against Islamophobia !No Muslim registry! Fight against Muslim-directed hate crimes!

– Fight discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ community!

– Fight Trump’s sexism! Defend reproductive rights access for all!

– Continue resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline! Defend indigenous sovereignty!

-Protect our environment! Resist ecological warfare! Demand accountability and science-based environmental policy!

-Fight against political and corporate despotism at home and abroad! Let’s see those taxes!

-Resist Trump’s takeover of a free media! Fight right-wing normalization media strategy! Fight Breitbart! Fight for free speech, transparency and reason!

-PROTECT THE VULNERABLE.RAISE UP THE OPPRESSED. CONTINUED RESISTANCE TO TRUMP FOR LENGTH OF HIS PRESIDENCY. YOUR PARTICIPATION IS NECESSARY



On New York's gallery and non-profit closure on January 20, 2017, see

A Running List of New York Galleries and Nonprofits Closing for the #J20 Art Strike by Claire Voon and Hrag Vartanian at

http://hyperallergic.com/350191/j20-art-strike-ny-closings/



