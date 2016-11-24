printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Westside Thanksgiving for everyone in LA ! by another home-free one Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 at 12:36 PM

Best FREEE turkey event ever in West LA - for every-any one .. it's even on bus routes and there is a a van to help those who need transportation to North campus of Veterans Administration grounds. NOV 24 11 am to 3pm . Great generous foods, hair cuts, clothes, kiddie events, music, lots of love and caring from volunteers.



All who dont have a housed family to share this American Tradition of Turkey and trimmings and good people all around - come to this WESTSIDE THANKSGIVING event.



Nov 24 2016 =

FREE and generous



11 am - 3 pm



at North grounds of VA = near Wilshire/ Sepulveda in WLA



These organizers work so caringly, and hard, to provide and create an event -- that not only warms tummies and hearts -- but leaves heart-felt memories for years thereafter

[I know ! ]



Lines form and move quickly, All are served more than anyone can eat in 1 meal and children love the OUTDOORS friendly place too. Table talk with strangers and meeting people of like-heartedness adds to the pleasures and joys of this so-special event.



Tell anyone else who may know someone who make know someone who wants to attend... it has been happening for years and grown and becoming more generous too.



See facebook or google for other website info.



And appreciate how RICH we re in LA - having this event - as other places may also serve - but here it is especially with such caring,humble, generous workers.



I found this written on their site :



"Why do we serve? Some feel called. Some are led. For some of us it's an obligation. Some are lost; some found. One thing is certain: each and all are blessed by the joy of serving together and serving others. Thanks! Giving. Westside Tradition”

-- good.



https://www.facebook.com/WestsideThanksgiving/



and come with anyone you know, or just even yourself. Dont be burdened by other things you carry --as you may find clothes, shoes, etc. and stuff you want to take back with you too.



enjoy !



